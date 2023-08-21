A Powerful 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake And A Tropical Storm Hit California On The Same Day
Last week did not conclude as anticipated for the residents of Southern California. On Sunday, the region was dealt a double-whammy of natural disaster when an earthquake in Ventura County triggered widespread tremors on the same day as Southern California was hit by its first tropical storm in 84 years.
On Sunday afternoon, the US Geological Survey reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, centered 7.2 kilometers south-east of the central California city of Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Following the earthquake, several aftershocks with magnitudes up to nearly 4 were recorded in the area, with no immediate reports of casualties or substantial damage to buildings.
Tremors were noted in Ventura, Camarillo, Oxnard, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Santa Barbara, certain areas of LA’s San Fernando Valley, Malibu, Porter Ranch, Manhattan Beach, and other nearby spots.
Last night, Southern California was hit by a historic tropical storm before experiencing a 5.1 magnitude earthquake
However, the Ojai earthquake happened the same day that people were expecting tropical storm Hilary, which triggered devastating mudslides across Southern California roadways.”As soon as Tropical Storm Hilary’s path became clear, my Administration took immediate action to prepare: deploying personnel and supplies, and planning rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts,” President Biden announced on X on Sunday.
Tropical storm Hilary caused a flash flood in Seven Oaks within the San Bernardino Mountains. This event resulted in the collapse of the Santa Ana bridge as well as one reported casualty in the Mexican town of Santa Rosalia, on the peninsula’s eastern coast, when a vehicle was swept away in an overflowing stream.
There have been at least three swift water rescues so far in Palm Springs.
The last time the region of Southern California experienced a tropical storm of such level was 84 years ago
Within just a few hours, the region received nearly half of its annual average rainfall
Californians were warned about a potential “life-threatening” flooding on Saturday evening
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has advised drivers in Los Angeles and Ventura to avoid using the roads due to “heavy rain and dangerous road flooding”. This caution was prompted by the rapid accumulation of up to 2 inches (5 cm) of rain within a span of two hours – nearly half of what the area averages over an entire year.
California Governor, Gavin Newsom, who has declared a local emergency, called it “the most significant rainfall over a 60-minute period any time in the history of Palm Springs.”
During Sunday afternoon, according to the Associated Press, Hilary was recorded with maximum sustained winds of 65mph (100km/h) while progressing in a northwest direction at 25mph (41km/h).
Due to perilous floodwaters and mudslides, individuals in California were compelled to seek shelter by climbing trees
Monday’s school closures have been confirmed for the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school system in the country. Additionally, other districts, including the adjacent Pasadena district, have also announced closures. However, schools are preparing to function as intended on Tuesday.
The last occurrence of a tropical storm hitting Southern California took place on September 25, 1939, killing nearly 100 people and causing monetary damage estimated to be around $2 million (the equivalent of around $44 million in today’s dollars).
Wasn’t this lex luthor’s plan from Superman I?
