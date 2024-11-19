Triathlete Pleads Not To Be Filmed From Behind After She Poops Her Pants Before The Finish Line

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic athlete Taylor Knibb sparked amusement after she announced on live television that she experienced a digestive mishap. While many ridiculed the awkward blunder, others quickly came to defend Taylor, who stormed to the inaugural T100 Triathlon World Title.

The 26-year-old triathlete just won the Grand Final in Dubai – to claim the first-ever T100 title and the $210,000 cash bonus, on Saturday (November 16).

Nevertheless, her impressive accomplishment was briefly overshadowed by a candid moment caught on camera.

Speaking to a cameraperson, as they filmed Taylor powering through to the finish line, she asked: “I just s**t myself… can you not get my a**? Thank you.”

Image credits: T100 Triathlon World Tour

Image credits: t100triathlon

The uneasy instance quickly went viral on social media, as a Threads user shared: “She got 1st and won $210,000. So the question is would you sh*t your pants and keep running for 210k?”

A person commented: “Never, ever, trust a fart after 20 miles.”

Someone else exclaimed: “TAYLOR KNIBB YOURE MY HERO.”

Image credits: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Image credits: _mbhtv

A slew of people defended the American professional, as a Facebook user noted: “So we’ve shared her misery instead.

“Poor woman. No [judgment] here other than what an athletic achievement to have undertaken the event in the first place! Leave her alone!”

A netizen penned: “It’s a common thing that marathon runners and [extremely] physically challenging athletes poop themselves due to a number of things happening to them under such physical pressure.”

Taylor Knibbs wins T100 triathlon title with a dominant performance while sh*thing herself. 😲 pic.twitter.com/bL97LFmaV6 — MBHTV (@_mbhtv) November 17, 2024

Image credits: T100 Triathlon World Tour

“Nothing to be ashamed of and nothing that should be filmed and shown.”

“This kind of endurance event causes this,” a cybernaut added. “It happens. A lot. To shame her online is absolutely disgusting.”

A separate individual chimed in: “A camerawoman would have treated her with dignity.”

Taylor has established herself as one of the world’s best triathletes, having won gold in the women’s Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2022 and 2023, Metro reported on Monday (November 18).

She has also won silver in the mixed relay at the Tokyo Olympics and claimed another silver in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Image credits: t100triathlon

Despite her bowel emergency on Saturday, Taylor reportedly remained focused and stormed to the line in first place, finishing the race almost two minutes ahead of silver medallist Julie Derron.

Speaking afterward, she revealed that the race – a combination of a two-kilometer open-water swim, an 80-kilometer bike ride, and an 18-kilometer run – had proved difficult from start to finish, according to Metro.

Taylor said: “I woke up and messaged my coach that I just feel rough, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a bad day.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T100 Triathlon World Tour (@t100triathlon)

“So, I was kind of shocked. It only came together in the last three kilometers when everyone else fell apart, but it was very step-by-step. That was brutal out there.”

Runners can experience gastrointestinal (GI) issues, including diarrhea and fecal incontinence, for a number of reasons.

The rhythmic motion of running, as well as walking and jogging, can increase gastric motility and emptying, IFL Science explains.

Image credits: T100 Triathlon World Tour

Moreover, certain foods, like high-fiber and high-fat foods, sweeteners, or caffeine, can upset a runner’s stomach.

Additionally, pre-race anxiety and general stress can contribute to GI issues, and reduced blood flow to the gastrointestinal organs can cause issues.

It can be difficult to control the anal sphincters while running, and physical movement of the organs can cause issues.

“I’m definitely not going to laugh at the 1st place finisher,” a reader commented

