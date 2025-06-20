Photographer Reveals The Unseen Realities Of Our World, And Here Are Her 67 Best Shots
There’s a quiet magic in everyday life — and few photographers capture it as beautifully as Mariana Basurto. Originally from Mexico and now based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mariana uses her camera to reveal the authentic, often overlooked stories unfolding in the streets around her.
With a background as diverse as her travels — spanning over 63 countries and multiple careers as an industrial engineer and chef — her work celebrates the raw beauty of candid, unposed moments. Every image reminds us that the world is rich with nuance, human connection, and life’s quiet poetry.
Scroll down to discover a selection of her stunning photos, which document people's lives across the globe, and to learn more about Mariana.
More info: worldfrommyeyes.com | Instagram
Three people and one unforgettable city shaped Mariana Basurto’s path as a photographer. Her grandfather and father sparked her sense of wonder and taught her to look at the world with boundless curiosity. Her sister — and an old white Kodak camera from the 1980s — encouraged her to pick up a camera for the first time and discover the magic of capturing fleeting moments. But it was Shanghai, China, that truly unlocked a world of stories for Mariana. In that vibrant and diverse city, she realized that photography could speak louder than words.
Since then, her work has been exhibited across the globe — from New York and Paris to Hong Kong and São Paulo — and featured in publications like All About Photo and Urban Photography.
For Mariana, street photography is much more than a passion; it’s a way to connect with the world and reveal the beauty tucked away in everyday life. Every image is a tiny story, every street corner a new discovery.