There’s a quiet magic in everyday life — and few photographers capture it as beautifully as Mariana Basurto. Originally from Mexico and now based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mariana uses her camera to reveal the authentic, often overlooked stories unfolding in the streets around her.

With a background as diverse as her travels — spanning over 63 countries and multiple careers as an industrial engineer and chef — her work celebrates the raw beauty of candid, unposed moments. Every image reminds us that the world is rich with nuance, human connection, and life’s quiet poetry.

Scroll down to discover a selection of her stunning photos, which document people's lives across the globe, and to learn more about Mariana.

More info: worldfrommyeyes.com | Instagram

#1

Young boy sitting on stacked bricks in a dusty environment, showcasing the unseen realities captured by a photographer.

maribasurtophotography Report

Three people and one unforgettable city shaped Mariana Basurto’s path as a photographer. Her grandfather and father sparked her sense of wonder and taught her to look at the world with boundless curiosity. Her sister — and an old white Kodak camera from the 1980s — encouraged her to pick up a camera for the first time and discover the magic of capturing fleeting moments. But it was Shanghai, China, that truly unlocked a world of stories for Mariana. In that vibrant and diverse city, she realized that photography could speak louder than words.

Since then, her work has been exhibited across the globe — from New York and Paris to Hong Kong and São Paulo — and featured in publications like All About Photo and Urban Photography.

For Mariana, street photography is much more than a passion; it’s a way to connect with the world and reveal the beauty tucked away in everyday life. Every image is a tiny story, every street corner a new discovery.

    #2

    Young man sleeping on a bench inside an empty train, capturing unseen realities of our world by the photographer.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #3

    A crowded marketplace scene captured by a photographer revealing the unseen realities of daily life and culture.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #4

    Child with painted skull face and colorful costume wearing a large straw hat in front of historic church, revealing unseen realities.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #5

    Elderly woman with long hair looking into a handheld mirror, showcasing unseen realities captured by a photographer.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #6

    Young boys playing street cricket in an urban alley, capturing the unseen realities of our world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #7

    Photographer reveals unseen realities of daily life as men sort and sell onions in a busy outdoor market setting.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #8

    Group of children and adults captured by a photographer revealing the unseen realities of our world in a natural outdoor setting

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #9

    Two men lean through a small train window, capturing unseen realities in a vibrant, candid street photography shot.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #10

    Person in traditional Day of the Dead costume and makeup captured by photographer revealing unseen realities.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #11

    Group of men carrying large baskets of bananas on their heads in a busy market scene, revealing unseen realities of the world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #12

    Street vendor selling fresh vegetables at a market, showcasing unseen realities of our world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #13

    Young girl wearing a headscarf illuminated in dark street, capturing unseen realities of our world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #14

    Person standing in a dimly lit smoky room, capturing the unseen realities of our world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #15

    Woman in a black garment walking in front of stacked bricks, capturing unseen realities of our world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #16

    Woman holding a white duck in a rustic room while a small dog looks up, capturing unseen realities through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #17

    Woman in a dim room drinking from a bottle, capturing unseen realities of our world in a raw photographic moment.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #18

    Photographer reveals unseen realities with a night scene of people honoring ancestors surrounded by candles and flowers.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #19

    Smiling woman in traditional colorful clothing and elaborate headdress, capturing the unseen realities of our world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #20

    Close-up of a woman in traditional attire, showcasing unseen realities captured by the photographer in vibrant cultural detail.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #21

    Elderly woman in traditional colorful attire and beadwork, captured by photographer revealing unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #22

    Young boys in traditional attire reading religious books seated behind blue stools, capturing unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #23

    Two men sitting on stacked metal sheets in low light, showcasing unseen realities captured by a photographer.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #24

    Blurred photo of two women indoors, capturing the unseen realities of our world through artistic photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #25

    Group of people seated on a bench showing worn shoes and feet, capturing unseen realities through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #26

    Men carrying large baskets of bananas on their heads at a busy market, showcasing unseen realities captured by a photographer.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #27

    Child in worn dress walking in dim light, capturing unseen realities through powerful photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #28

    Group of women dressed in vibrant traditional attire captured by photographer revealing unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #29

    Two men sitting on a sidewalk with jerry cans, while a person walks past holding red heart-shaped balloons in a street scene.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #30

    Two women in colorful traditional clothing stand in a narrow alley as one holds a monkey, revealing unseen realities.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #31

    Photographer reveals unseen realities in a market scene with an elderly man sitting near green produce and blue bags.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #32

    Workers carrying baskets across a wooden plank onto a boat, capturing unseen realities of our world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #33

    Woman in colorful clothes laying bricks while revealing unseen realities of hard labor in the world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #34

    Three women in black traditional attire and one in a detailed maroon bridal dress with a dog lying nearby, captured by a photographer revealing unseen realities.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #35

    Two boys playing jump rope indoors, captured by a photographer revealing unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #36

    Child relaxing in a worn floral armchair, captured by a photographer revealing the unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #37

    Elderly men enjoying a game of dominoes, capturing unseen realities through the lens of a documentary photographer.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #38

    Three people in pig masks and blood-stained shirts performing fire breathing at a colorful outdoor event.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #39

    Child in Day of the Dead costume with skull face paint and traditional hat, showcasing unseen realities through powerful photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #40

    Young woman and man using smartphones by a vending machine, capturing the unseen realities of our world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #41

    Local market scene showing the unseen realities of daily life with people buying and selling fresh meat products.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #42

    Children playing in a worn urban setting, capturing the unseen realities of our world through the photographer’s lens.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #43

    Group of men in a street market, captured by a photographer revealing the unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #44

    Feet of workers and a man cleaning near a bright orange boat, showcasing unseen realities captured by the photographer.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #45

    Child sitting contemplatively on a blue bench revealing unseen realities in a candid photographer’s shot indoors.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #46

    Woman in traditional attire and child beside her, captured in a powerful photograph revealing unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #47

    Street scene showing daily life and unseen realities captured by photographer in vibrant, candid world photography shots.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #48

    Man holding baby girl dressed in blue, capturing unseen realities of our world through powerful photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #49

    Two boys in red shirts leaning against a wall while two women sit in the background, capturing unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #50

    Boy washing his hair with water outside a rustic home, revealing unseen realities of our world through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #51

    Children playing on a colorful rooftop in an urban setting, showing unseen realities captured by a photographer.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #52

    Portrait of a person with skull face paint and dark clothing, capturing the unseen realities through striking photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #53

    Elderly woman surrounded by candles and marigolds, capturing unseen realities in a powerful photographer's shot.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #54

    Photographer reveals unseen realities of a woman carrying vibrant orange flowers in a cultural outdoor setting.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #55

    Street scene reflecting unseen realities featuring a person with a rabbit mask behind glass and a no sexual services sign.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #56

    Four women wearing traditional embroidered clothing sitting on a wooden bench, showcasing unseen realities through photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #57

    Children and an elderly woman gathered, captured in a vibrant photo revealing unseen realities of our world by a photographer.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #58

    Portrait of a woman revealing unseen realities of our world, wearing traditional clothing in a dimly lit setting.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #59

    Children playing with water on a street, capturing unseen realities of our world through vibrant and candid photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #60

    Elderly woman in traditional attire captured by photographer revealing unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #61

    Woman holding a lit candle inside a dim room, capturing unseen realities of our world through powerful photography.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #62

    Colorful cemetery illuminated by candles and marigold flowers, revealing unseen realities captured by photographer's lens.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #63

    Group of people in traditional clothing sharing a meal outdoors, showcasing unseen realities captured by a photographer.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #64

    Group of people in traditional attire, showcasing unseen realities captured by the photographer in candid cultural moments.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #65

    Ethnic woman in traditional attire sitting indoors, captured in a revealing photograph showcasing unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #66

    Blue gloves hanging on a metal handle with a man sitting on steps in the background, revealing unseen realities of our world.

    maribasurtophotography Report

    #67

    Photographer reveals unseen realities of world with close-up of bananas hanging by street vendor wearing yellow boots.

    maribasurtophotography Report

