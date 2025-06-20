ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a quiet magic in everyday life — and few photographers capture it as beautifully as Mariana Basurto. Originally from Mexico and now based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mariana uses her camera to reveal the authentic, often overlooked stories unfolding in the streets around her.

With a background as diverse as her travels — spanning over 63 countries and multiple careers as an industrial engineer and chef — her work celebrates the raw beauty of candid, unposed moments. Every image reminds us that the world is rich with nuance, human connection, and life’s quiet poetry.

Scroll down to discover a selection of her stunning photos, which document people's lives across the globe, and to learn more about Mariana.

More info: worldfrommyeyes.com | Instagram