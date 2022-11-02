Bride Causes Uproar After Uninviting Maid Of Honor’s Boyfriend And Their Children, Says She Did It Because They’re Not Married

A lot of things tend to change with time, and the concept of family has also gone through some developments. While we live in times when people are more used to calling others their family members based on their relationships rather than because of legally binding rules (for example, marriage), there are people who still believe in “traditional family” and everything that it represents. It’s true that we all have the right to choose what to believe in and create our life around it, but what if these ideas are sudden and make no sense? Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/TAreligioussister decided to share the situation she recently encountered that involved her and her sister. The post that now has more than 12k upvotes soon became viral and got many users online to wonder what made OP’s sister change her mind.

Everyone knows that family is one of the most important things in a person’s life. But how do you define what a family is?

The 33-year-old author of the post started her story by sharing that she has lived with her boyfriend for more than 10 years now raising their 8-year-old twins. She also has an older sister, Nina, who is soon going to marry her boyfriend of 2 years, Dan. OP also shared that Nina has 2 kids from her previous relationship.

The woman revealed that she was her sister’s maid of honor and even had a special custom-made dress as the bride was very particular about certain details and looks during her wedding day. Everything seemed to go according to plan until the author of the post found out that her sister decided not to invite her boyfriend and their two kids to the wedding. The woman couldn’t understand what was the issue, knowing that it certainly wasn’t a child-free wedding.

Reddit user decided to reveal how she dropped out of being her sister’s maid of honor after she uninvited her family from the wedding

After asking what was the reason her family was no longer invited to the wedding, Nina explained that since her sister is not married to her boyfriend, he is not allowed to come, and her kids who were born “outside marriage” aren’t welcome either. This came as a shock for the maid of honor, who knew that her own sister’s kids were from her previous relationship where she wasn’t married to the guy.

Only a few weeks before the celebration, the woman found out that her boyfriend and her two kids were disinvited from the wedding

The woman was quick to remind her sister that she didn’t have a “traditional” family herself and even is getting married while pregnant. The bride replied that she “understood her sins and is working to redeem them”, but she wasn’t going to change her mind about her sister’s situation. Soon, OP found out that her boyfriend wasn’t the only one who was suddenly uninvited as a few other brides along with the maid of honor pulled out as their significant others and kids were no longer on the guest list.

The bride shared that she didn’t want to see the partners and kids of couples who weren’t married

After being shocked by this decision, the woman decided to step down from being the maid of honor

Once the bride found out that she was now missing a maid of honor and a few bridesmaids only a few weeks before the wedding, she wasn’t too upset by the fact that important members of her family wouldn’t be there, but rather that she wouldn’t be able to have another maid of honor on such short notice and make a custom-made dress fit the new person. It was revealed that Nina even asked their parents to convince OP not to back out for these reasons.

While the woman thought she was right in this situation, she shared this situation with people online to find out what they think about it. A lot of users agreed with the woman’s decision and were curious to know why her sister decided to change her mind at the last minute and not invite partners of unmarried party members. What do you think about this story? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

Despite being firm with her decision, the author of the post started doubting her decision and asked other users for their opinions

How do we see “traditional” family now that we hear a lot about people having stepmothers/fathers, half-siblings, and people that they call family but who actually aren’t related to them by blood? If our parents aren’t married but live together for years, does this mean that we didn’t grow up in a family? According to Humanities Washington, a society that helps to understand various human experiences better, when it comes to understanding the concept of family, it’s important to understand that it’s forever evolving and changing. Even if we think that now with the “normalization” of unmarried couples, the rise of divorces, the rise of same-sex marriages, and the creation of “nontraditional families”, we’re reaching some new boundaries, it’s not true. As we’re living and breathing creatures, we can’t live within frames that don’t allow us to live a full and comfortable life with those we want to see in our lives constantly.

Many people agreed with the “ex” maid of honor and were curious to know why the bride changed her mind so suddenly

