ADVERTISEMENT

Toys are meant to be simple. Instantly readable, easy to trust, designed to entertain without asking questions. You recognize them before you even think about them. That’s exactly why Rosemberg’s work feels so disorienting, because it looks familiar right up until the moment it doesn’t.

At first glance, these objects could pass as something you’ve seen before. The colors, the packaging, the playful tone—it all feels right. But stay with them for a second longer, and the illusion starts to crack. What seemed harmless shifts into something more ambiguous, sometimes uncomfortable, often difficult to categorize. And that tension is hard to ignore.

More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com