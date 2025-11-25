ADVERTISEMENT

It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that most healthy relationships don’t fall to pieces in the blink of an eye. Instead, they gradually unravel through toxic habits you may not even realize are happening. While some of these traits are blatant and too obvious to ignore, others are so subtle that their true harmful nature often goes unnoticed. They show up as a remark that burns, an action that makes you feel unsafe, or even a pattern that leaves you questioning your own sanity. Whatever the form, dealing with these behaviors in a partner can be extremely challenging and emotionally draining. Because most toxic traits are low-key, we’ve compiled a list of 33 sneaky and unhealthy behaviors to watch out for in your relationship.