And what's interesting is that, sometimes, it happens that a random person does something completely ordinary—something that society recognizes as "normal," but it irritates us incredibly for some reason. So, it is precisely to such cases—and there are a actually lot of them—that today's list by Bored Panda is dedicated.

We, humans, are social creatures, and no matter how much the Internet and social media have tried to replace real human communication, they have not yet succeeded in doing so completely. This means that we keep communicating with each other, and keep meeting all sorts of people around us - and some of them really creep us out.

#1 Posting long emotional breakdowns on Facebook, then replying to every comment with ‘lol I’m fine 💅🏼.’ Girl, are you??”.

#2 Stand too close in line like they’re gonna whisper a prophecy in my ear.

#3 I feel old for saying this but the Gen Z stare. Like I have seen it enough times that it feels really awkward. I thought maybe they’re on the spectrum at first but it happens frequently (lots of Gen Z at my company so maybe I see it more often than most). We had to send them for customer service courses because it was just that bad. Idk if they just don’t know how to socialise or if they just think it’s cool to do that.



Like you go order something or enter an establishment or ask for help, and all you see is that stare. Not an annoyed stare, not a worried stare, just zero emotions. Nothing behind the eyes. No smile, no words, just blank. If you say hi or state what you need help with, they just stare back and go get whatever it is that you need.



I’m not saying you need to smile and chat with everyone. No one has the time or mood for that, i get it. But what is it with that stare. You don’t really see it with millenials or gen x.



Not all of them do that of course. Many are totally “normal”, with emotions and can socialise well. But it’s definitely there



And it’s not an american thing either because its happening here in south east asia.

So, just a few days ago, this thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the author of which, the user u/PoutyWhispers, asked the question: "What’s something totally 'normal' people do that actually creeps you out?" As of today, the thread has over 1.3K various comments and around 1.6K upvotes, so the discussion turned out to be really interesting. The most curious thing here is that, under literally each of the most popular opinions expressed in the thread, you can find netizens who are sincerely perplexed as to why this thing actually creeps others out. As we can see, it's very indicative, so please check out this selection made by Bored Panda, where we've collected the most interesting and sometimes contradictory views, especially for you.

#4 Stalking celebrities and taking pictures/videos of them in public.



I don't care if they're in public and you're allowed to do it. I'm still gonna think you're a creepy weirdo for doing it.

#5 Men expecting each other to always be stoic and unfeeling instead of just crying and embracing their natural emotions.

#6 Idolizing sports stars/celebrities who've committed crimes. See Chris Brown apologists. They can be normal otherwise, but celebrity worship is disgusting.

Some of the opinions presented in this collection actually vividly illustrate the difference in views between representatives of different generations. For example, Gen-Xs or even millennials are outraged by something that is quite familiar to Gen-Zs, while the latter consider literally everything they do as a "new normal" and, conversely, don't get why older people do certain things that are familiar to them. ADVERTISEMENT Well, indeed, representatives of older generations believe that young people are incapable of anything, often give in to everyday difficulties, and have problems communicating. At the same time, according to the young ones, previous generations can be too intrusive, rude and unethical. Where is the truth? Perhaps there's only one answer: everyone has their own truth.

#7 Talking about their children in unnecessary detail, and especially to strangers.



like bruh, if i am someone's coworker, i don't want to know about their daughter's uti, and i don't think their daughter wants me to know about her uti, either. children are people, they deserve privacy and respect.

#8 Touching stranger's pregnant bellies without asking.

#9 Driving right next to me on multi-lane roads. When someone pulls up next to me but doesn’t pass, it creeps me out more than I can explain.

What is common among representatives of many generations, and what really creeps out many folks—not only in this thread, by the way—is the worship of celebrities whom many people are ready to literally put on a pedestal, forgiving all sorts of minor (and not just minor) sins. They then, however, immediately overthrow this pedestal as soon as a new superstar appears, thirsting for worship. In fact, by the way, similar stories have taken place literally throughout all of human history—beginning with the ancient Romans and Byzantines, who admired outstanding gladiators and charioteers, then through the Middle Ages, where the place of idols was taken by famous knights, and continuing with relatively recent antiquity. For example, the famous Hungarian composer of the 19th century, Franz Liszt, was so popular that his fans dreamed of getting a lock of his hair. They say that the witty musician, in order not to disappoint his fans, but at the same time not to go completely bald, simply got several dogs with fur of the same color as his own hair, thus satisfying the desires of the crowd... ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Get IVs just for fun or as part of a wellness routine.



I can’t explain it but it gives me the [creeps]. Like just eat food I promise it’s okay.

#11 Assuming that they're on "hugging terms" with me just because they're on "hugging terms " with someone I'm close to. Being friends with someone I love doesn't mean I love *you* the moment we meet. You saying "But I'm a hugger" doesn't override the fact that I'm NOT....and it's always someone who either doesn't bathe regularly or wears WAY too much cologne.

#12 Idolizing politicians 🧐.

Well, you must admit that some situations simply irritate literally every one of us, even though almost everyone does it. Just agree—you, too, have once stood in line when the person behind you gets so close that they're ready to practically read your texts on the phone, breathe in your ear or evaluate their overuse of perfume (or lack thereof—that depends on your luck...). The funniest thing is that almost all of us are irritated by this, and, if you think about it, it irritates those people who do it themselves. It is simply irritating when someone does this to them, and not to others, isn't it?

#13 Peeing and leaving without washing thier hands..

#14 Sharing their location with everyone.

#15 Spending much of their free time “following” people on social media. Like honestly wasting their own life scrolling through pictures of someone’s family cookout.

But why are we so irritated by something completely ordinary in other people? Julia Kristina, a Canda-based counselor, referring to the outstanding psychologist Carl Jung, is inclined to believe that the question is that we see ourselves in the actions of other people. Those things that we don't like in ourselves, but with which we actually put up with within ourselves. "To put quite simply, those unfavourable qualities, habits, or tendencies of someone else we react negatively to are really just our own shortcomings that we have turned our back on and refuse to own up to," Julia Kristina sums up. On the other hand, professor RJ Starr, on the podcast "The Psychology of Us," notes that people can literally be irritated by behavior that is diametrically opposed to theirs. ADVERTISEMENT "For instance, someone who values punctuality might feel irritated when a friend shows up late, while someone more laid-back might not think twice about it," professor Starr says. "Similarly, if you’ve grown up in a noisy household, you might be less bothered by loud environments than someone who’s used to peace and quiet." As we can see, there could be many reasons for this, and each of us has our own.

#16 Objectifying women half their age and giving it a pass because they're legal adults seems pretty iffy.

#17 Getting worked up about sports to the level that you get in fights or feel actual hate towards others. It's just a game and you aren't even playing!

#18 Telling a stranger you will pray for them, or god told you to do/say something to/for them, especially if the person they’re saying this to has a disability. Double creep factor if they touch the person they’re saying this to also.

In any case, we do believe that you will be interested to read what other people find annoys them and is even unacceptable about someone else's behavior. Or maybe you actually get creeped out when someone rants about what creeps them out? Well, in any case, please have a nice read here, and maybe add your own ideas in the comments below.

#19 Asking women causally about their future reproductive choices.

#20 Spitting in the street and deeply inhaling your snot instead of blowing your nose with a tissue (especially at work).

#21 Singing Happy Birthday to somebody. It always starts out awkward, unless you work at a restaurant and you're trained to do this for people. It gets even more awkward though with a group of people. People have their phones out to film. Nobody knows where to look. Everyone sings at different speeds.

#22 Let their dogs lick face/inside mouth.

#23 This is a very edgy atheist answer, but religion. I understand the cultural, social, and individual value. Having a conscious rejection of all superstition and religious belief most of my life, religious people, especially fervently religious people, signs and talking points are so creepy to me. I have a very different perspective on the very nature of reality to a non insignificant portion of people around me and the reminders of that genuinely skeeve me out.



Side note when I went into surgery a couple years ago, scared out of my mind, a nurse said "you're in God's hands now" I know he meant well but so skin crawling in the moment.

#24 In the context of a corporate job, a very large number of otherwise-normal people become heartless sociopaths.

#25 People who show up to your place unannounced or invite themselves to things you mention you’re going to.

#26 When people have ear buds in and are listening to something or on a casual call with other people when they're with you.



I'm not talking about strangers on a subway, but like coworkers, family, friends, or anyone who you'd likely be interacting with. Like for example, I've had cashiers who were on the phone with someone while checking me out.



I feel like one of the most valuable things you can give someone nowadays is your undivided attention.

#27 Posting your children online





It's not just about posting and god knows who for what purpose will watch it, but also the act of just filming precious moments or just every day, only viewing your child through camera lens.

#28 People who have no manners when it comes to eating. Chewing with their mouth open, slurping food when not necessary (I know some cultures slurp food, like ramen, which is fine in that context), eating noisily, talking with their mouth full.

#29 People whose personality is based off a political party.

#30 I’m usually shocked with many people’s uncritical acceptance of violence, especially capital punishment. In general, people who go through life without critically examining their emotions and values really creeps me out. I mean, what is going on in there? It’s too common not to call it the norm, but it’s troubling.

#31 (Context - I live in a predominantly white area, I am of mixed descent - white and black African - and my hair is very curly)



People I don't know touching and running their hands through my hair without my consent. They pet me like I'm a little dog.



Extra gross points if it's after they have come out of the cubicle in a club or bar toilets and haven't washed their hands which happens more often than you would think.



It's always followed by them asking if it's natural and when I answer yes it's almost always... "so where are you from?"... Scotland... "No but where are you reaaaally from?" Still Scotland and still none of your business actually...

#32 TBH, it weirds me out when ppl don't put their shopping carts back in the cart return. Like, seriously who raised you? You can't walk an extra 20ft to be a decent human? I get it's not a 'big deal' but to me, it shows a lot about a person's character. That's my 2 cents, flame me if you want lol.