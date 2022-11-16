Me And My Friends Love To Spend Time Together, And Here Are The Top 10 Crazy Ideas For Extraordinary Meetups

Are you tired of the same old thing when you meet up with your friends? Well if you’re bored with bars, and wine tasting is getting a little dry, then you are in luck. Take some tips from my tribe of friends, the Fireball 5. Our core group of 5 is, Sabra, Tracy, Liz and Christina, and myself, Hi I’m Kerri Lane, and we are shenanigan starters. We had all been friends for many years, but after a weekend beach trip, it sealed the deal and we became the Fireball 5. The name, well we will leave that up to you to figure out, but yes some slight drinking may have been involved.

I put together my list of our top 10 ways to jazz up a normal girlfriend get-together and take it from ordinary to extraordinary. Warning, if you use any of the ideas, I’m not responsible for any trouble you get yourself into. Not sending bail money, or complaints if you land yourself on the front page of a newspaper with a bottle of wine turn up to your lips for your mother and coworkers to see the next morning. That last one might have happened to me, possibly. I’m still denying it was me, I mean I had a wig one, so no one can be 100% certain, right?

Here we go starting mild to full-on crazy.

Meet the Fireball 5 that will give you ideas for some fun adventures with friends

Left to right- Liz, Sabra, Tracy, Christina, Kerri.

Bellow are listed 10 ways to have fun like the Fireball 5

Number 10 – volunteer

We volunteered together at a local event, and we of course chose to volunteer at a wine event (we aren’t stupid). Not only do you get to enter early and scout out all the best places before the crowds slam in, but you are inside the event so you can enjoy once your volunteer shift is over. Winner winner Chianti dinner.

Number 9 – accoutrements

Put a little sizzle in your adventures, be creative, and take fun props along. I took a branding iron! I used the ink of course. Photo of my almost daughter Jessica having a blast branding the crowd.

Accouterments can be really fun and just add a little zing to any outing. A simple pair of crazy fun glasses, and crazy hats, and the party kicks off, plus it makes for super cute selfies with your girls. If you are feeling a little spicier, here are a few things we have taken along on our Fireball 5 adventures to inspire you:

– a stuffed Duck;

– a talking stuffed parrot;

– tutus, easy the fluffier the better too;

– plastic flamingos;

– plastic dinosaurs;

– fake mustaches (the blonde ones are a riot, they look like pubic hair);

-a stick horse and yes I actually galloped through crowds -riding it like a cowboy.

-a branding iron (I used ink, not heat) and I branded so many people! I even made a sizzling noise when I branded them. Ssssszzzzzzz.

Hats, and fun sunglasses, all can put a little fun in your next get-together.

Number 8 – matching

Matching t-shirts for your group is a blast! Sabra and Kerri with cardboard celebrity Dean who was a little stiff that day for some reason.

Everyone wears the same color if you are daring enough same color head to toe, all one color. Hair too! The crazier the color the more fun.

Now, we can be fancy ladies and we have certainly done the classy all-white parties, but head-to-toe Hot Pink, Lime Green, and in a group, it will definitely turn some heads.

We have also on many occasions had custom matching shirts made. The shirts are fun, you can easily see who’s in your group and it’s a fun memento years later looking through your shirt collection and the memories flood back. I actually thought about turning our shirts into throw pillows, but I can’t sew a button on my pants, so that’s not going to happen.

We really dress up for every occasion and even make up some of our own. My dixie twin Tracy and I are all green.

Number 7 – wigs

I must confess I love wigs!! I do have a lot in a wide variety of colors. The beauty of a wig is not only are they really fun, but you can party without people realizing it’s you in public!!

So many times I would be dancing and crazy right next to a coworker and they had no idea it was me. This also helped me the one time I ended up on the front page with a bottle of wine turned up on my lips. In my defense, the photographer had already taken the posed photo and when he finished he said Cheers and several of us including me took a giant swig of wine and he snapped the photo. Which, I had no idea he had till the next day I saw it in our local newspaper. OMG.

Wigs are helpful to conceal your identity when having fun. Unless you end up in the newspaper. Photo credit to the Winchester Star and reporter Jeff Taylor, who yelled cheers and snagged this gem.

Number 6 – decades

Decade themes, go ahead and guess this decade Sabra was totally rocking.

So many fun options here, pick a decade any decade and the possibilities are endless. I’m an 80s girl and that is always my go-to, and yes I still remember the lovely 80’s slang too, it’s like totally awesome. I mean just the workout attire alone is pure gems when dressing up with legwarmers.

The 70’s so many fun outfits, bell bottoms, the music you really can’t go wrong, keep going the 60s is very hippie and groovy.

The 50’s think Grease, The 40’s poodle skirts, and flight attendants, go back even farther to one of my favorites, the flapper’s dresses of the 20s. I got a hot pink one last year and I will make any excuse to wear it out, even if just a trip to Aldi for groceries. Because life is short, why not wear fringe when shopping for fresh veggies?

Number 5 – getaways

Make a getaway with your friends, even if just for a day.

Even if just one day, one night, or a weekend away, it will be the most fun you will have with your friends and memories for a lifetime.

True confession, I had never had a girl’s weekend away ever till last year. And let me say, it was the most fun with my friends I could have ever imagined. It was completely drama-free, with crazy shenanigans and a different theme each day.

We packed so much fun into our trip. We went to Ocean City and one of our favorites was the distillery tour at Secrets. Next, we want to take a cruise, I mean can you imagine being on a ship with us for 7 days? (Insert my evil villain laugh here)

Number 4 – celebrities

When you are the Fireball 5, Cardboard celebrities just want to hang out with you. Ryan Reynolds, you’re next on my invite list. Photo left to right, Christina, Tracy, RIP, Sabra, and Kerri.

There is nothing better than getting to party with a celebrity. But, if you don’t know one, I can help you. Go online and look up lifesize cardboard cutouts.

Viola, you will have a plethora of cardboard celebrities to choose from. We have quite a large collection of cutouts by now, so far and we have danced, drank, and had crazy photoshoots with cardboard celebrities like Rip from Yellowstone, The Rock, The Most Interesting Man in the World, Aquaman, Dean Martin just to name a few.

Now, people will stare, people will laugh, and people will want to come and party with you! The cutouts are so much fun! The photos are a riot to look back at later. I should apologize now for the things we did to Rip and Aquaman.

Rip just loved dancing with all of us. He struggles with some of the moves though. thank goodness Tracy is a good teacher.

Number 3 – pirate adventures

Arrrrgh matey, we are off for an adventure of dinner, dancing, and making people stare.

I’m not going to lie, you have to be a strong woman or a tad crazy to walk into a restaurant in a full pirate costume and it’s not Halloween.

The Fireball 5 did just this, and we didn’t walk in with our heads down and scurry to our tables. Oh no, we are heads up, talking pirates smack, I had my stuffed talking parrot and we were having the time of our lives. It was like we were on a Paris Fashion show for Pirates. We even had fake mustaches. Oh when we go, we go big.

After dinner, we took our pirate adventure to not 1 but 2 different nightclubs for an evening of dancing. And let me just add, one of our Fireball 5 members, Sabra is a whopping 6-foot-something tall giant. I don’t know her actual height, but I’m 5’4”, and she towers above me especially when she adds 6-inch heels. Not kidding!

So now, picture in your mind an almost 6’6” pirate woman walking through a restaurant with 4 other short pirates. We definitely draw attention to our group. Arrrgh matey.

Number 2 – toga

Toga, Toga, Toga, our group tends to grow when we go out.

Okay, if you think walking in a pirate costume takes guts, try a toga, walking down the middle of town, waving like you are the star in a parade.

That’s us, every single year we have a themed toga parade to the downtown bar. I mean if you have to walk to a bar, do it in style. We have had superhero togas, apple togas, and regular togas if there is such a thing.

Why be normal when you can be fun? We also have this regular spot we stop on our walks for photos. It’s an abandoned building they covered the giant front glass window with wood and painted the whole thing bright red. I mean it was like a beacon saying Fireball 5 come over here. So we did and we still do climb up inside the frame and take the most ridiculous photos. I even took my son with me on a few adventures and he joined in our shenanigans in the crazy window frame.

The Fireball 5 red window photo area! My son Shawn will join in our crazy adventures, he ain’t scared to hang with us crazy ladies. He is so fun and has the best personality, and we can’t embarrass him, we have tried. He is single ladies… you won’t ever be bored.

Number 1- thrift shopping and dancing

This is me, Kerri, and my grand thrift store outfit that was given to me. Yes, I rocked those wings all night long while dancing.

This ya’ll you have to do at least once in your life, promise me. Now, this is not for the faint of heart and people will look at you as if you lost your mind. Okay, so Number 1 crazy idea for your friends are you ready? Take a shot of Fireball for this one first. We love thrift shopping for crazy outfits, Christina, one of the Fireball 5 members was wearing a crazy thrift out one time and actually had a business lock the door as she walked up to it. Lol, I’m not making this up.

So for this thrift adventure, we stepped it up and exchanged names right before our beach trip and we made two rules. We had to buy an entire outfit for $20 for the name we drew & the person we drew had to wear everything we bought for the evening to dinner and dancing. So off we went on our secret shopping adventures. Sabra the tall one, Tracy (my dixie twin), and I all went together and picked out the gems for our ladies. Liz and Christina had to work and went at a later time.

So the 3 of us are in the thrift shop and having a tall friend comes in handy as she was going down a row, she spots something high up, throws it down to me, and says you need this for your person. I grab it and pick it up, it was a Hippopotamus hat. Yes you read that correctly, it was a fuzzy Hippo hat, and I bought it for my person Tracy, (someone once asked if we were Dixie Twins, and that’s how that name stuck).

Now, my Dixie Twin Tracy was with us so I had to hide it from her. I about peed my pants laughing while trying to find things to go with a hippo hat. While there, Sabra and I also found matching zebra metallic pants, because what friends don’t need matching zebra metallic pants? Of course, we try stuff on and have a mini film montage in the store having the employees in tears laughing at us.

So we buy our items, take them home and wrap them to take on our Fireball 5 beach trip. The night of the gift exchange we each unwrap our items and it was an evening full of belly laughs as you can imagine. Now, being great friends, the object was not to look good. Oh no, the object was the most ridiculous outfit we could manage and we certainly delivered.

We dressed up in our outfits and then took to the hallway of our hotel, threw on some music, and did a full-on fashion show walkway up and down the halls making fun videos. We did have guests pop their heads out of the rooms trying to figure out what in the world was going on. We work our way downstairs and the stares we got were absolutely hysterical. We went to dinner and then out for a night of unforgettable dancing and even an epic photo with the band that I will post here for your entertainment.

I’m sure some people may have thought we were totally insane, but we did not care. We are the Fireball 5, and we made memories I will remember for the rest of my days with my very best friends.

The famous Hippo hat on Tracy!

Left to right, Liz, Christina, Tracy in the Hippo hat, Kerri, and Sabra’s eyeball.

The Fireball 5 and the Buzzer Band in Ocean City