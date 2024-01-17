"This series is dedicated to the winter magic of "Risiintuturi National Park" in Finnish Lapland. This park experiences very unique weather conditions that are found in only a few other places in the world: the humidity of the hilly marshes, the snow, and the extreme cold give rise to a phenomenon that Finns call "Tykky," the "arctic galaverne," a thick and heavy layer of ice that completely covers the spruces, forcing them to bend and take on bizarre shapes reminiscent of dinosaurs, golems, or any other creature one can imagine. I had only 24 hours to capture this park under the magnificent



I'm an Italian landscape photographer with a passion for nature and travel. I started as a travel photographer in 2020 and then shifted my focus entirely to capturing natural landscapes because of the peace and serenity they can provide. I want to communicate my experiences with nature; looking for that part of me that lives in the places I photograph is my purpose in photography. Currently, I am working on several photography projects that involve the preservation of landscapes threatened by global warming."