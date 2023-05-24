To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)
My name is Vladimir Grig, I am an illustrator by education, but I have been working in contemporary art for more than 20 years. And yet, each of my works is, first of all, a drawing, an illustration for a story. Surely you remember the “technical” black-and-white drawings in textbooks. Having set out to revive them, I decided to use beads. This discovery or rediscovery, in my opinion, has been very successful.
Bright and shiny beads attract attention and they are associated with jewelry, holidays, and celebrations. I often “play on the contrast”: in a cheerful beaded technique, works dealing with serious, deep topics are created.
Working with glass beads is painstaking. It takes me about two months to create a 110 x 210 cm canvas. Beads, glass beads, and mosaics often cover the entire canvas. Sometimes I add acrylic paint.
More info: gridchinhall.com