To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

My name is Vladimir Grig, I am an illustrator by education, but I have been working in contemporary art for more than 20 years. And yet, each of my works is, first of all, a drawing, an illustration for a story. Surely you remember the “technical” black-and-white drawings in textbooks. Having set out to revive them, I decided to use beads. This discovery or rediscovery, in my opinion, has been very successful.

Bright and shiny beads attract attention and they are associated with jewelry, holidays, and celebrations. I often “play on the contrast”: in a cheerful beaded technique, works dealing with serious, deep topics are created.

Working with glass beads is painstaking. It takes me about two months to create a 110 x 210 cm canvas. Beads, glass beads, and mosaics often cover the entire canvas. Sometimes I add acrylic paint.

More info: gridchinhall.com

This is a complete artwork called “Summer. Moscow”

A fragment of a canvas covered with glass beads

Another fragment

And one more

My stuff

In process

“Autumn. Rome”, 2022, 110 x 210 cm

And this is a sketch for “Autumn. Rome”

It’s me at work

Beads glow

Seems simple, but no

“Winter. Kyoto”, 2021, 110 x 210 cm

Canvas, acrylic, glass beads, mosaic

A few snowmen for winter

See how the snow is falling?

Snow falls on Japanese roofs

That’s how I do it