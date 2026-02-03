ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever watched Titanic and thought, “Sure, I’d live in that vibe,” Sarah Boll took it several steps further. The Manhattan-based model transformed her Chinatown two-bedroom rental into what’s essentially a walk-through movie set: portholes glowing “ocean” blue, gilded details, and a living room styled after the ship’s Verandah Café, right down to the moody lighting and period-inspired décor.

And then there’s the part that really sells the illusion: fabric. So much fabric. Boll says she bought “an insane amount” of blue (and reflective white) material to build watery, submerged-room effects, turning one bedroom into an eerie “Sunken Room” diorama and even making one bathroom essentially off-limits because it became part memorial wall, part shimmering deep-sea installation.

She started with a totally normal NYC apartment—and a very not-normal obsession

NYC apartment with hardwood floors and cozy decor, inspired by Titanic movie set created by New York model.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The whole thing looks wildly elaborate, but she’s emphasized it was largely DIY and renter-friendly, consisting of mostly tape, peel-and-stick materials, and careful setup, with only a few actual holes for fixtures like the portholes.

After hundreds of rewatches, “What if I lived inside the movie?” stopped being a joke

NYC apartment transformed by model into detailed Titanic movie set with vintage nautical decor and ornate wood paneling.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The first step was turning the whole place into the color of deep water

NYC apartment transformed into a Titanic movie set with dramatic blue lighting and themed decor by a New York model.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The project exploded on TikTok, where she’s been posting room tours and behind-the-scenes updates. And now, like any true “I can stop anytime” creative spiral, she’s already neck-deep in her next project. After finally hosting a themed party, Boll has ended the Titanic era and has moved on to a full The Wizard of Oz-inspired makeover.

Blue fabric, reflective material, and lighting began swallowing the plain white walls

NYC apartment bathroom transformed with blue lighting and props to resemble a Titanic movie set by New York model.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

And there are the little novelties as daily reminders of the idea

NYC apartment bathroom sink area featuring Titanic movie set model ship and decorative soap dish on countertop.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

One hallway went from rental-basic to “first class, this way” almost overnight

NYC apartment decorated with vintage furniture and blue lighting, inspired by Titanic movie set by New York model.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Gold trim and vintage-looking details made the doors feel like part of a ship

NYC apartment transformed into a detailed Titanic movie set with vintage decor and atmospheric blue lighting effects.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Then came the portholes and bedroom décor

New York model in NYC apartment styled as a Titanic movie set, holding a decorative pillow with an illustrated face.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Even the floor got a dramatic makeover, in some rooms imitating the icy water, and in others, the fancy floors of a grand liner

New York model’s NYC apartment transformed with dramatic blue lighting into a Titanic movie set inspired scene at night.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The apartment started glowing at night, giving the whole space an eerie ocean mood

NYC apartment transformed into a Titanic movie set with blue lighting and plastic decor creating an oceanic atmosphere.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

A “safe” room became an underwater fantasy, with waves and shimmer in every corner

New York model posing in her NYC apartment transformed into a full-on Titanic movie set with blue oceanic decor.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

In another space, the set leaned into the wreck—dark, chaotic, and almost theatrical

NYC apartment transformed into a detailed Titanic movie set with blue lighting and ship-themed decorations by New York model.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

And it wasn’t all just arts-and-crafts or store-bought materials; Sarah showed her painting skills as well

New York model painting Titanic scene in her NYC apartment designed like a Titanic movie set with vintage decor.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Titanic props and scale models popped up everywhere, like little winks to fellow super-fans

Model in NYC apartment dressed as chef, standing by illuminated Titanic movie set replica with starry night backdrop

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Walking through the rooms started to feel less like a home and more like a story

Cozy NYC apartment decorated with Titanic movie set theme including character pillows and vintage style furniture.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

She even staged scenes inside the installation, turning the apartment into a photoshoot set

New York model reading a Titanic newspaper in a blue-lit NYC apartment designed as a Titanic movie set.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The “sunken” vibe got more intense with scattered details that looked intentionally wrecked

New York model dressed as chef holding a dog in Titanic movie set themed NYC apartment with ship and ocean decor.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Guests leaned into the theme too, posing as if they’d stepped onto a very strange ship tour

New York model wearing life jackets inside NYC apartment decorated as Titanic movie set holding a wine glass.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

And just when you think it can’t get more committed, she teased the next transformation, starting with a yellow brick road

Yellow rectangular blocks arranged on a black and white tiled floor in a New York model's Titanic movie set.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Since last fall, Sarah has been transforming the apartment into the magical land of The Wizard of Oz

New York model capturing shadow art in her NYC apartment styled as a colorful and creative Titanic movie set.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

With a bit of Wicked thrown in for good measure

Two decorative pillows with painted faces on a couch in a New York apartment Titanic movie set.

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Let us know in the comments which movie set you'd turn your apartment into.