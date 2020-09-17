8Kviews
I Create Imaginary Tiny Worlds From Everyday Objects And Mini Figurines (34 New Pics)
8Kviews
I’ve spent years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland.” The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.
Since I’m a food photographer, the whole idea came across the kitchen table. I've taken over 100 pictures already from this tiny world and here are some of them. The rest of my work can be found on my Instagram and Facebook pages.
Please find my previous works by following one of these links: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, and Part 6.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Rise Up!
I think the title should change to Rice Up to add to the joke
Fasten Your Strawbelts
Dad Tried A New Nutrient
Cereal Killer
Corners
Hide & Seek Fail
The Real Cookie Monster
Avopulco
Brie Painters
Friday
if that is beer that is the goal for some. to swim in it.
Nowadays...
Unsatisfied Customers
Noodles For 1000
Crown
They're Getting Bigger Marta...
Poppy Seed Inc
Is THAT where poppyseeds come from? I thought they came from poppy flowers
They're great! I wish I could upvote my favorites
Guess what? You can! :P
That’s adorable!
Sandra Djordjevic-Rijmers ?
U can???
They're great! I wish I could upvote my favorites
Guess what? You can! :P
That’s adorable!
Sandra Djordjevic-Rijmers ?
U can???