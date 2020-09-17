I’ve spent years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland.” The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.

Since I’m a food photographer, the whole idea came across the kitchen table. I've taken over 100 pictures already from this tiny world and here are some of them. The rest of my work can be found on my Instagram and Facebook pages.

Please find my previous works by following one of these links: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, and Part 6.

