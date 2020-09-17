I’ve spent years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland.” The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.

Since I’m a food photographer, the whole idea came across the kitchen table. I've taken over 100 pictures already from this tiny world and here are some of them. The rest of my work can be found on my Instagram and Facebook pages.

#1

Rise Up!

Rise Up!

Péter Csákvári
Avery S Alberico
Avery S Alberico
Community Member
2 years ago

I think the title should change to Rice Up to add to the joke

#2

Fasten Your Strawbelts

Fasten Your Strawbelts

Péter Csákvári
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
2 years ago

How berry unfortunate

#3

Dad Tried A New Nutrient

Dad Tried A New Nutrient

Péter Csákvári
#4

Cereal Killer

Cereal Killer

Péter Csákvári
#5

Corners

Corners

Péter Csákvári
Andrew Gibb
Andrew Gibb
Community Member
2 years ago

I'm trying to think of a corny joke

#6

Hide & Seek Fail

Hide & Seek Fail

Péter Csákvári
kat lia
kat lia
Community Member
2 years ago

I had a nightmare like this when i was a kid.

#7

The Real Cookie Monster

The Real Cookie Monster

Péter Csákvári
#8

Avopulco

Avopulco

Péter Csákvári
#9

Brie Painters

Brie Painters

Péter Csákvári
Cartoon Cat
Cartoon Cat
Community Member
2 years ago

but like.. what if its actually made this way?

#10

Friday

Friday

Péter Csákvári
Doris Culverhouse
Doris Culverhouse
Community Member
2 years ago

if that is beer that is the goal for some. to swim in it.

#11

Nowadays...

Nowadays...

Péter Csákvári
#12

Unsatisfied Customers

Unsatisfied Customers

Péter Csákvári
#13

Noodles For 1000

Noodles For 1000

Péter Csákvári
Damon Gates
Damon Gates
Community Member
2 years ago

"You're going to need a bigger bucket."

#14

Crown

Crown

Péter Csákvári
#15

They're Getting Bigger Marta...

They're Getting Bigger Marta...

Péter Csákvári
Slinkman
Slinkman
Community Member
2 years ago

'Crawl out through the Fallout with meeeheee'

#16

Poppy Seed Inc

Poppy Seed Inc

Péter Csákvári
Avery S Alberico
Avery S Alberico
Community Member
2 years ago

Is THAT where poppyseeds come from? I thought they came from poppy flowers

#17

Eye Candy

Eye Candy

Péter Csákvári
#18

Your Dreams In The Next Second

Your Dreams In The Next Second

Péter Csákvári
#19

The Last Cockroach

The Last Cockroach

Péter Csákvári
MAKtheknife
MAKtheknife
Community Member
1 year ago

There is no thing as the last cockroach.

#20

Sphagetti Humanese

Sphagetti Humanese

Péter Csákvári
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
2 years ago

mmm... extra protein

#21

Willy Wonka's Laundry

Willy Wonka's Laundry

Péter Csákvári
Avery S Alberico
Avery S Alberico
Community Member
2 years ago

Instead of a blueberry, violet became a tide pod

#22

Garbage Logistics

Garbage Logistics

Péter Csákvári
Andrew Gibb
Andrew Gibb
Community Member
2 years ago

I hope that they used the filter lane of the road

#23

Back To School

Back To School

Péter Csákvári
#24

Are You Sure You Want To Plant It Here?

Are You Sure You Want To Plant It Here?

Péter Csákvári
Slinkman
Slinkman
Community Member
2 years ago (edited)

This is Nuts. I see myself out thanks you :D

#25

When You Have So Much To Drink For

When You Have So Much To Drink For

Péter Csákvári
Slinkman
Slinkman
Community Member
2 years ago

Somehow i smell a metaphor

#26

Mushroom Forest

Mushroom Forest

Péter Csákvári
#27

Péter Csákvári
#28

Towel Beach

Towel Beach

Péter Csákvári
#29

Morning Delivery

Morning Delivery

Péter Csákvári
#30

Makeup Playground

Makeup Playground

Péter Csákvári
#31

Printerland

Printerland

Péter Csákvári
#32

Leaf Your Fear Behind

Leaf Your Fear Behind

Péter Csákvári
#33

Celery Sawmill

Celery Sawmill

Péter Csákvári
#34

Sponger Court

Sponger Court

Péter Csákvári
