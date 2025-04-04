50 Incredible Miniatures That Invite You Into Secret WorldsInterview With Artist
Miniature art has a special kind of magic that draws people in, and to celebrate that appeal, we selected the best work that was shared on Bored Panda by our community!
From dioramas to miniature houses and settings, these artists showcase their talent and passion for all things little, and we cannot get enough of it. If you are feeling the same, we highly recommend visiting these artists’ social media pages separately as they continue to create captivating works.
To learn more about miniatures, we reached out to Andreas Rousounelis, a master of realistic dioramas, so make sure to read the full interview below.
Realistic Miniature Diorama By Andreas Rousounelis
First of all, we asked Andreas to share his opinion on what makes a great diorama.
“I think that is the composition of the diorama, the details, and how realistic it is. Also, the storytelling is very important because it makes us think of the scene in the diorama as if it were reality.”
Realistic Miniature Diorama By Andreas Rousounelis
Miniature World By Chris Willemsen
We were also curious to learn what draws people to miniatures.
Andreas shared his thoughts: “Many people want to have a moment of real life in miniature, their house, a special moment, their workplace... For everyone, the criteria are different, but for most people, I think it's something deeper…”
First Dose Of Morning Caffeine By Derrick Lin
Miniature Building By Joshua Smith
As for the current state of miniature and diorama art, Andreas commented: “In recent years, the art of miniature has become increasingly popular. The number of artists involved in miniatures is increasing, and the number of customers interested in buying is increasing.”
Miniature Food By Kim Clough
Miniature Building By Joshua Smith
Andreas also told what he thinks the future holds for miniature art.
“The new technologies help the art of miniatures with 3D printing, for example, but it's just that now part of the manual work has been lost in relation to the past. With or without 3D printing, the artist will always put his personal stamp on each work.”
Lastly, Andreas added: “What I would like to tell readers is to get involved in the art of miniature, the art of the future!!”