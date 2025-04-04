ADVERTISEMENT

Miniature art has a special kind of magic that draws people in, and to celebrate that appeal, we selected the best work that was shared on Bored Panda by our community!

From dioramas to miniature houses and settings, these artists showcase their talent and passion for all things little, and we cannot get enough of it. If you are feeling the same, we highly recommend visiting these artists’ social media pages separately as they continue to create captivating works.

To learn more about miniatures, we reached out to Andreas Rousounelis, a master of realistic dioramas, so make sure to read the full interview below.