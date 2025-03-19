ADVERTISEMENT

There's something truly mesmerizing about seeing the relentless march of time captured in a single frame. Whether it's ancient monuments slowly reclaimed by nature, beloved celebrities then and now, or the gradual transformation of skylines across decades, these images tell a story more powerful than words ever could.

Remember flipping through old family albums and marveling at how things had changed? These pictures capture that same feeling on a grand scale. They remind us that nothing stays the same—buildings rise and fall, landscapes transform, and yes, we all get a few more laugh lines along the way. This remarkable collection of 116 photographs showcases time's unstoppable journey, from heartwarming reunions years in the making to jaw-dropping before-and-after shots that make you do a double take.

#1

Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants

Workers in yellow gear cleaning a building facade, showing the contrast between old and new. Time vs. things.

Teddie1056 Report

    #2

    Kannesteinen - Special Rock Formation Formed By The Sea

    Ancient rock formation by the sea, illustrating the effects of time on natural things.

    C. Hill Report

    #3

    When My Brother Was Born In 1985, My Mother Purchased Two Identical Teddy Bears

    Two teddy bears on a bed, one worn and one new, illustrating time vs. things.

    The one on the left has been my brother's for 30 years, the one on the right has been kept in storage for my brother's first child who was born today.

    UsernameIWontRegret Report

    #4

    This Lamp Pole's Posters Over The Years

    Torn posters revealing accumulated layers, illustrating the passage of time vs. things, with colorful event ads visible.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    The Life Cycle Of A Penny

    Coins arranged by color transformation over time on a wooden surface, illustrating time vs. things.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Fax Machine/Scanner Used So Heavily, The Paper Has Cut The Plastic Over Time

    Close-up of a worn-out printer corner edge, illustrating wear over time vs. things durability.

    Farge43 Report

    #7

    This Whole Brick Wall Which Has Been Shaped By The Sea

    Eroded brick resembling a boulder among stones, illustrating the effects of time on things.

    Love_Land90 Report

    #8

    My Dads Cat Has Been Scratching The Same Leg Of This Bench For The Past Decade

    Wooden bench leg chewed by a dog with food bowls nearby, illustrating wear and the impact of time versus things.

    VitaminTHC420 Report

    #9

    Steps Leading Up To The Old Wall Around Dinkelsbühl, Germany

    Worn stone steps showing the effects of time, bordered by a wooden railing and stone wall.

    blaarfengaar Report

    #10

    My Mums Dog Can Open The Door And This Is Where Her Paw Has Worn Down The Wall Over The Years

    A light switch on a wall with visible damage, illustrating the effects of time on things.

    kamicham Report

    #11

    In Downtown Cincinnati, All The Roads Used To Be Cobbled Instead Of Asphalt And Apparently They Never Tore It Up

    Cracked asphalt revealing cobble stones beneath, illustrating time's effect on things.

    Kumquat_The_RainWing Report

    #12

    The Difference In My Work Gloves After Using Them For 2 Weeks, One Week And New

    Four pairs of work gloves on concrete, showing time's impact on things through wear and tear contrast.

    8hu5rust Report

    #13

    Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art

    Rusty metal sheet with circular patterns and a hanging chain, illustrating the effects of time on things.

    Richicash Report

    #14

    23 Years Ago, My Girlfriend Was Given 2 Identical Stuffed Peter Rabbit Toys. One She Kept With Her At All Times (And Still Does!!), The Other Was Stored Away

    Two stuffed rabbits on a white background, illustrating Time vs. Things with one new and one worn.

    andyj85 Report

    #15

    Years Of Graffiti (Oakland Ca, 2012)

    Close-up of layered paint chips resembling geological strata, illustrating Time-vs.-Things concept with vivid colors.

    Embarrassed_Yak4566 Report

    #16

    I Found This Leaf With Only It's 'Veins' Remaining

    A delicate, translucent leaf held against a sunny park background, highlighting the essence of time and nature's things.

    spechlfriedrice Report

    #17

    My Neighbors Have An Old Chair With Plants Growing Over It

    Moss-covered chair outdoors, illustrating time's effect on things in a lush green setting.

    JoeDragotta Report

    #18

    My Great Grandfather's British Army Issue Pocket Watch Along With The German Bullet That It Stopped In France 1914

    Old, broken pocket watch inside a blue container symbolizing Time vs. Things concept.

    Marshal_Soult Report

    #19

    This Sculpture Of Jesus At Abandoned Cemetery In Poland Gets Slowly Absorbed By A Tree

    A statue of a man embedded in a tree, illustrating time vs. things as nature envelops the artwork.

    DonPecz Report

    #20

    My Dog's Nerf Frisbe. Still Their Favorite

    Two dogs eagerly watching a chewed-up frisbee toy, illustrating the impact of time versus things.

    TheHammeredTroll Report

    #21

    The Way That The Statue Has Been Worn By People Stroking The Dog On The Charles Bridge

    Bronze relief depicting knight and dog on a historic European bridge, emphasizing time vs. things theme.

    mymumwontbehappy Report

    #22

    I Was In Ireland Two Years Ago And Found This Piece Of A Brick Wall That Had Been Shaped By The Surf

    Feet standing on rocky beach, focusing on time-aged stone resembling a loaf of bread, showcasing time vs. things.

    TheDancingFool Report

    #23

    This Light Post Is Outside Of A Popular Music Club In New Orleans. After 40 Years Of Having Band Flyers Stapled To It, There's No More Room

    Utility pole covered in nails, showcasing the impact of time on things in an urban environment.

    markeees Report

    #24

    Was Told To Post This Here. The Local Place I Play Ping Pong At. They Haven’t Changed The Tables In 20 Yrs

    Ping pong table with faded paint showing signs of time, two chairs in the background.

    Dardan311 Report

    #25

    The Floor Has Worn Out Where People Have Been Standing At My Local Shop

    Convenience store counter with snacks and drinks, marked shoe prints on the floor, featuring "Time-vs.-Things" concept.

    whitebicycle9 Report

    #26

    The Bells Hanging On The Back Door Of My Parents House

    Worn white door with scratches and a bell rope hanging, depicting signs of time versus things enduring wear.

    SuperNotit Report

    #27

    Strasbourg Cathedral

    Ancient wall carvings with iron ring, showcasing the passage of time vs. things in historical architecture.

    DontTouchGrandad Report

    #28

    You Can Tell Where People Tend To Line Up At This Brooklyn Hardware Store By Where The Linoleum Tile Has Been Worn Away To Reveal The Original Ceramic

    Checkered floor with intricate mosaic pattern in a store aisle, highlighting the contrast between time and things.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    My ID Left An Impression Of My ID Pic On My Badge Holder

    Worn ID card holder showing blurred photo, illustrating the effects of time on things in everyday use.

    swiggityswell Report

    #30

    Said Goodbye To By Best Friend After 13 Years. This Is Is Vaccination Tag All Worn Down After A Lifetime Of Tinking Against His Water Bowl. Rip Little Man

    Hand holding a vintage metal tag with engravings, representing the concept of time vs. things.

    DRAWKWARD79 Report

    #31

    My Radio Button Has Worn Out To Be A Victorian Portrait

    Car stereo controls showing radio band and seek buttons, related to time vs. things.

    kelnjam Report

    #32

    The Floor In Front Of The Register Has Worn Through All The Floors Since This Restaurant Opened In 1924

    Worn floor mat between sneakers, illustrating Time-vs.-Things concept with layers showing wear and usage over time.

    _KingPuck_ Report

    #33

    This Dog Statue Is Worn Down From Being Petted So Much

    Bronze dog statue reaching into a stone well, capturing a moment of curiosity and anticipation.

    5thCharmer Report

    #34

    My Teddybear I Had For Over 30 Years And One As Good As New

    Two teddy bears on display, one worn and one new, illustrating the theme of time vs. things.

    Allcappa Report

    #35

    Stairs Worn Down By A Million Footsteps Over A Thousand Years At Sperlinga Castle, Sicily

    Weathered stone steps leading to an ancient archway, illustrating the erosion of time on things.

    me-julie Report

    #36

    My Mother’s Clipboard From Doing The Newspapers Crossword Puzzles For 30 Years

    A worn clipboard with a metal clip showing signs of age and use, representing time vs. things.

    pairofcrocs Report

    #37

    This Church In Detroit, Mi Hasn't Been Cleaned Since It Was Built 134 Years Ago. I Always Thought The Stone Was Black. [3024x3556] [oc]

    Crane lift by historic building tower, illustrating time's impact on things.

    DetroitStalker Report

    #38

    Blanket With 25 Years Of Love That’s Being Put Away For Safe Keeping vs. An Unused Version My Spouse Surprised Me With

    Illustrated characters on a colorful bedspread, showcasing a blend of time and things in playful patterns.

    mossy_vee Report

    #39

    A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27

    Person holding a ponytail of brown hair near a window, illustrating a moment of care and attention to things.

    Red hair tends to lose its redness over time, it's very common.

    fiori_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    My Coworker Is Still Using The Same Post-It-Note For 2 Years To Check His Pens

    Hand holding a small paper with multicolored scribbles, illustrating creative abstraction about time vs. things.

    SolarcatStarshine Report

    #41

    This Rug In The Old City Center Of Cluj-Napoca

    Worn doormat over paving stones, illustrating "Time vs. Things" through faded patterns and weathering effects.

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    My New Prosthetic Foot Shell Versus The One I Walked On For Two Years

    Prosthetic leg beside damaged foot, illustrating wear and time's impact on things.

    stalnoypirat Report

    #43

    Every Pencil I've Used Up In The Last 3 Semesters

    Sharpened pencil stubs aligned on paper with handwritten math notes, illustrating concept of time versus things.

    Ghostie20 Report

    #44

    Well Sharpened Knife

    Hand holding a uniquely shaped knife with a wooden handle, illustrating intriguing things in a kitchen setting.

    pearcelewis Report

    #45

    Very Worn Out Stairs

    Worn stone steps with a metal railing, illustrating the impact of time on things in an outdoor setting.

    BackOk1502 Report

    #46

    My Dog Made A Perfect Circle In The Grass From All The Years He's Been Running Around

    A small dog runs on grass in a backyard, emphasizing a focus on things over time in daily life.

    OverDemand2297 Report

    #47

    Stone Steps Outside Of The University Of Cambridge

    Outdoor stone steps with a view of a cyclist passing by, highlighting the contrast of time vs. things.

    Impossible_Result851 Report

    #48

    You Can Now See The Where The Spare Key In My Wallet Is

    A hand holding a leather wallet with a blue card visible, and a curious cat in the background, highlighting things.

    Dizzymo Report

    #49

    Wear And Tear On Hiking Boots, Size 10.5, New vs. Old

    Worn sole on a Vibram boot compared to a new one, illustrating time's effect on things.

    kitsilanokyle Report

    #50

    The Multiple Layers Of Floor Worn Through In The Service Bar At This Restaurant

    Worn-out red floor tiles and seating, showing the effects of Time-vs.-Things in a restaurant setting.

    iwalktowork Report

    #51

    A Black Shirt Of Mine That Got A Solar Tie-Dye Job After Years Of Being Crammed In The Back Of My Car

    Tie-dye shirt with abstract patterns against a carpet, showcasing unique things in fashion.

    IntrepidFlow Report

    #52

    A Stop Sign In My Town Is So Old It's Become A Death Metal Band Logo

    Damaged stop sign with visible cracks, illustrating the effects of time.

    FalconerGuitars Report

    #53

    Family Heirloom Watch That Was Passed Down To Me. Traces Of The Family Photo Carried On The Back Are Still Visible

    Gold pocket watch with engraved image inside, illustrating the concept of time vs. things.

    IncandescentSquid Report

    #54

    Organ Keys From The 1850s

    Aging piano keys showing wear, representing the impact of time on things.

    teflon42 Report

    #55

    400 Year Old Wooden Staircase In Prague

    A spiral staircase with worn wooden steps, highlighting the contrast between time and things in an ancient setting.

    Harristhehorrid Report

    #56

    Brickwork By The Sea

    Rough stone wall with flint details, showcasing weathered textures.

    Keycuk Report

    #57

    The Knife At The Left Was Used By A Butcher For 5 Years Straight. The One At The Rightis The Exact Same Knife, But Brand New

    Two curved knives with wooden handles on a wooden surface, illustrating things.

    MBMV Report

    #58

    This Jack O Lantern With Mold Growing From Inside

    A decaying pumpkin jack-o'-lantern on a porch, illustrating the impact of time on things.

    SnapDragon0420 Report

    #59

    The Wear And Scuff-Marks On This Boat Look Like An Island In The Sea

    Old boat showing signs of wear, tied up on a trailer beside a brick wall, illustrating the effects of time vs. things.

    supremo92 Report

    #60

    My Parents Got This Spray Bottle Of Windex In 1979 And Have Been Reusing It Ever Since

    Old and new Windex bottles on a shelf illustrate time vs. things.

    pandasweatshirt Report

    #61

    One Of The Oldest ‘Beware Of The Dog’ Signs In The World, Found In Pompeii Ruins, Italy

    Ancient mosaic of a black dog with "Cave Canem" text, demonstrating Time-vs.-Things with preserved historical art.

    Xuan Che Report

    #62

    The Walls In This Old Coffeehouse Have Shadows Where People Used To Sit

    Cozy diner interior with brown booths and warm lighting, showcasing framed photos, highlighting time-vs.-things theme.

    vadisus Report

    #63

    This Piece Of Wall That Got Rounded By The Sea

    Rock resembling a loaf of bread on a sandy beach, highlighting the theme of time-vs-things.

    TheCorpseOfMarx Report

    #64

    Years Of Boops Have Taken Their Toll On Odens Nose

    Golden retriever showing changes over time, indoors and outdoors.

    Herwiththetwodogs Report

    #65

    100 Years Ago Someone Lost Their Coin Purse

    A hand holding antique coins and a vintage object, illustrating the passage of time against things.

    silverwinged Report

    #66

    Berlin Wall: Graffiti Spray Paint Layers On A Broken Piece

    Close-up of a hand holding a slice of layered asphalt and rocks, illustrating Time-vs.-Things concept.

    SJWonka Report

    #67

    The Way My Dogs Spots Faded Over 10 Years

    Dog aging over time on stairs, showcasing changes in its appearance.

    short-_-cakes Report

    #68

    Stone On This Italian Castle Being Completely Worn Down By 700 Years Of Rainfall Dripping Off The Roof Onto The Exact Same Spot

    Worn marble bench showing the passage of time vs. things, with smooth, concave surfaces reflecting heavy use.

    VersaceRabbit Report

    #69

    After A Hard Rain, A Pothole Opened Up In Front Of My House Revealing The Original Brick And A Train Track

    Worn pavement revealing old bricks underneath, illustrating time-vs-things concept.

    Whinke Report

    #70

    The Vibration Wear On This Stainless Steel Bolt

    Two metallic things; a nut and bolt, and a worn bolt cap, highlighting changes over time.

    tallmin22 Report

    #71

    We Still Have This Small Pumpkin My Wife Carved 3 Years Ago

    A hand holding a dried pumpkin resembling a face, illustrating Time-vs.-Things.

    Turkeyfart2 Report

    #72

    The Difference In These Stacks Of $1 Bills That Are Used vs. New

    Hand holding two stacks of $1 bills labeled "Value" and "Ones," highlighting time vs. things concept.

    CardiganHall Report

    #73

    Yeah… 2 Year Difference 😶

    A new blue shoe compared to an old, worn shoe, illustrating time's effect on things.

    meiiodv Report

    #74

    The Difference Between A Brand New Sketch Book And A Full One (Same Exact Sketch Book)

    Comparing two notebooks, one new and one filled, illustrating change over time-vs.-things.

    luvmell Report

    #75

    Brand New Pikachu Replacing Its 15 Year Old, Sun Bleached Cousin

    Two Pikachu plush toys held outdoors, one vibrant and new, the other worn and faded, illustrating time vs. things.

    AmazingDevo Report

    #76

    This Candle Stand At A Restaurant Has A New One Placed One After The Other

    Candle wax dripped over time, forming intricate layers on a wooden stand next to a blue wall.

    DavyCrockPot19 Report

    #77

    Four Leaf Clover My Great Grandmother Found In 1922 In Her Diary

    Pressed four-leaf clover taped to a page with handwritten note, illustrating the passage of time vs. things.

    tnick771 Report

    #78

    The Art And The Artist 11 Years Later

    Wooden staircase banister with visible wear, illustrating effects of time on things.

    Professional_Tea_ Report

    #79

    Today On My Walk I Found An "Army Man" Embedded In The Sidewalk

    Green toy soldier partially embedded in rough concrete, showcasing Time vs. Things in urban decay.

    ARCWuLF1 Report

    #80

    This Display In Ashmolean Museum Shows How Touching Artwork Affects Material

    Museum display showing wear on materials over time from touching, illustrating the concept of time vs. things.

    Newbee_3000 Report

    #81

    The Boarder Of My Tattoo Turned Into A Stretch Mark During My First Pregnancy, Now It Looks 3D

    Tattoo of an elephant on skin representing time and things, bordered by a pattern.

    FamousAmos00 Report

    #82

    My Grandfather Has Carried This Silver Dollar In His Pocket Since 1952

    Coin close-up on wooden table, featuring worn-out engraving, illustrating the theme of time vs. things.

    coreydh11 Report

    #83

    The Markings On The Bottom Of My Coffee Cup From A Year Of Stirring

    Close-up of a scratched coffee cup base, showing a blend of time-worn and everyday items.

    SleepySquirrelZzzzzz Report

    #84

    15 Years Wear Of Kids Turning A Handle At A Science Museum

    Metal tools on a colorful abstract background, focusing on time-vs.-things concept.

    doublebacongeniusbgr Report

    #85

    It Looks Like I've Finally Worn Out My Welcome

    Worn doormat with "Welc" text showing wear, two shoes visible at the bottom, illustrating Time vs. Things.

    thegreattasteoflymon Report

    #86

    Dad Ordered A Vintage, Unused Version Of The Same Shaving Brush He's Been Using For The Past 30 Years. Here's The Difference Between The Old And New One

    Two shaving brushes on a counter, one worn and used, highlighting the concept of time versus things.

    BrownBrilliance Report

    #87

    Good Boi Loves The Wind

    Dog leaning out of a red car window, highlighting time vs. things.

    The amount of time this dog has leaned out their window...

    fa53 Report

    #88

    6 Lines On My Fingernails, One For Each Chemo Session I Had Recently

    Close-up of fingernails with visible ridges in a bathroom setting, representing signs of aging over time.

    Rowadd Report

    #89

    My 2 Decade Old Hydro Homie Gave Out Last Week (Rip) And Nalgene Just Sent The Replacement

    Old, cracked bottle next to a new, intact water bottle, illustrating time's effect on things.

    I don’t know how many metric tons of water I consumed out of this, how many miles it traveled with me, or the number of times it tumbled down a rocky trail, but the answer to all of them is a lot. It finally met its demise last week when it fell out of my stationary car. I reached out to Nalgene, and their replacement just arrived. I don’t have much customer loyalty, but Nalgene is pretty great.

    chrislon_geo Report

    #90

    This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years

    Worn knife with a yellow handle on a white surface, illustrating the concept of time vs. things.

    oadge Report

    #91

    My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement

    Two plush leopard toys on a table, one newer and one worn, illustrating Time-vs.-Things.

    ProfessionalFox9617 Report

    #92

    This Spoon Has Been In My Family For About 70 Years, And Still Going Strong!

    A vintage spoon with an ornate handle on a textured cloth, illustrating the theme of time versus things.

    mandy563 Report

    #93

    A Heavy Ship Propeller Sinking Into The Soil Over Years And Leaving Its Mark On The Wall

    Old metal propeller leaning against a wall, showcasing time effects on things.

    twentiesforever Report

    #94

    The Counter Of Chet’s Diner In My Hometown (Mass./USA)

    Diner counter covered in flour with empty stools and retro kitchen, highlighting time vs. things.

    KGBspy Report

    #95

    Thirteen Year Old Vader Keychain vs. New One

    Two Darth Vader keychains highlight the concept of time vs. things, with one appearing more worn than the other.

    Slug701 Report

    #96

    My Parent's Cat Always Follows The Same Path Through Their Garden

    A worn path in the grass next to a hedge, illustrating time versus things in garden maintenance.

    thomerow Report

    #97

    Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence

    Worn wooden fence with curved gap, illustrating the effects of time on things.

    justin_memer Report

    #98

    A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has "Game Over" Burnt Into The Screen

    Old CRT television displaying "Game Over," representing Time vs. Things in retro technology.

    nordvplan Report

    #99

    My Work ID Has Been In Its Plastic Holder For So Long That It’s Imprinted This Ghostly Image Of My Face

    Blurred image of a person on an old ID badge, illustrating the theme of time versus things.

    cannibalism_is_vegan Report

    #100

    My Grandmother Has Kept Her Elementary School Lunch Box In Nearly Pristine Condition For Over 70 Years

    Hand holding a vintage tin with colorful pennant designs, representing various universities, highlighting things over time.

    reddit.com Report

    #101

    Shout Out To Lodge For Replacing My 14 Year Old Dutch Oven Because The Enamel Chipped. No Hassles, Just A Free Replacement In The Mail One Week After Contacting Them!

    Two red pots showing the contrast of time vs. things; one clean, one worn and stained.

    johnnybluejeans Report

    #102

    I Inherited My Grandmas Sewing Supplies And As I Was Putting Them Away Realized I Bought The Exact Same Buttons That She Did Over 35 Years Ago For Me

    Buttons in rabbit shapes displayed on two cards with hands showcasing them.

    Glitter_Plague Report

    #103

    Cubic Crystals Growing In Old Play-Doh

    Red cube-shaped crystal formation held between fingers, showcasing natural things versus synthetic time effects.

    MonRastar Report

    #104

    My Grandfathers Liberty Dollar He Carried For 50+ Years Because "A Man's Always Gotta Have A Dollar In His Pocket". Took A Few Attempts To Get It, But You Can Still Make Out Lady Liberty

    A well-worn metal disc placed on a wooden surface, representing the theme of Time versus Things.

    _leftbanks_ Report

    #105

    Cross Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year Old Stir Stick

    Hand holding a polished cross-section of a layered object, illustrating time vs. things.

    infernal2ss Report

    #106

    This Rug Is So Well Worn It's Almost Invisible

    Outdoor café with cobblestone path, colorful tables, and vintage sign, illustrating the charm of time versus things.

    Svengelska1990 Report

    #107

    Rust Formed On This Old Spool Of Wire In One Of The Coolest Ways I've Ever Seen

    Close-up of a rusty metal pipe with intricate circular patterns, showcasing the effects of time on things.

    ggpurplecobras Report

    #108

    Local Pho Shop Smooths Edges Of Chipped Bowls And Keeps Using Them

    Person holding a spoon with noodles over a large bowl of broth on a wooden table, illustrating minimal things in a meal setting.

    jlespins Report

    #109

    This Tire Reads "Replace Tire" When It Gets Worn Down

    Close-up of a car tire tread with text indicating "Replace Tire," illustrating time vs. things wear.

    reddit.com Report

    #110

    The Paint On This Chocolate Shop's Door Is Worn Away Perfectly To Reveal All Of Its Previous Colors (Traverse City, Mi)

    A weathered door with decorative glass and a restroom map highlights time affecting things in a vintage shop entrance.

    BradlyL Report

    #111

    One Headstone In The Graveyard Of The Kirk In My Town Has Completely Worn Through

    Dog peering through a weathered tombstone in a graveyard, representing time versus things.

    Hyzyhine Report

    #112

    A New Trail Marker vs. One That’s 20+ Years Old

    Tree shows a red marker being engulfed over time, illustrating change between time vs. things in nature.

    Supmah2007 Report

    #113

    You Can See My Weight Loss Progress In My Work Belt

    A worn leather belt with stretched holes, illustrating the effects of time on things.

    Thsfknguy Report

    #114

    Tree Ate A Road Sign

    Tree trunk enveloping a metal object, illustrating time's impact on things in a forest setting.

    Environmental_Ad2203 Report

    #115

    My Mum Replaced A Wooden Spoon After 53 Years Of Use

    "Two wooden spoons on a table, one worn and darkened over time, contrasting newness and aging of things."

    dr_lm Report

    #116

    Old Gold/Copper Crayola Crayons That Turned Green From Oxidation

    Hand holding worn crayons labeled copper and gold, illustrating Time vs. Things.

    HapEGoLucky Report

