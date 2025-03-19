Time Leaves Its Mark On Everything As These 116 Fascinating Photos Prove
There's something truly mesmerizing about seeing the relentless march of time captured in a single frame. Whether it's ancient monuments slowly reclaimed by nature, beloved celebrities then and now, or the gradual transformation of skylines across decades, these images tell a story more powerful than words ever could.
Remember flipping through old family albums and marveling at how things had changed? These pictures capture that same feeling on a grand scale. They remind us that nothing stays the same—buildings rise and fall, landscapes transform, and yes, we all get a few more laugh lines along the way. This remarkable collection of 116 photographs showcases time's unstoppable journey, from heartwarming reunions years in the making to jaw-dropping before-and-after shots that make you do a double take.
Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants
Kannesteinen - Special Rock Formation Formed By The Sea
Only the angle makes it look big. https://maps.app.goo.gl/FbJiny9z2ERinZt18
When My Brother Was Born In 1985, My Mother Purchased Two Identical Teddy Bears
The one on the left has been my brother's for 30 years, the one on the right has been kept in storage for my brother's first child who was born today.
This Lamp Pole's Posters Over The Years
The Life Cycle Of A Penny
Fax Machine/Scanner Used So Heavily, The Paper Has Cut The Plastic Over Time
This Whole Brick Wall Which Has Been Shaped By The Sea
My Dads Cat Has Been Scratching The Same Leg Of This Bench For The Past Decade
Steps Leading Up To The Old Wall Around Dinkelsbühl, Germany
My Mums Dog Can Open The Door And This Is Where Her Paw Has Worn Down The Wall Over The Years
In Downtown Cincinnati, All The Roads Used To Be Cobbled Instead Of Asphalt And Apparently They Never Tore It Up
The Difference In My Work Gloves After Using Them For 2 Weeks, One Week And New
Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art
23 Years Ago, My Girlfriend Was Given 2 Identical Stuffed Peter Rabbit Toys. One She Kept With Her At All Times (And Still Does!!), The Other Was Stored Away
Years Of Graffiti (Oakland Ca, 2012)
I Found This Leaf With Only It's 'Veins' Remaining
My Neighbors Have An Old Chair With Plants Growing Over It
My Great Grandfather's British Army Issue Pocket Watch Along With The German Bullet That It Stopped In France 1914
This Sculpture Of Jesus At Abandoned Cemetery In Poland Gets Slowly Absorbed By A Tree
My Dog's Nerf Frisbe. Still Their Favorite
The Way That The Statue Has Been Worn By People Stroking The Dog On The Charles Bridge
I Was In Ireland Two Years Ago And Found This Piece Of A Brick Wall That Had Been Shaped By The Surf
This Light Post Is Outside Of A Popular Music Club In New Orleans. After 40 Years Of Having Band Flyers Stapled To It, There's No More Room
Was Told To Post This Here. The Local Place I Play Ping Pong At. They Haven’t Changed The Tables In 20 Yrs
The Floor Has Worn Out Where People Have Been Standing At My Local Shop
The Bells Hanging On The Back Door Of My Parents House
Strasbourg Cathedral
You Can Tell Where People Tend To Line Up At This Brooklyn Hardware Store By Where The Linoleum Tile Has Been Worn Away To Reveal The Original Ceramic
My ID Left An Impression Of My ID Pic On My Badge Holder
Said Goodbye To By Best Friend After 13 Years. This Is Is Vaccination Tag All Worn Down After A Lifetime Of Tinking Against His Water Bowl. Rip Little Man
My Radio Button Has Worn Out To Be A Victorian Portrait
The Floor In Front Of The Register Has Worn Through All The Floors Since This Restaurant Opened In 1924
This Dog Statue Is Worn Down From Being Petted So Much
My Teddybear I Had For Over 30 Years And One As Good As New
Stairs Worn Down By A Million Footsteps Over A Thousand Years At Sperlinga Castle, Sicily
My Mother’s Clipboard From Doing The Newspapers Crossword Puzzles For 30 Years
This Church In Detroit, Mi Hasn't Been Cleaned Since It Was Built 134 Years Ago. I Always Thought The Stone Was Black. [3024x3556] [oc]
Blanket With 25 Years Of Love That’s Being Put Away For Safe Keeping vs. An Unused Version My Spouse Surprised Me With
A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27
Red hair tends to lose its redness over time, it's very common.
My Coworker Is Still Using The Same Post-It-Note For 2 Years To Check His Pens
This Rug In The Old City Center Of Cluj-Napoca
My New Prosthetic Foot Shell Versus The One I Walked On For Two Years
Every Pencil I've Used Up In The Last 3 Semesters
Well Sharpened Knife
Very Worn Out Stairs
My Dog Made A Perfect Circle In The Grass From All The Years He's Been Running Around
Stone Steps Outside Of The University Of Cambridge
You Can Now See The Where The Spare Key In My Wallet Is
Wear And Tear On Hiking Boots, Size 10.5, New vs. Old
The Multiple Layers Of Floor Worn Through In The Service Bar At This Restaurant
A Black Shirt Of Mine That Got A Solar Tie-Dye Job After Years Of Being Crammed In The Back Of My Car
A Stop Sign In My Town Is So Old It's Become A Death Metal Band Logo
Family Heirloom Watch That Was Passed Down To Me. Traces Of The Family Photo Carried On The Back Are Still Visible
Organ Keys From The 1850s
400 Year Old Wooden Staircase In Prague
Brickwork By The Sea
The Knife At The Left Was Used By A Butcher For 5 Years Straight. The One At The Rightis The Exact Same Knife, But Brand New
This Jack O Lantern With Mold Growing From Inside
The Wear And Scuff-Marks On This Boat Look Like An Island In The Sea
My Parents Got This Spray Bottle Of Windex In 1979 And Have Been Reusing It Ever Since
One Of The Oldest ‘Beware Of The Dog’ Signs In The World, Found In Pompeii Ruins, Italy
The Walls In This Old Coffeehouse Have Shadows Where People Used To Sit
This Piece Of Wall That Got Rounded By The Sea
Years Of Boops Have Taken Their Toll On Odens Nose
100 Years Ago Someone Lost Their Coin Purse
Berlin Wall: Graffiti Spray Paint Layers On A Broken Piece
The Way My Dogs Spots Faded Over 10 Years
Stone On This Italian Castle Being Completely Worn Down By 700 Years Of Rainfall Dripping Off The Roof Onto The Exact Same Spot
After A Hard Rain, A Pothole Opened Up In Front Of My House Revealing The Original Brick And A Train Track
The Vibration Wear On This Stainless Steel Bolt
We Still Have This Small Pumpkin My Wife Carved 3 Years Ago
The Difference In These Stacks Of $1 Bills That Are Used vs. New
Yeah… 2 Year Difference 😶
The Difference Between A Brand New Sketch Book And A Full One (Same Exact Sketch Book)
Brand New Pikachu Replacing Its 15 Year Old, Sun Bleached Cousin
This Candle Stand At A Restaurant Has A New One Placed One After The Other
Four Leaf Clover My Great Grandmother Found In 1922 In Her Diary
The Art And The Artist 11 Years Later
Today On My Walk I Found An "Army Man" Embedded In The Sidewalk
This Display In Ashmolean Museum Shows How Touching Artwork Affects Material
The Boarder Of My Tattoo Turned Into A Stretch Mark During My First Pregnancy, Now It Looks 3D
My Grandfather Has Carried This Silver Dollar In His Pocket Since 1952
The Markings On The Bottom Of My Coffee Cup From A Year Of Stirring
15 Years Wear Of Kids Turning A Handle At A Science Museum
It Looks Like I've Finally Worn Out My Welcome
Dad Ordered A Vintage, Unused Version Of The Same Shaving Brush He's Been Using For The Past 30 Years. Here's The Difference Between The Old And New One
Good Boi Loves The Wind
The amount of time this dog has leaned out their window...
6 Lines On My Fingernails, One For Each Chemo Session I Had Recently
My 2 Decade Old Hydro Homie Gave Out Last Week (Rip) And Nalgene Just Sent The Replacement
I don’t know how many metric tons of water I consumed out of this, how many miles it traveled with me, or the number of times it tumbled down a rocky trail, but the answer to all of them is a lot. It finally met its demise last week when it fell out of my stationary car. I reached out to Nalgene, and their replacement just arrived. I don’t have much customer loyalty, but Nalgene is pretty great.