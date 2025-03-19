Remember flipping through old family albums and marveling at how things had changed? These pictures capture that same feeling on a grand scale. They remind us that nothing stays the same—buildings rise and fall, landscapes transform, and yes, we all get a few more laugh lines along the way. This remarkable collection of 116 photographs showcases time's unstoppable journey, from heartwarming reunions years in the making to jaw-dropping before-and-after shots that make you do a double take.

There's something truly mesmerizing about seeing the relentless march of time captured in a single frame. Whether it's ancient monuments slowly reclaimed by nature, beloved celebrities then and now, or the gradual transformation of skylines across decades, these images tell a story more powerful than words ever could.

#1 Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants Share icon

#2 Kannesteinen - Special Rock Formation Formed By The Sea Share icon

#3 When My Brother Was Born In 1985, My Mother Purchased Two Identical Teddy Bears Share icon The one on the left has been my brother's for 30 years, the one on the right has been kept in storage for my brother's first child who was born today.



#4 This Lamp Pole's Posters Over The Years Share icon

#5 The Life Cycle Of A Penny Share icon

#6 Fax Machine/Scanner Used So Heavily, The Paper Has Cut The Plastic Over Time Share icon

#7 This Whole Brick Wall Which Has Been Shaped By The Sea Share icon

#8 My Dads Cat Has Been Scratching The Same Leg Of This Bench For The Past Decade Share icon

#9 Steps Leading Up To The Old Wall Around Dinkelsbühl, Germany Share icon

#10 My Mums Dog Can Open The Door And This Is Where Her Paw Has Worn Down The Wall Over The Years Share icon

#11 In Downtown Cincinnati, All The Roads Used To Be Cobbled Instead Of Asphalt And Apparently They Never Tore It Up Share icon

#12 The Difference In My Work Gloves After Using Them For 2 Weeks, One Week And New Share icon

#13 Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art Share icon

#14 23 Years Ago, My Girlfriend Was Given 2 Identical Stuffed Peter Rabbit Toys. One She Kept With Her At All Times (And Still Does!!), The Other Was Stored Away Share icon

#15 Years Of Graffiti (Oakland Ca, 2012) Share icon

#16 I Found This Leaf With Only It's 'Veins' Remaining Share icon

#17 My Neighbors Have An Old Chair With Plants Growing Over It Share icon

#18 My Great Grandfather's British Army Issue Pocket Watch Along With The German Bullet That It Stopped In France 1914 Share icon

#19 This Sculpture Of Jesus At Abandoned Cemetery In Poland Gets Slowly Absorbed By A Tree Share icon

#20 My Dog's Nerf Frisbe. Still Their Favorite Share icon

#21 The Way That The Statue Has Been Worn By People Stroking The Dog On The Charles Bridge Share icon

#22 I Was In Ireland Two Years Ago And Found This Piece Of A Brick Wall That Had Been Shaped By The Surf Share icon

#23 This Light Post Is Outside Of A Popular Music Club In New Orleans. After 40 Years Of Having Band Flyers Stapled To It, There's No More Room Share icon

#24 Was Told To Post This Here. The Local Place I Play Ping Pong At. They Haven’t Changed The Tables In 20 Yrs Share icon

#25 The Floor Has Worn Out Where People Have Been Standing At My Local Shop Share icon

#26 The Bells Hanging On The Back Door Of My Parents House Share icon

#27 Strasbourg Cathedral Share icon

#28 You Can Tell Where People Tend To Line Up At This Brooklyn Hardware Store By Where The Linoleum Tile Has Been Worn Away To Reveal The Original Ceramic Share icon

#29 My ID Left An Impression Of My ID Pic On My Badge Holder Share icon

#30 Said Goodbye To By Best Friend After 13 Years. This Is Is Vaccination Tag All Worn Down After A Lifetime Of Tinking Against His Water Bowl. Rip Little Man Share icon

#31 My Radio Button Has Worn Out To Be A Victorian Portrait Share icon

#32 The Floor In Front Of The Register Has Worn Through All The Floors Since This Restaurant Opened In 1924 Share icon

#33 This Dog Statue Is Worn Down From Being Petted So Much Share icon

#34 My Teddybear I Had For Over 30 Years And One As Good As New Share icon

#35 Stairs Worn Down By A Million Footsteps Over A Thousand Years At Sperlinga Castle, Sicily Share icon

#36 My Mother’s Clipboard From Doing The Newspapers Crossword Puzzles For 30 Years Share icon

#37 This Church In Detroit, Mi Hasn't Been Cleaned Since It Was Built 134 Years Ago. I Always Thought The Stone Was Black. [3024x3556] [oc] Share icon

#38 Blanket With 25 Years Of Love That’s Being Put Away For Safe Keeping vs. An Unused Version My Spouse Surprised Me With Share icon

#39 A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27 Share icon Red hair tends to lose its redness over time, it's very common.

#40 My Coworker Is Still Using The Same Post-It-Note For 2 Years To Check His Pens Share icon

#41 This Rug In The Old City Center Of Cluj-Napoca Share icon

#42 My New Prosthetic Foot Shell Versus The One I Walked On For Two Years Share icon

#43 Every Pencil I've Used Up In The Last 3 Semesters Share icon

#44 Well Sharpened Knife Share icon

#45 Very Worn Out Stairs Share icon

#46 My Dog Made A Perfect Circle In The Grass From All The Years He's Been Running Around Share icon

#47 Stone Steps Outside Of The University Of Cambridge Share icon

#48 You Can Now See The Where The Spare Key In My Wallet Is Share icon

#49 Wear And Tear On Hiking Boots, Size 10.5, New vs. Old Share icon

#50 The Multiple Layers Of Floor Worn Through In The Service Bar At This Restaurant Share icon

#51 A Black Shirt Of Mine That Got A Solar Tie-Dye Job After Years Of Being Crammed In The Back Of My Car Share icon

#52 A Stop Sign In My Town Is So Old It's Become A Death Metal Band Logo Share icon

#53 Family Heirloom Watch That Was Passed Down To Me. Traces Of The Family Photo Carried On The Back Are Still Visible Share icon

#54 Organ Keys From The 1850s Share icon

#55 400 Year Old Wooden Staircase In Prague Share icon

#56 Brickwork By The Sea Share icon

#57 The Knife At The Left Was Used By A Butcher For 5 Years Straight. The One At The Rightis The Exact Same Knife, But Brand New Share icon

#58 This Jack O Lantern With Mold Growing From Inside Share icon

#59 The Wear And Scuff-Marks On This Boat Look Like An Island In The Sea Share icon

#60 My Parents Got This Spray Bottle Of Windex In 1979 And Have Been Reusing It Ever Since Share icon

#61 One Of The Oldest ‘Beware Of The Dog’ Signs In The World, Found In Pompeii Ruins, Italy Share icon

#62 The Walls In This Old Coffeehouse Have Shadows Where People Used To Sit Share icon

#63 This Piece Of Wall That Got Rounded By The Sea Share icon

#64 Years Of Boops Have Taken Their Toll On Odens Nose Share icon

#65 100 Years Ago Someone Lost Their Coin Purse Share icon

#66 Berlin Wall: Graffiti Spray Paint Layers On A Broken Piece Share icon

#67 The Way My Dogs Spots Faded Over 10 Years Share icon

#68 Stone On This Italian Castle Being Completely Worn Down By 700 Years Of Rainfall Dripping Off The Roof Onto The Exact Same Spot Share icon

#69 After A Hard Rain, A Pothole Opened Up In Front Of My House Revealing The Original Brick And A Train Track Share icon

#70 The Vibration Wear On This Stainless Steel Bolt Share icon

#71 We Still Have This Small Pumpkin My Wife Carved 3 Years Ago Share icon

#72 The Difference In These Stacks Of $1 Bills That Are Used vs. New Share icon

#73 Yeah… 2 Year Difference 😶 Share icon

#74 The Difference Between A Brand New Sketch Book And A Full One (Same Exact Sketch Book) Share icon

#75 Brand New Pikachu Replacing Its 15 Year Old, Sun Bleached Cousin Share icon

#76 This Candle Stand At A Restaurant Has A New One Placed One After The Other Share icon

#77 Four Leaf Clover My Great Grandmother Found In 1922 In Her Diary Share icon

#78 The Art And The Artist 11 Years Later Share icon

#79 Today On My Walk I Found An "Army Man" Embedded In The Sidewalk Share icon

#80 This Display In Ashmolean Museum Shows How Touching Artwork Affects Material Share icon

#81 The Boarder Of My Tattoo Turned Into A Stretch Mark During My First Pregnancy, Now It Looks 3D Share icon

#82 My Grandfather Has Carried This Silver Dollar In His Pocket Since 1952 Share icon

#83 The Markings On The Bottom Of My Coffee Cup From A Year Of Stirring Share icon

#84 15 Years Wear Of Kids Turning A Handle At A Science Museum Share icon

#85 It Looks Like I've Finally Worn Out My Welcome Share icon

#86 Dad Ordered A Vintage, Unused Version Of The Same Shaving Brush He's Been Using For The Past 30 Years. Here's The Difference Between The Old And New One Share icon

#87 Good Boi Loves The Wind Share icon The amount of time this dog has leaned out their window...



#88 6 Lines On My Fingernails, One For Each Chemo Session I Had Recently Share icon

#89 My 2 Decade Old Hydro Homie Gave Out Last Week (Rip) And Nalgene Just Sent The Replacement Share icon I don’t know how many metric tons of water I consumed out of this, how many miles it traveled with me, or the number of times it tumbled down a rocky trail, but the answer to all of them is a lot. It finally met its demise last week when it fell out of my stationary car. I reached out to Nalgene, and their replacement just arrived. I don’t have much customer loyalty, but Nalgene is pretty great.

#90 This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years Share icon

#91 My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement Share icon

#92 This Spoon Has Been In My Family For About 70 Years, And Still Going Strong! Share icon

#93 A Heavy Ship Propeller Sinking Into The Soil Over Years And Leaving Its Mark On The Wall Share icon

#94 The Counter Of Chet’s Diner In My Hometown (Mass./USA) Share icon

#95 Thirteen Year Old Vader Keychain vs. New One Share icon

#96 My Parent's Cat Always Follows The Same Path Through Their Garden Share icon

#97 Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence Share icon

#98 A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has "Game Over" Burnt Into The Screen Share icon

#99 My Work ID Has Been In Its Plastic Holder For So Long That It’s Imprinted This Ghostly Image Of My Face Share icon

#100 My Grandmother Has Kept Her Elementary School Lunch Box In Nearly Pristine Condition For Over 70 Years Share icon

#101 Shout Out To Lodge For Replacing My 14 Year Old Dutch Oven Because The Enamel Chipped. No Hassles, Just A Free Replacement In The Mail One Week After Contacting Them! Share icon

#102 I Inherited My Grandmas Sewing Supplies And As I Was Putting Them Away Realized I Bought The Exact Same Buttons That She Did Over 35 Years Ago For Me Share icon

#103 Cubic Crystals Growing In Old Play-Doh Share icon

#104 My Grandfathers Liberty Dollar He Carried For 50+ Years Because "A Man's Always Gotta Have A Dollar In His Pocket". Took A Few Attempts To Get It, But You Can Still Make Out Lady Liberty Share icon

#105 Cross Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year Old Stir Stick Share icon

#106 This Rug Is So Well Worn It's Almost Invisible Share icon

#107 Rust Formed On This Old Spool Of Wire In One Of The Coolest Ways I've Ever Seen Share icon

#108 Local Pho Shop Smooths Edges Of Chipped Bowls And Keeps Using Them Share icon

#109 This Tire Reads "Replace Tire" When It Gets Worn Down Share icon

#110 The Paint On This Chocolate Shop's Door Is Worn Away Perfectly To Reveal All Of Its Previous Colors (Traverse City, Mi) Share icon

#111 One Headstone In The Graveyard Of The Kirk In My Town Has Completely Worn Through Share icon

#112 A New Trail Marker vs. One That’s 20+ Years Old Share icon

#113 You Can See My Weight Loss Progress In My Work Belt Share icon

#114 Tree Ate A Road Sign Share icon

#115 My Mum Replaced A Wooden Spoon After 53 Years Of Use Share icon