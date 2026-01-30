ADVERTISEMENT

The Art Gallery at the Rockefeller State Park Preserve proudly presents “Through Their Eyes,” an online art exhibition showcasing photographs by the park staff, on view from February 1 through February 21.

Seen from the unique perspectives of those who know the park most closely, the images offer personal insight into its landscapes, wildlife, and moments of wonder. From sweeping vistas to the tiniest creatures often overlooked, each photograph reflects a staff member’s special connection to the park.

Together, the photography collection reveals not only the natural beauty of the park, but also the careful attention and reverence that shape life within it. “Through Their Eyes” invites viewers to experience the Rockefeller State Park Preserve anew, from the individual vantage points of those who protect its legacy through daily stewardship.

“To know a place well is to witness its smallest changes and enduring value. These images come from that kind of knowing,” notes gallery curator Lisa D’Amico. All proceeds from photo sales will be generously donated by the staff to the Rockefeller State Park Preserve.

Featuring photographs by Martha Bierut, Kate Cooper, Josh DiPaola, Bill Golden, Peter Iskenderian, Su Lewenz, Linda Parker, Collin Sugrue, Joe Zarzhevsky.

More info: rockefellergallery.com