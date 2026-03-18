Marco Melgrati Creates 66 New Illustrations That Capture The Essence Of Modern SocietyInterview With Artist
In a world where images often speak louder than words, Italian artist Marco Melgrati has mastered the art of visual storytelling. Through his striking illustrations, he tackles some of today’s most pressing issues – from social injustices to political dilemmas – with insight, wit, and a touch of provocation.
Melgrati’s work has appeared in numerous publications and gained widespread attention on social media, resonating with audiences who appreciate art that makes them think. As the artist explains, “My personal artwork also tends to be concerned with social and contemporary issues; it's just something that really interests me. I'm quite worried, for example, about how technology impacts human social relations, and recently, the amazing and fast development of AI… It’s kind of exciting and creepy at the same time.”
Scroll down to see some of Marco's most powerful and thought-provoking artwork.
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Bored Panda contacted the Italian artist to discuss his striking illustrations, many of which explore the complex relationship between humans and technology. We wanted to understand what inspires his work, how he approaches these themes, and what he hopes viewers take away from his art.
Melgrati explained that technology is one of the most central themes of our historical moment: “In many ways, it has taken the place that religion once had. Everything today seems to be measured only in terms of efficiency and the cost–time ratio: doing things as fast as possible at the lowest possible cost. I don’t think this is a completely new issue. It was already something that Charlie Chaplin mocked with the image of the worker who has to chase and keep up with the rhythm of the machine. However, now this relationship of subordination seems to have exploded, especially with the arrival of artificial intelligence. Of course, it has also brought many positive aspects, but the dark side of what could go wrong casts a huge and threatening shadow. Over the course of my life, I’ve been watching with my own eyes how everything is evolving at an incredible speed — from social media to the ‘slavery’ of algorithms and the rise of artificial intelligence. At the same time, the boundaries between what is real, artificial, and simulated seem to be merging in a way that is becoming almost impossible to distinguish. Sometimes it honestly feels like watching a science-fiction plot from Philip K. Dick unfold in real life."
When asked how technology has changed human connection, Melgrati emphasized its double-edged nature. It has made communication faster and enabled connections that would have been impossible decades ago. At the same time, he warns that misuse can lead to addiction, dopamine-driven dependencies, and decreased attention spans. “A lot depends on how these tools are used,” he explained.
When discussing how his illustrations come to life, Melgrati explained that his creative process is a mix of inspiration and meticulous refinement: "Some of the illustrations I created on these themes were commissioned by newspapers and magazines. At the same time, this subject is also present in many of my personal works, because it’s something that really fascinates me and that I consider very important. Sometimes an image or a visual idea simply comes to me, and it develops almost fully formed. Other times, I arrive at the final result through several sketches, refining the concept step by step until it reaches the form I’m looking for."
Finally, when asked what he hopes viewers take away from his work – particularly those addressing smartphones, social media, and digital culture – Melgrati emphasized that his goal is to provoke thought rather than deliver answers: "I hope viewers take a moment to reflect on the way technology shapes our lives and our behavior. My intention isn’t to judge or to give definitive answers, but rather to create images that make people pause and think. Smartphones, social media, and digital culture are now deeply embedded in our daily lives, often in ways we don’t fully notice. Through visual metaphors, I try to highlight some of the contradictions, the risks, and sometimes the absurdities of this relationship. I hope to create something that can spark a thought, or simply the viewer’s curiosity, and that each person can see their own version of it and interpret it through the lens of their own experiences and personal background."