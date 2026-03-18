Bored Panda contacted the Italian artist to discuss his striking illustrations, many of which explore the complex relationship between humans and technology. We wanted to understand what inspires his work, how he approaches these themes, and what he hopes viewers take away from his art.

Melgrati explained that technology is one of the most central themes of our historical moment: “In many ways, it has taken the place that religion once had. Everything today seems to be measured only in terms of efficiency and the cost–time ratio: doing things as fast as possible at the lowest possible cost. I don’t think this is a completely new issue. It was already something that Charlie Chaplin mocked with the image of the worker who has to chase and keep up with the rhythm of the machine. However, now this relationship of subordination seems to have exploded, especially with the arrival of artificial intelligence. Of course, it has also brought many positive aspects, but the dark side of what could go wrong casts a huge and threatening shadow. Over the course of my life, I’ve been watching with my own eyes how everything is evolving at an incredible speed — from social media to the ‘slavery’ of algorithms and the rise of artificial intelligence. At the same time, the boundaries between what is real, artificial, and simulated seem to be merging in a way that is becoming almost impossible to distinguish. Sometimes it honestly feels like watching a science-fiction plot from Philip K. Dick unfold in real life."