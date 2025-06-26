Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Talented Wildlife Artist Stunned Alan Titchmarsh On Live TV
Alan Titchmarsh with a wildlife artist showcasing detailed bird sculptures and paintings in a rustic wooden studio.
User submission
Art & Design, Visual Art

This Talented Wildlife Artist Stunned Alan Titchmarsh On Live TV

ukartistsltd Grace
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

On a crisp Sunday morning, something truly magical happened on British television. Wildlife artist and vet Dr. Avneet Cheema made a jaw-dropping appearance on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh—and it was nothing short of unforgettable.

Broadcast from a picturesque barn in Basingstoke, the segment became an unexpected highlight for viewers across the UK and a proud moment for the UK Artists community. Dr. Avneet Cheema, whose art brings animals to life in the most soulful, spellbinding way, shared not just his intricate wildlife paintings and sculptures—he shared his heart.

“Alan ended up taking to a robin print,” said Dr. Cheema. “I couldn’t help myself—I needed to gift it to him.”

Yes, you read that right. Alan Titchmarsh fell in love with one of Avneet’s robin prints live on air—and the ever-gracious artist gifted it to him on the spot. Talk about a moment of pure TV gold. But the surprises didn’t stop there. The segment revealed a deeper side to Dr. Cheema: a multi-talented soul who balances a life-saving career in veterinary medicine with a flourishing career as an artist. His kingfisher sculpture—praised by Alan for its delicate raindrop detail—left viewers in awe.

“I loved chatting with Alan about my style, process, and love for wildlife. We even talked about my studies and vet work,” Dr. Cheema added. “The whole experience was just surreal—a joyful, kind-hearted team and such a special opportunity to represent UK Artists on national TV.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t just an artist to watch; this is an artist redefining what it means to be creative, compassionate, and deeply connected to the natural world. From the fine textures of fur and feathers in his work to his soft-spoken humility, Dr. Cheema left a lasting impression.

Discover His Work Up Close

You can explore Dr. Cheema’s artwork and find out more about his practice by following the link. We’re beyond proud to see one of our own shining so brightly. Keep your eyes on Dr. Avneet Cheema—because his next masterpiece might just stop you in your tracks.

Did you catch the show? What did you think of Alan’s reaction and Avneet’s artwork? Drop your thoughts in the comments—and don’t forget to share this with someone who loves animals and art!

More info: ukartistsonline.com

RELATED:

    Presenter Alan Titchmarsh and Dr Avneet Cheema, UK artist

    This Talented Wildlife Artist Stunned Alan Titchmarsh On Live TV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alan and Avneet on the show with the Kingfisher bird sculpture that Alan fell in love with.

    Humming Bird Hovering (1) Wire Sculpture

    This Talented Wildlife Artist Stunned Alan Titchmarsh On Live TV

    Anna’s Hummingbird Hovering (1) 2024
    by Avneet Cheema BvSc

    Wire (Steel wire. Ceramics and enamel paint. )

    h 12 x w 5 x d 6 cm
    h 4.7 x w 2 x d 2.4 in

    £70.00
    (price per bird)

    Free delivery to: UK only
    Contact us for worldwide delivery

    Anna’s hummingbird is a North American native species of hummingbird. The combination of iridescent green and pink plumage makes it a striking bird.

    Garden Bird Sculptures

    This Talented Wildlife Artist Stunned Alan Titchmarsh On Live TV

    Life-size Wire Birds 2022
    by Avneet Cheema BvSc

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wire (steel)

    h 8 x w 4 x d 6 cm
    h 3.1 x w 1.6 x d 2.4 in

    £50.00
    (price per bird)

    Free delivery to: UK only
    Contact us for worldwide delivery

    Life-size birds sketched from steel wire, some finished with red and black gloss.
    Choose from Robins, Sparrows, Blue tits, and Wrens. These pieces are made to order.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    8

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    8

    Open list comments

    0

    Grace

    Grace

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Grace

    Grace

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Visual Art
    Homepage
    Trending
    Visual Art
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Visual Art Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT