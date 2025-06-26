This Talented Wildlife Artist Stunned Alan Titchmarsh On Live TV

ADVERTISEMENT

On a crisp Sunday morning, something truly magical happened on British television. Wildlife artist and vet Dr. Avneet Cheema made a jaw-dropping appearance on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh—and it was nothing short of unforgettable.

Broadcast from a picturesque barn in Basingstoke, the segment became an unexpected highlight for viewers across the UK and a proud moment for the UK Artists community. Dr. Avneet Cheema, whose art brings animals to life in the most soulful, spellbinding way, shared not just his intricate wildlife paintings and sculptures—he shared his heart.

“Alan ended up taking to a robin print,” said Dr. Cheema. “I couldn’t help myself—I needed to gift it to him.”

Yes, you read that right. Alan Titchmarsh fell in love with one of Avneet’s robin prints live on air—and the ever-gracious artist gifted it to him on the spot. Talk about a moment of pure TV gold. But the surprises didn’t stop there. The segment revealed a deeper side to Dr. Cheema: a multi-talented soul who balances a life-saving career in veterinary medicine with a flourishing career as an artist. His kingfisher sculpture—praised by Alan for its delicate raindrop detail—left viewers in awe.

“I loved chatting with Alan about my style, process, and love for wildlife. We even talked about my studies and vet work,” Dr. Cheema added. “The whole experience was just surreal—a joyful, kind-hearted team and such a special opportunity to represent UK Artists on national TV.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t just an artist to watch; this is an artist redefining what it means to be creative, compassionate, and deeply connected to the natural world. From the fine textures of fur and feathers in his work to his soft-spoken humility, Dr. Cheema left a lasting impression.

Discover His Work Up Close

You can explore Dr. Cheema’s artwork and find out more about his practice by following the link. We’re beyond proud to see one of our own shining so brightly. Keep your eyes on Dr. Avneet Cheema—because his next masterpiece might just stop you in your tracks.

Did you catch the show? What did you think of Alan’s reaction and Avneet’s artwork? Drop your thoughts in the comments—and don’t forget to share this with someone who loves animals and art!

More info: ukartistsonline.com

RELATED:

Presenter Alan Titchmarsh and Dr Avneet Cheema, UK artist

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan and Avneet on the show with the Kingfisher bird sculpture that Alan fell in love with.

Humming Bird Hovering (1) Wire Sculpture

Share icon

Anna’s Hummingbird Hovering (1) 2024

by Avneet Cheema BvSc

Wire (Steel wire. Ceramics and enamel paint. )

h 12 x w 5 x d 6 cm

h 4.7 x w 2 x d 2.4 in

£70.00

(price per bird)

Free delivery to: UK only

Contact us for worldwide delivery

Anna’s hummingbird is a North American native species of hummingbird. The combination of iridescent green and pink plumage makes it a striking bird.

Garden Bird Sculptures

Share icon

Life-size Wire Birds 2022

by Avneet Cheema BvSc

ADVERTISEMENT

Wire (steel)

h 8 x w 4 x d 6 cm

h 3.1 x w 1.6 x d 2.4 in

£50.00

(price per bird)

Free delivery to: UK only

Contact us for worldwide delivery

Life-size birds sketched from steel wire, some finished with red and black gloss.

Choose from Robins, Sparrows, Blue tits, and Wrens. These pieces are made to order.