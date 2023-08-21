This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Chowder is not like other dogs. In fact, he’s not a dog at all.

Eight-year-old Chowder is a Vietnamese potbellied pig, but he’s been brought up alongside five rescue dogs and feels right at home with his furry siblings. Chowder lives on a farm with his adoptive siblings and their proud pet-parent Shelby Madere, and this unusual family has taken the internet by storm.

Chowder may be a pig, but he’s still part of the gang, and Madere shares glimpses of their adventures under the Instagram handle piggypoo_and_crew.

Chowder loves playing with his furry friends and they even wear matching collars. Together, they make an adorable crew and prove that families come in many different forms.

Chowder and his siblings make an adorable sight

You can really tell how much they love each other

Just look at this precious crew

And he strikes a pose just as well as his sister Nya

Chowder is a very bright little pig and loves a good cuddle

Dedicated pet-mom Shelby Madere takes good care of the whole gang and keeps them all safe and happy

Because the love they share runs deeper than any superficial differences. They are, and forever will be, a family

Chowder loves playing with his siblings, and they love playing with him

They’re all so happy that Madere brought them together

Chowder may look different from his siblings, but he has no problem hanging with the gang

He doesn’t need paws to walk straight into our hearts. What a charmer

