 This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them
14points
User submission
Animals

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Anduin
Community member

Chowder is not like other dogs. In fact, he’s not a dog at all.

Eight-year-old Chowder is a Vietnamese potbellied pig, but he’s been brought up alongside five rescue dogs and feels right at home with his furry siblings. Chowder lives on a farm with his adoptive siblings and their proud pet-parent Shelby Madere, and this unusual family has taken the internet by storm.

Chowder may be a pig, but he’s still part of the gang, and Madere shares glimpses of their adventures under the Instagram handle piggypoo_and_crew.

Chowder loves playing with his furry friends and they even wear matching collars. Together, they make an adorable crew and prove that families come in many different forms.

More info: kingdomoffunnymemes.com | Instagram

Chowder and his siblings make an adorable sight

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

You can really tell how much they love each other

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

Just look at this precious crew

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

And he strikes a pose just as well as his sister Nya

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

Chowder is a very bright little pig and loves a good cuddle

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

Dedicated pet-mom Shelby Madere takes good care of the whole gang and keeps them all safe and happy

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

Because the love they share runs deeper than any superficial differences. They are, and forever will be, a family

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

Chowder loves playing with his siblings, and they love playing with him

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

They’re all so happy that Madere brought them together

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

Chowder may look different from his siblings, but he has no problem hanging with the gang

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

He doesn’t need paws to walk straight into our hearts. What a charmer

This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them

Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Anduin
Anduin
Author, Community member

Just new to BoredPanda, I hope I won't get bore with animal posts!

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda