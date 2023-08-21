This Pig Grew Up With 5 Dog Siblings And Now Thinks He’s Just One Of Them
Chowder is not like other dogs. In fact, he’s not a dog at all.
Eight-year-old Chowder is a Vietnamese potbellied pig, but he’s been brought up alongside five rescue dogs and feels right at home with his furry siblings. Chowder lives on a farm with his adoptive siblings and their proud pet-parent Shelby Madere, and this unusual family has taken the internet by storm.
Chowder may be a pig, but he’s still part of the gang, and Madere shares glimpses of their adventures under the Instagram handle piggypoo_and_crew.
Chowder loves playing with his furry friends and they even wear matching collars. Together, they make an adorable crew and prove that families come in many different forms.
More info: kingdomoffunnymemes.com | Instagram
Chowder and his siblings make an adorable sight
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
You can really tell how much they love each other
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
Just look at this precious crew
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
And he strikes a pose just as well as his sister Nya
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
Chowder is a very bright little pig and loves a good cuddle
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
Dedicated pet-mom Shelby Madere takes good care of the whole gang and keeps them all safe and happy
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
Because the love they share runs deeper than any superficial differences. They are, and forever will be, a family
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
Chowder loves playing with his siblings, and they love playing with him
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
They’re all so happy that Madere brought them together
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
Chowder may look different from his siblings, but he has no problem hanging with the gang
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew
He doesn’t need paws to walk straight into our hearts. What a charmer
Image credits: piggypoo_and_crew