For too long, our homes have been a battleground between two opposing forces: form and function. On one side, you have the ugly-but-necessary workhorses: the clunky kitchen gadgets, the chaotic tangle of charging cables, the plastic storage bins you hide in the closet like a shameful secret.

On the other, you have the beautiful-but-useless objects that look great on a shelf but serve absolutely no purpose. But we are here to declare a peace treaty. We are officially entering our era of refusing to compromise. We've found the brilliant overachievers, the products that are in a committed relationship with both style and substance. Get ready to meet the things that work hard and look incredible doing it.