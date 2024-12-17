Well, not quite. These Redditors have thought it through and argue that fantasies like these would actually be disastrous in practice. Scroll down to read their takes and decide if they’ve got a point!

#1 Flying cars. So many people can't handle the X and Y axis, god help us all if these idiots were dealing with the Z axis as well.

#2 I am convinced the people who actually want a zombie apocalypse to happen just have fantasies of brutally and indiscriminately killing strangers without any moral consideration.

#3 No government.

#4 Hoping trump crashes the country.



Like bro, YOU LIVE HERE TO!



that's like saying you hope your pilot crashes the plane to kill someone you don't like.

You gonna do down to.

#5 "Burn down the system"



Maybe check how revolutions usually turn out for the revolutionaries, first.

#6 To be famous.

#7 Earlier I said "I wish the sun would just f**k off."



But after some thought that would not be very good would it.

#8 Saying " please don't grow , stay small like this " about their baby.

#9 Being famous. For a normal non-narcissistic person it would be pure hell. .

#10 For a lot of people i'd say threesome. Especially if you are a couple it can really effect you dynamic irreversibly.

#11 "Just nuke 'em".

#12 All those "booktok girlies" who say they'd want to be with a crazy, obsessive, possessive, or stalking guy, even going so far as to romanticizing actual criminals. Then once they end up in a relationship with a guy who's like this they realize how toxic and sick the guy is and freak out.

#13 Civil war.



Nobody wins. Literally nobody



I've heard from "both sides" that they hope something pops off so the "other side" will finally get their s**t pushed in and be destroyed.



That's not how it will work at all. Go talk to someone who lived through The Troubles and ask them if they want to go through that again. Because US civil war part 2 won't be like part 1. It won't be battle lines and uniformed armies. It'll be horrific sectarian violence all over.



Nobody wants that.



EDIT: To whomever deleted their comment saying it's not "both sides", yes you can find numerous Republicans saying s**t. But Democrats do it too.



[Eric Swalwell implying he's ok with Nuking American Citizens](https://x.com/RepSwalwell/status/1063527635114852352)



There's also r/shermanposting who constantly make "jokes" about burning down red states. Honestly surprised that sub hasn't gone the way of r/Me_IRA or r/Physical_Removal.

#14 Religious people believe they would prefer if everyone converted to their religion. But much of the reason people love their religion is the feeling of the being separate from others. As long as there's a group outside of your in-group, they are the lower "other". If everyone was uniformly Christian, or Jewish, or Muslim, or Scientologist, etc. nobody would feel chosen or righteous.

#15 Secession is a popular comment among a very small minority of Texas residents. The people who most commonly talk about secession from the Union are the weak, poor, and uneducated...IE the first people who will starve to death in the even that Texas secedes from the Union.

#16 "The end of capitalism"





There is a lot that is crappy about how the US works, but "capitalism" isn't the problem. Communist systems are universally terrible. Countries with the highest living standards are ones like Sweden and Denmark, that have a capitalist, business-friendly system, and use the prosperity created by that system to fund generous social programs. .

#17 Living forever.

#18 "Oh I wish it could be Christmas, every day"



Can you imagine how s**t it would be after a week?

#19 The country being run like a business. If you switch all our essential services into a for profit model it means that only the wealthy get mail, roads, healthcare, housing, food, water, emergency services, etc. It would be bad.

#20 War and forced draft. I don’t get it at all. Anyone who is pro forcing people to march to their deaths should be the first to get sent to the front lines.

#21 When people hear i've worked in jails they joke about "3 hots and a cot" like they'd want to go to jail. No you don't.



First it's not 3 hot meals. Breakfast and lunch will be packaged sack meals somewhere between frozen and lukewarm. Dinner is a s****y TV dinner and cold dinner roll. They might have some s****y cookies or something in there.



Next, the 'cot' is a like a 3" plastic covered mattress pad on a metal shelf they call a bed. 100s of other inmates have slept on the pad and stanked up. They get wiped down after each use, but how much do you trust that facilities janitor or inmate on cleaning duty to do a good job?



Other issues:



It stinks: people come in super stinky, BO cause they don't shower everyday, toilets just in the open in the cells (no bathroom fan), and no good overall ventilation because its a jail.



Sound: it could be anything in-between totally silent and you are left with your thoughts, to crazy people screaming and kicking their door all night. Also tied to bad sleep, your cell will have a fairly bright night light so they can do routine checks.



Temperature in the jail will be heavily influenced by the temperature outside. Likely little to no AC in the summer and just enough heat in the winter to make it tolerable.





edit: lots of great comments here! Like a lot of you have said:



1) this is just my experience which can vary from jail to jail, county, state, or country. My experience is only in one small municipal jail, and occasionally doing transfers.



2) yes there are tons of other things that are more difficult to articulate: privacy, irritable staff, solitary conferment, etc... Plus you have the cumulative effect of all of these happening at the same time, coupled with that you are locked up against your will.



3) there are some creatures of comfort in commissary, phone calls or video chatting. Y'all know how much that s**t costs???? Some places its should be a crime for how much they charging. Don't have those where I worked, but I've seen "care packages" where are some dry snacks and treats, and maybe a few instant noodle's for like $70.

#22 Alien species arrival.

#23 Mass deportations. I don’t think people really think through what the reality of that looks like.

#24 Anarchy.

#25 Revolution.



I'm french. Google "la Terreur".

#26 Whatever remake you have in mind.

#27 “I would have killed him.” No you wouldn’t have. And you wouldn’t want to live with that.

#28 To go back to the 50s.

#29 Ooooh global warming, I'm cold , I can't wait for a bit of warming!

#30 Anarchists often say they want prisons abolished, police abolished, and borders abolished.



Trust me, guys. That would NOT be fun.

#31 Christians obsessing over the rapture 🙄.

#32 Zombie apocalypse. While I appreciate it would spice things up, I wouldn't ever get to find out how my book series ends and that, is unacceptable.

#33 I've heard people say they wish mosquitos or spiders would just disappear. I'm allergic to mosquito bites and spiders scare the ever loving heck out of me, but I do not want that. They're important to the ecosystem.



ETA: I can't respond anymore, but I've answered some questions below. Yes, not all species of mosquitos are asshats. But the answer to the question was "all" in reference to conversations I've heard. Just because something isn't *THE MOST* important to the ecosystem, or can be replaced (just like every other organism) in their impact, does not mean they aren't important. Minimal impact is still impact, which is the point I was trying to make. Humans have f****d up a lot of things, as someone said below, but it doesn't mean we have to continue to do so. Balance, y'all.

#34 Civil War here in the US. I'm appalled at how many people I know around here think this would be a good thing, or that it will somehow "restore Christian values".



No. 99.999% of these chucklefucks would die by their own peers fighting over toilet paper.



Even if there was some semblance of social order, they have not a f*****g clue whar it is to do without.



Source: grew up in a country that had a lot of "without".

#35 Collapse of the Housing Market so they can “finally afford a home.”



If you couldn’t afford it during a good housing market, you absolutely will not afford it in a collapsed housing market. It’s not like only the house prices go down and everything else hums along unbothered.

#36 I'd like to witness an extinction level event, whether it be a super-volcano eruption, an enormous asteroid collision, etc. Whatever it is, I want it to happen and I want to witness it.



This would be 'bad' for obvious reasons.

#37 If America actually defunded the police it would be an absolute nightmare to live in.

#38 There are some things so vile, people wouldn't go so far as to admit in any context that the secretly desire it. They know what they seek is terrible, and yet that thirst remains.

#39 Jetpack. Thry would quite literally blow your a*s off.

#40 The Second Coming.

#41 National divorce. Every time I try to think about how that would actually work, I can't wrap my brain around it. Except that it would end in violence.

#42 The downfall of the US.





Yes it will probably happen eventually and maybe it's even necessary to get things to change here and on the global scale for the better but the actual process of it is going to be hell. The most vulnerable populations that have the most to gain from what America could be after being rebuilt are also the same populations that will suffer the most during the downfall and rebuilding processes.



Build community! Mutual aid and communal support are key! These things are necessary if we want to make it to the other side of it in a better place than we enter it.

#43 Vampire boyfriend.

#44 Sunny weather 70 degrees clear skies all the times.