But being optimistic can be exhausting at times. And some people have decided that they have to give up on views and ideas that just aren’t realistic. Redditors have recently been discussing things that they just can't believe in anymore, so we’ve gathered some of their brutally honest replies below. We realize that this isn’t the most uplifting topic, but we hope it inspires you to finally let go of anything that’s no longer serving you.

Hope is an incredibly powerful tool. It can help humans persevere through the most painful experiences, and it keeps many of us going at the end of the day. Even if nothing went your way this week, you can hold onto the hope that everything will turn around next week. None of us can predict the future , so for all you know, something amazing will happen!

#1 The intelligence and compassion of my fellow humans.



It turns out that decades of catering to the lowest common denominator has reduced our species to selfish, brutish animals who avoid thinking at any cost.



The world is literally on fire, but too many people would rather have someone else do all of the hard thinking for them and then complain about the consequences later.



Edit:



I can no longer hold empathy or patience for the willfully ignorant.



I'm tired of living in a world where people willingly avoid any form of critical thinking by having someone else make the "big decisions" for them - only to then whine about the consequences for their actions.



I'm tired of living in a world where people are mocked for being learned. Where literacy is considered a niche interest. Where people deride artists, but demand the fruits of their labor.



I'm tired of being in a world where someone's worth is centered around how much money they have.



I'm tired of people stepping over their neighbors in order to get ahead.



I'm tired of people demanding the benefits of living in a society, while complaining about having to contribute to it.



I'm just done with people in general.



It turns out that actual intelligence is such a rare quality in humans that it's practically a rounding error at this point.

#2 American's intelligence



Edit: as a German just f**k you. You still look at Germany and point your finger at us. Asking us how WWII happened. Now look into the f*****g mirror. THIS is how it happened. If he pushes his project 2025 through then you will have THE EXACT same thing but on a MUCH larger scale.

#3 America.

#4 I no longer believe in 'finding the right time'. If you wait for something to happen, you can always find an excuse not to start it.

#5 Karma. Bad people do bad things and get away with it.

#6 Faith in my fellow human beings. LMAO what a joke. I thought we were better than this but here are.

#7 That adults have everything figured out and their life is a smooth journey on a fixed path.

#8 That hard work alone ensures success. I've seen too many cases when the appropriate timing and connectivity are required.

#9 People, Justice, and Common sense.

#10 Right now? On election night? I've stopped believing in America. The dream that was America that was drilled into me as a child of the 70s and 80s. That all people actually had an equal voice. That justice ruled the land. That we were a UNITED States.



Thats all gone.



Its every man for himself and "f**k you, I've got mine".



Maybe my blinders are finally off. Maybe its always been that way.



In any case, my belief in the "Shining City on the hill" is dead.



Its all over, and I will mourn its loss.

#11 The decency and intelligence and sense of ethics of the vast majority of humans.



Most people are not bad, but indifferent to evil and they refuse to learn, to understand the world around them, to understand cause and effect and to have at least the basic empathy.



Most people are not bad, but they want bad people to govern and they don't care about evil unless evil and bad policies affect them directly. And I mean directly them, not their family their friends, their community. Them.

#12 I no longer believe in the idea that 'everything happens for a reason.' Sometimes, things just happen—random, unplanned, and without deeper meaning. I've found it more comforting to focus on making the best of what life throws my way rather than trying to search for some cosmic justification behind every tough moment. Sometimes, life is chaotic and unpredictable, and that’s okay. It’s what we do with it that matters most.

#13 I dunno. I don't really believe in anything anymore. Life in general is an empty, meaningless slog. I admire those who can enjoy it because it's impossible for me.

#14 Humanity.

#15 That I was supposed to know what I wanted to do for the rest of my life at 18.

#16 The belief that people can influence others. I've learnt that people must want to improve themselves, you cannot do it for them.

#17 I no longer believe that integrity matters, or that laws have meaning, or that the truth is important.

#18 Hope for the future.

#19 I don't believe in perfection any more. Chasing it just left me fatigued, so I'm now settling for 'good enough', which has been much healthier!

#20 That most Americans are not stupid.

#21 When people say they care about you. Love you. Will always be there for you. F*****g liars.

#22 I no longer believe the United States will remain a democracy.

#23 The future of our Constitutional Republic. Clearly this is how liberty dies. With thunderous applause.

#24 Democracy. I no longer see republicans as people.

#25 The survival of the human race in the face of climate change.

#26 the fallacy that one can function with less than eight hours of sleep. People, coffee can only do so much.

#27 The decency of my neighbors. Trump won this round decisively, the American people have spoken and they want... *That*.

#28 That facts matter. narrative is more important.

#29 The Mormon church. I was a member for 21 years. I hated it. I hated what I had to believe. I hated the kind of person I had to be. I hated everything about the church. But I believed it was 100 percent true. So I lived it for 21 years. The day I let myself accept it wasn't true was one of the most freeing feeling I've ever experienced.

#30 That apathy won't prevail. 81M people came out to vote for Biden in 2020. At the time of writing this, only 64M voted for Harris and Trump is a mere three seats away from the presidency, despite everything we know about him by now.



Even Trump didn't reach his 2020 high of 74M though: at present, he's sitting at 69M. So even when you account for voters who switched sides, or Republicans who abstained, or whatever other scenarios might exist whereby people aren't just blindly choosing red or blue, 22M-odd people chose *not* to vote this time - most of them, in all likelihood, would-be Democrats.



Whatever their reasons, that's their prerogative. But for all of us outside of America, we're scratching our heads wondering why the turn-out was so weak considering the stakes. It's not like Trump increased his turn-out either; so the only answer is that, ultimately, a shitload of Americans are OK with it. They might not have voted for it, but they didn't vote against it either.



Y'all need compulsory voting, or at least forcing people to rock up and tick their names off. And change the voting date to a weekend. F**k your historical reasons for it being on a Tuesday. Fight apathy by forcing people to at least show up. If that still means Trump won, then so be it - but at least it'll be a group decision, and not merely the will of a quarter of you.

#31 Decency.

#32 The idea that humans are basically good (in the sense of morality) and intelligent (in the sense of wisdom).



Historically, and as events over the last couple years have continued to highlight, culminating with the election results in the US...humans are simply a more advanced form of primate. We are - in general - tribal, selfish, and greedy. And emotionally stupid.



Contrary to our religious aspirational ideals, our complex philosophical navel-gazing or our grandiose self assumptions, humans as a whole contain no inherent or ingrained virtue beyond that of any other animal. And in certain areas of our behavior, such as with our wars of political expediency and the choices demonstrated in the USA election, we are abjectly f*****g pathetic.

#33 That Humanity will survive to see 2080.

#34 Everything occurs for a reason." Sometimes things just happen, and trying to make sense of it all can drive you insane.

#35 Remember when we were all little kids and it was drilled into our heads how we were the best nation in the world? Welp.

#36 People's ability to find common ground. I want the best for my fellow humans and if they feel the same then we can move forward.

#37 God.

#38 That humans are good by default. This election result was the final nail in the coffin.

#39 Santa :(.

#40 Hope.

#41 Everything? Today I stopped.

#42 Anything the media says.

#43 That my mom's uncle was immortal. He died last week.

#44 Democracy.

#45 "Liberty and Justice for All".