ADVERTISEMENT

Hope is an incredibly powerful tool. It can help humans persevere through the most painful experiences, and it keeps many of us going at the end of the day. Even if nothing went your way this week, you can hold onto the hope that everything will turn around next week. None of us can predict the future, so for all you know, something amazing will happen!

But being optimistic can be exhausting at times. And some people have decided that they have to give up on views and ideas that just aren’t realistic. Redditors have recently been discussing things that they just can't believe in anymore, so we’ve gathered some of their brutally honest replies below. We realize that this isn’t the most uplifting topic, but we hope it inspires you to finally let go of anything that’s no longer serving you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe The intelligence and compassion of my fellow humans.

It turns out that decades of catering to the lowest common denominator has reduced our species to selfish, brutish animals who avoid thinking at any cost.

The world is literally on fire, but too many people would rather have someone else do all of the hard thinking for them and then complain about the consequences later.

Edit:

I can no longer hold empathy or patience for the willfully ignorant.

I'm tired of living in a world where people willingly avoid any form of critical thinking by having someone else make the "big decisions" for them - only to then whine about the consequences for their actions.

I'm tired of living in a world where people are mocked for being learned. Where literacy is considered a niche interest. Where people deride artists, but demand the fruits of their labor.

I'm tired of being in a world where someone's worth is centered around how much money they have.

I'm tired of people stepping over their neighbors in order to get ahead.

I'm tired of people demanding the benefits of living in a society, while complaining about having to contribute to it.

I'm just done with people in general.

It turns out that actual intelligence is such a rare quality in humans that it's practically a rounding error at this point.

sheikhyerbouti , Kaique Rocha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#2

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe American's intelligence

Edit: as a German just f**k you. You still look at Germany and point your finger at us. Asking us how WWII happened. Now look into the f*****g mirror. THIS is how it happened. If he pushes his project 2025 through then you will have THE EXACT same thing but on a MUCH larger scale.

KiviRinne , David Dibert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe America.

TheParadoxigm , Sawyer Sutton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a child I thought America was the dream, as an adult I see it as a nightmare. Hollywood is not to be believed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe I no longer believe in 'finding the right time'. If you wait for something to happen, you can always find an excuse not to start it.

Lila_Bloom , RUN 4 FFWPU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I even put procrastination off. I'll star procrastinating tomorrow, or the next day.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe Karma. Bad people do bad things and get away with it.

K1lling_Kindness , Sora Shimazaki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, that doesn’t exist. You think people would reap what they sow… but no.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe Faith in my fellow human beings. LMAO what a joke. I thought we were better than this but here are.

Electrical-Okra4198 , Cameron Casey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
talitha-alders90 avatar
The Big Bad
The Big Bad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, everyone is an a*****e sometimes, and other times those same people are awesome. For me it's more the placing of you trust in the wrong people and those people (in power) abuse this trust.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe That adults have everything figured out and their life is a smooth journey on a fixed path.

Dependent-Stable349 , Vodafone x Rankin everyone.connected Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe That hard work alone ensures success. I've seen too many cases when the appropriate timing and connectivity are required.

luxmonr , Thirdman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
talitha-alders90 avatar
The Big Bad
The Big Bad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's at least 50% network. You can work on your network anywhere you meet people. I worked in a store and made new contacts there that helped me further. Just be kind to others, listen and never be scared to share what you want out of life. Make a 5 year plan and inform people around you about it (the grand scheme), people will want to help you reach your goals.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe People, Justice, and Common sense.

Daveywheel , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Right now? On election night? I've stopped believing in America. The dream that was America that was drilled into me as a child of the 70s and 80s. That all people actually had an equal voice. That justice ruled the land. That we were a UNITED States.

Thats all gone.

Its every man for himself and "f**k you, I've got mine".

Maybe my blinders are finally off. Maybe its always been that way.

In any case, my belief in the "Shining City on the hill" is dead.

Its all over, and I will mourn its loss.

Davethephotoguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
bobcameron avatar
fly on the wall
fly on the wall
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am so sorry for you. Unfortunately here in Canada we seem to be going down the same path. There is a wee bit of hope though: our federal government is a multi party system, and there is a moderate middle of the road choice.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

The decency and intelligence and sense of ethics of the vast majority of humans.

Most people are not bad, but indifferent to evil and they refuse to learn, to understand the world around them, to understand cause and effect and to have at least the basic empathy.

Most people are not bad, but they want bad people to govern and they don't care about evil unless evil and bad policies affect them directly. And I mean directly them, not their family their friends, their community. Them.

nikostheater Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First they came for the Communists And I did not speak out Because I was not a Communist Then they came for the Socialists And I did not speak out Because I was not a Socialist Then they came for the trade unionists And I did not speak out Because I was not a trade unionist Then they came for the Jews And I did not speak out Because I was not a Jew Then they came for me And there was no one left To speak out for me.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe I no longer believe in the idea that 'everything happens for a reason.' Sometimes, things just happen—random, unplanned, and without deeper meaning. I've found it more comforting to focus on making the best of what life throws my way rather than trying to search for some cosmic justification behind every tough moment. Sometimes, life is chaotic and unpredictable, and that’s okay. It’s what we do with it that matters most.

Stupid_Furry666 , Tomas Williams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe I dunno. I don't really believe in anything anymore. Life in general is an empty, meaningless slog. I admire those who can enjoy it because it's impossible for me.

JimAbaddon , Lukas Rychvalsky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
talitha-alders90 avatar
The Big Bad
The Big Bad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you feel this way search for a spiritual path. Believing and adding meaning to life is a choice you can make. You can actually just try out parts of a believe system, for instance try to pray for a week. Or you can practice gratitude. Doesn't mean you have to become a believer or anything, but it can add meaning to your life.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe Humanity.

Totally_man , Ryoji Iwata Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe That I was supposed to know what I wanted to do for the rest of my life at 18.

C0deSea , Emily Ranquist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
talitha-alders90 avatar
The Big Bad
The Big Bad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe you'll never figure it out. Just be open to learning new things. Enjoy the scenic route.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe The belief that people can influence others. I've learnt that people must want to improve themselves, you cannot do it for them.

lucymonnn , Emma Bauso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe I no longer believe that integrity matters, or that laws have meaning, or that the truth is important.

Lamb_or_Beast , Monstera Production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See the orange faced shart who has no integrity, broken numerous laws, and posts alternate facts.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe Hope for the future.

Father_of_flies , Aviz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of all things we no longer believe, believing in the better future is something we all must do. Seriously, we ought to believe in this. Immediate future may be bleak, but having the hope that it will get better later keeps our spirit alive. It keeps humanity alive. The survival of our own species depends on it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe I don't believe in perfection any more. Chasing it just left me fatigued, so I'm now settling for 'good enough', which has been much healthier!

milfyymommy , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

That most Americans are not stupid.

MagazineElectrical62 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

When people say they care about you. Love you. Will always be there for you. F*****g liars.

Enigma-wDumpTruckAss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

I no longer believe the United States will remain a democracy.

LAMATL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trump is so divisive, putting American and against each other, if you do not follow him you are not a "true" American. I can see civil war happening.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

The future of our Constitutional Republic. Clearly this is how liberty dies. With thunderous applause.

AlexanderHP592 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Democracy. I no longer see republicans as people.

WrongSaladBitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think a lot of decent Rebublicans have sacrificed their values just so they can be the ruling party.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe The survival of the human race in the face of climate change.

Fire-Worm , NastyaSensei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Making money NOW is much more important than stopping the world from burning of protecting our resources.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe the fallacy that one can function with less than eight hours of sleep. People, coffee can only do so much.

P4npetpet , Craig Adderley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

The decency of my neighbors. Trump won this round decisively, the American people have spoken and they want... *That*.

Badloss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

“That Adults Have Everything Figured Out”: 45 Things People No Longer Believe That facts matter. narrative is more important.

121gigawhatevs , Lina Kivaka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

The Mormon church. I was a member for 21 years. I hated it. I hated what I had to believe. I hated the kind of person I had to be. I hated everything about the church. But I believed it was 100 percent true. So I lived it for 21 years. The day I let myself accept it wasn't true was one of the most freeing feeling I've ever experienced.

-braquo- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Religion can have such a terrible hold on people, controlling their lives and hiding them away from reality.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#30

That apathy won't prevail. 81M people came out to vote for Biden in 2020. At the time of writing this, only 64M voted for Harris and Trump is a mere three seats away from the presidency, despite everything we know about him by now.

Even Trump didn't reach his 2020 high of 74M though: at present, he's sitting at 69M. So even when you account for voters who switched sides, or Republicans who abstained, or whatever other scenarios might exist whereby people aren't just blindly choosing red or blue, 22M-odd people chose *not* to vote this time - most of them, in all likelihood, would-be Democrats.

Whatever their reasons, that's their prerogative. But for all of us outside of America, we're scratching our heads wondering why the turn-out was so weak considering the stakes. It's not like Trump increased his turn-out either; so the only answer is that, ultimately, a shitload of Americans are OK with it. They might not have voted for it, but they didn't vote against it either.

Y'all need compulsory voting, or at least forcing people to rock up and tick their names off. And change the voting date to a weekend. F**k your historical reasons for it being on a Tuesday. Fight apathy by forcing people to at least show up. If that still means Trump won, then so be it - but at least it'll be a group decision, and not merely the will of a quarter of you.

MrSlipperyFist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Decency.

aimlessarrows Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

The idea that humans are basically good (in the sense of morality) and intelligent (in the sense of wisdom).

Historically, and as events over the last couple years have continued to highlight, culminating with the election results in the US...humans are simply a more advanced form of primate. We are - in general - tribal, selfish, and greedy. And emotionally stupid.

Contrary to our religious aspirational ideals, our complex philosophical navel-gazing or our grandiose self assumptions, humans as a whole contain no inherent or ingrained virtue beyond that of any other animal. And in certain areas of our behavior, such as with our wars of political expediency and the choices demonstrated in the USA election, we are abjectly f*****g pathetic.

FredUpWithIt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

That Humanity will survive to see 2080.

q-ryptid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Everything occurs for a reason." Sometimes things just happen, and trying to make sense of it all can drive you insane.

letmeebeyourss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Remember when we were all little kids and it was drilled into our heads how we were the best nation in the world? Welp.

emceeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

People's ability to find common ground. I want the best for my fellow humans and if they feel the same then we can move forward.

stovie87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

God.

X-Jenny-9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

That humans are good by default. This election result was the final nail in the coffin.

RandomPerson9367 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Santa :(.

pegman55 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Hope.

DegeneratePride Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Everything? Today I stopped.

wuehfnfovuebsu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Anything the media says.

NachosandMargaritas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
bobcameron avatar
fly on the wall
fly on the wall
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. Do not give up. Somewhere there are young idealists starting a fact based information dissemination service. You/we have to find it, and support it. The stakes are too high to give up. The first steps are teach our kids: "what do I believe, and why do I believe it".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

That my mom's uncle was immortal. He died last week.

Pink_Peach_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Democracy.

AskRedditOG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

"Liberty and Justice for All".

fitchick718 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!