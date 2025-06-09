“Here’s Something I Didn’t Know Until I Was In My 30s”: Guy Shares 48 Things You May Want To Know (New Posts)
No matter how much you think you know, life just has its ways of throwing surprises at you. These can be big things, like a career change all the way down to little things, like learning that most packets of batteries can be folded into a little box. Seriously.
Content creator Sidney Raz shared some useful tips and tricks that most folks under 30 probably wished they knew earlier. We reached out to him via email to learn more about and we’ll update the article when he gets back to us. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and add your own thoughts and ideas to the comments below.
You Shouldn't Remove Air Fresheners Completely From The Package
Vanilla was nauseating and it seemed to be popular with my smoking Auntie.
Box Graters Should Be Laid Down When Shredding
Why? I actually like holding it vertically and grating, then revealing the mountain of cheese I created when I lift the grater up.
Every Fitted Sheet Has A Tag On The Bottom Left Corner
Lightly Tapping Is The Best Way To Prep A Hard Boiled Egg
Cooking Oil Around The Rim Of A Pot Stops It From Boiling Over
Soap On A Windowsill Stops Spiders From Coming In
I read that cleaning your windows, screens and walls with water and borax keeps bugs away. Mainly flies.
Blenders Can Be Cleaned By Blending Soap And Water
It does work for a quick clean but every few uses you should remove the parts and wash them.
Towels Stay On Better If They're Rolled, Not Tucked
The Instant Pot Lid Can Sit Comfortably In The Handle
This Plunger Is Not For Toilets
Hahaha I actually feel like an idiot on this one. I always just assumed that there were different styles of plungers for the toilet, with the top one being the cheapest. I never considered that there would be different plungers for toilets and sinks/drains. I'll go jump off a bridge now, thanks
The Entire Roll Of Trash Bags Is Supposed To Go Into The Trash Can
Great, but if the top bag leaks then you've fouled an entire roll of bags.
Broccoli Should Be Chopped After It's Boiled
Flour Can Be Picked Up With A Whisk
This Battery Packaging Can Lock Shut In The Back
There's An Easy Way To Share High-Quality Images And Videos From Apple To Android Phones
These Amazon Bags Are Reversible For Returns
Aluminum Foil Can Sharpen Scissors
A Wisk Can Be Used To Pick Up Hot Eggs
I've Never Had Long Nails, But The Silver Tab Can Be Pushed Up
The Coffee Lid Flap Should Be Pushed Down For Drinking And Protection
And never align it with the seam on the cup or it will dribble.
How To Hold Chopsticks!
Nah, I have my own method and it works. I'm sticking with it :P
You're Supposed To Use The Lollipop To Open The Lollipop
You Don't Need To Shake The Seasoning Shaker
Your Car Battery Tells You On The Battery How Long It Lasts!
Phones Can Scan Laundry Tags
Tiny Medicine Packets Can Be Used To Open The Other Ones
Salt Can Remove Super Glue
Pull By The Tab, Pull By The Tab And Open
But how do you reseal it if you open it this way? Assuming you don't eat it all at once
These Coffee Filters Are Supposed To Be Folded
Bowls And Plates Are Supposed To Go On The Outside Edge Of The Microwave Tray
Tape Measures Have Their Length On Them
Painter's Tape Is The Best Way To Hang Things On The Wall With No Mistakes
You Can Use Cold Water To Get These Yellow Cleaning Gloves Off
There's A Way To Make Any Belt Fit
The Child Safety Caps Can Be Easily Removed For Adult Convenience
The Best Way To Open These Cans Is By Rotating The Pull
Dress Shirts Can Be Unbutton Quickly By Pulling It From The Bottom
You Can Roll A Hard Boiled Egg To Slice It
There's A Magic Tool That Fixes Broken Holiday Lights
You Can Open A Tin Of Cinnamon Rolls With A Can Opener
I guess, but I'd rather just bust it open by hitting it in the middle