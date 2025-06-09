ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how much you think you know, life just has its ways of throwing surprises at you. These can be big things, like a career change all the way down to little things, like learning that most packets of batteries can be folded into a little box. Seriously.

Content creator Sidney Raz shared some useful tips and tricks that most folks under 30 probably wished they knew earlier. We reached out to him via email to learn more about and we’ll update the article when he gets back to us. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and add your own thoughts and ideas to the comments below.

More info: TikTok

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

You Shouldn't Remove Air Fresheners Completely From The Package

Man with long hair explains how to use air fresheners in a home setting, sharing tips on adjusting fragrant strength.

sidneyraz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vanilla was nauseating and it seemed to be popular with my smoking Auntie.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Box Graters Should Be Laid Down When Shredding

    Man in a flamingo shirt demonstrates how to shred cheese using a box grater in a kitchen, sharing tips and experiences.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why? I actually like holding it vertically and grating, then revealing the mountain of cheese I created when I lift the grater up.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Every Fitted Sheet Has A Tag On The Bottom Left Corner

    Man sharing home tips in a colorful shirt, holding fitted sheets, illustrating useful things you may want to know.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Lightly Tapping Is The Best Way To Prep A Hard Boiled Egg

    Man demonstrating hard boiled egg prep tips, tapping egg shell to ease peeling in a casual home kitchen setting.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cooking Oil Around The Rim Of A Pot Stops It From Boiling Over

    Man in kitchen demonstrating cooking oil tips to prevent pot boil over in casual home setting with appliances and plants visible

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Soap On A Windowsill Stops Spiders From Coming In

    Man with long hair holding soap bar demonstrating spider prevention hack in a home setting with framed pictures in background

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read that cleaning your windows, screens and walls with water and borax keeps bugs away. Mainly flies.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Blenders Can Be Cleaned By Blending Soap And Water

    Man demonstrates how to clean a blender with soap and water, sharing useful things you may want to know in your 30s.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It does work for a quick clean but every few uses you should remove the parts and wash them.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Towels Stay On Better If They're Rolled, Not Tucked

    Man demonstrating towel rolling technique for better hold in an indoor setting, sharing helpful life tips.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Instant Pot Lid Can Sit Comfortably In The Handle

    Man demonstrating instant pot lid fitting in handle, sharing useful kitchen tips for 30s and beyond in a home kitchen setting.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Plunger Is Not For Toilets

    Man in patterned shirt explaining different types of plungers for sinks and toilets in a home setting, sharing useful knowledge.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahaha I actually feel like an idiot on this one. I always just assumed that there were different styles of plungers for the toilet, with the top one being the cheapest. I never considered that there would be different plungers for toilets and sinks/drains. I'll go jump off a bridge now, thanks

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    The Entire Roll Of Trash Bags Is Supposed To Go Into The Trash Can

    Man demonstrates proper use of trash bags with a trash can, sharing tips people may want to know in their 30s.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great, but if the top bag leaks then you've fouled an entire roll of bags.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Broccoli Should Be Chopped After It's Boiled

    Man cooking broccoli in kitchen, sharing useful tips and things you may want to know about food preparation.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Flour Can Be Picked Up With A Whisk

    Man in floral shirt demonstrating how to pick up flour with a whisk, sharing surprising life hacks and tips at home.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    This Battery Packaging Can Lock Shut In The Back

    Man demonstrating how to unlock battery packaging, sharing useful things you may want to know with Duracell batteries.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    There's An Easy Way To Share High-Quality Images And Videos From Apple To Android Phones

    Man in flamingo shirt demonstrating how to share high-quality photos and videos from Apple to Android phones using settings.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    These Amazon Bags Are Reversible For Returns

    Man with long hair demonstrates reversible Amazon bags for returns in a casual indoor setting with wall art and books.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Aluminum Foil Can Sharpen Scissors

    Man demonstrating how to sharpen scissors using aluminum foil while holding scissors and foil in a bright room.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A Wisk Can Be Used To Pick Up Hot Eggs

    Man demonstrating kitchen hack using a whisk to pick up hot eggs in a home kitchen setting.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    I've Never Had Long Nails, But The Silver Tab Can Be Pushed Up

    Man in a cloud-patterned sweater sharing life hacks in a kitchen, including nail tips and opening a soda can.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    The Coffee Lid Flap Should Be Pushed Down For Drinking And Protection

    Man explaining coffee lid flap usage for drinking and protection, sharing tips you may want to know in your 30s.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    How To Hold Chopsticks!

    Man with long hair demonstrating how to hold chopsticks correctly in a casual home setting with decorated background.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, I have my own method and it works. I'm sticking with it :P

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    You're Supposed To Use The Lollipop To Open The Lollipop

    Man in a blue flamingo shirt demonstrating how to easily open a lollipop, sharing tips and fun facts you may want to know.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    You Don't Need To Shake The Seasoning Shaker

    Man demonstrating seasoning shaker tip and reacting with surprise in a casual home setting, sharing useful life hacks.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Your Car Battery Tells You On The Battery How Long It Lasts!

    Man in an orange shirt explaining car battery tips with close-ups of car parts in a casual indoor and outdoor setting.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Phones Can Scan Laundry Tags

    Man demonstrating how phones can scan laundry tags to reveal care instructions using a smartphone camera and app features.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Tiny Medicine Packets Can Be Used To Open The Other Ones

    Man in a beanie demonstrating a life hack with medicine packets in a kitchen setting, sharing things you may want to know.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Salt Can Remove Super Glue

    Man demonstrating how salt can remove super glue, pouring salt into water and showing it works with excitement at a wooden table.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Pull By The Tab, Pull By The Tab And Open

    Man sharing life hacks in casual setting, demonstrating tips and tricks you may want to know in your 30s.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But how do you reseal it if you open it this way? Assuming you don't eat it all at once

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    These Coffee Filters Are Supposed To Be Folded

    Man demonstrating how to properly fold coffee filters wearing a colorful shirt in a home setting for life hacks.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Bowls And Plates Are Supposed To Go On The Outside Edge Of The Microwave Tray

    Man demonstrates microwave test with ramekins, sharing surprising things you may want to know in your 30s.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Tape Measures Have Their Length On Them

    Man demonstrating hidden length on tape measures, sharing helpful tips and surprising facts in a casual indoor setting

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Painter's Tape Is The Best Way To Hang Things On The Wall With No Mistakes

    Man demonstrating how to use painter's tape for marking walls to hang items, sharing practical DIY tips.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    You Can Use Cold Water To Get These Yellow Cleaning Gloves Off

    Man demonstrates using cold water to remove yellow cleaning gloves in a kitchen, sharing useful life tips for everyday cleaning.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    There's A Way To Make Any Belt Fit

    Man in a banana print shirt showing how to fix belt fit with tips from guy sharing things you may want to know in 30s

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    The Child Safety Caps Can Be Easily Removed For Adult Convenience

    Man in his 30s demonstrating how to open a child safety cap, sharing useful life knowledge and tips.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    The Best Way To Open These Cans Is By Rotating The Pull

    Man in flamingo shirt demonstrating how to open cans with pull tabs, sharing useful tips you may want to know.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Dress Shirts Can Be Unbutton Quickly By Pulling It From The Bottom

    Man demonstrating how to quickly unbutton and remove dress shirts in a life hack for 30s tips and tricks.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    You Can Roll A Hard Boiled Egg To Slice It

    Man demonstrates rolling a hard-boiled egg to slice it, sharing useful life hacks and tips you may want to know.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    There's A Magic Tool That Fixes Broken Holiday Lights

    Man demonstrates how to fix broken holiday lights using a magic tool next to a decorated Christmas tree indoors.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    You Can Open A Tin Of Cinnamon Rolls With A Can Opener

    Man demonstrating how to open a tin of cinnamon rolls with a can opener in a home kitchen setting.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess, but I'd rather just bust it open by hitting it in the middle

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #41

    You're Not Supposed To Squeeze Plastic Bottles In The Middle Lock

    Man in colorful shirt demonstrates correct way to squeeze plastic mustard bottle in kitchen, sharing useful life hacks.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    You Can Still Use The Wrapping Paper If You Cut It Too Short?

    Man and woman demonstrating gift wrapping tips, sharing useful things you may want to know in their 30s.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Dried Out Markers Can Be Rehydrated

    Man demonstrating how to rehydrate dried out markers by soaking the marker cap in water and testing it again.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    The Butter Packaging Is The Best Way To Keep Its Ends Fresh

    Man demonstrating a kitchen hack to keep butter fresh using a butterfly cap in a casual home setting.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Mmugs Are Supposed To Go In A Dishwasher At An Angle

    Man explaining dishwasher tip for mugs, showing how to place them at an angle to let water drain properly.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Folding A Curtain Is The Best Way To Feed It Through The Poll

    Man demonstrating how to fold a curtain to easily feed it through a curtain rod in a home setting.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Sun Visors In Cars Extend

    Man with long hair explaining sun visors in cars while sitting in a car, sharing useful facts and tips in casual setting

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Iphones Have A Symbolfor Degrees On Their Keyboard

    Man demonstrates iPhone keyboard symbol for degrees feature while typing outdoors temperature message indoors.

    sidneyraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!