The world is filled with pockets of beautiful and unexpected surprises. But some are so hidden that if you blink, you might miss them.

Luckily, there are loads of eagle-eyed people who bless the rest of us by snapping and sharing the captivating coincidences they witness around them. At first glance, you might not notice anything extraordinary in their photos. But look a little closer and something hidden in plain sight suddenly reveals itself.

We're talking about accidental camouflage. Unlike military gear, carefully crafted illusions, or even the natural hue of chameleons, these are completely unintentional. And that's exactly what makes them so special. Think of a cat blending perfectly into a carpet, or an object aligning so seamlessly with its background that it almost disappears.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best examples of accidental camouflage captured by quick-thinking netizens. Some are quirky, others are awe-inspiring. Many might have you doing a double take. Grab your spectacles and keep scrolling. Let us know your favorites by hitting the upvote button.

We also explore the animal kingdom to seek out the masters of disguise lurking where many can't spot them. You'll find that fascinating info between the images.