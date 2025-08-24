ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when you had to rewind your favorite song with a pencil, or when family photo albums were actual albums and not just a camera roll? Times have changed - and so have our habits.

This “Then Vs Now” poll is a trip down memory lane mixed with a look at how we live today. For each question, you’ll pick which version you think is better: the good old days or our tech-filled present.

Some choices will be easy, others might surprise you, and a few might make you realize… maybe the old way wasn’t so bad after all.