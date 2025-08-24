ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when you had to rewind your favorite song with a pencil, or when family photo albums were actual albums and not just a camera roll? Times have changed - and so have our habits.

This “Then Vs Now” poll is a trip down memory lane mixed with a look at how we live today. For each question, you’ll pick which version you think is better: the good old days or our tech-filled present.

Some choices will be easy, others might surprise you, and a few might make you realize… maybe the old way wasn’t so bad after all.

#1

You're Eager To Get Home After Work But Need To Send A Relative A Large Amount Of Money.

Hand holding a blue debit card, illustrating then vs now scenarios in modern payment methods and choices.

I haven’t been inside a bank for decades. Why should I?

    #2

    After A Stressful Week, There Are So Many Options Available For A Relaxing And Fun Movie Night.

    Close-up of popcorn in a red bowl illustrating a then vs now scenario with a focus on snack evolution and preferences.

    I have my own video store lol. There's no option for that. I used to love going to the video store. I personally find myself scrolling way too long, or unable to find the type of movies I'm looking for. Rom coms and comedies lately have either been uncomfortably raunchy to watch with family, or not funny at all. Everything else is thrillers, suspense and action movies, which is not what I want to watch to relax. Usually I settle for the latest Dreamworks movies because I just can't with Disney anymore. I'll still watch older Disney movies, before they went off the deep end. Thank goodness for the thrift store I work at. I can find loads of old 80s, 90s and 2000s favourites. Even some TCM movies that we've enjoyed. The only thing I've subscribed to watch on Netflix is The Crown.

    #3

    You’ve Got A Free Day To Get Some Much-Needed Shopping Done.

    Two plain brown paper shopping bags with twisted handles against a solid red background representing then vs now scenarios.

    I - hate - shopping. Especially window shopping. I go in stores only if I have a specific thing to buy, then I am laser focused to buy it and get out. I remember as a young woman, shopping with a friend. She's browsing in a clothing store and says, "Oh, this is cute - think I'll buy it." I'm thinking, what? Just buy something without needing it? I blame my frugal mom.

    #4

    Your Friends Are Inviting You On A Spontaneous Winter Road Trip, And You’re In Charge Of Navigation.

    Car side mirror reflecting sky on a fast-moving road, illustrating then vs now scenarios in motion and perspective.

    None of these options sound good. I'll just pull up Google Maps.

    #5

    You’re A Seriously Heavy Sleeper.

    A messy white bed with wrinkled sheets and pillows illustrating then vs now scenarios of comfort and rest.

    #6

    It's Sunday Afternoon, You've Been In And Out Of Sleep All Day And Your Body Is Demanding To Be Fed Immediately.

    Hand holding a slice of cheesy ham pizza, illustrating then vs now scenarios with food choices.

    Both dangerous options for being half asleep lol. I would have to make sure I don't pass out again and not hear the delivery driver calling from the buzz box.

    #7

    It’s Finally Time To Start Watching That Series You’ve Been Putting Off.

    Hand holding a remote control pointing at a TV, illustrating then vs now scenarios in entertainment technology.

    I've binge watched the heck out of old favourite shows I've got box sets of. Watching so many episode back to back, hearing the same intro songs, my mind would lose a bit of interest and start to wander. It becomes background noise. Then I realize I'm already on Season 2 and I can't remember half of season 1. We spent about 2 months binging on Gilmore Girls that we were glad when it was over, and feeling physically nauseated through the last season. I can't watch that show ever again. It's sorta nice watching one episode, maybe one a few times a week, and allowing yourself to actually pay attention for the 20-45 minute duration.

    #8

    It's Monday Morning And The Weather Is Looking Unexpectedly Gloomy After A Full Weekend Of Sunny Skies.

    Raindrops on a window with blurred city traffic in the background, illustrating then vs now scenarios in urban settings.

    TV weather reports aren't known for accuracy, but every online weather app I've seen is a lot worse

    You And Your Colleague Are Debating Iconic Gaming Habits, And There Are Plenty To Choose From.

    Leaderboard scoreboard displaying scores for a then vs now scenarios gaming competition in a dark arcade setting.

    It’s A Boring Day In Class, And You Want To Get Some Stuff Off Your Chest.

    Empty classroom with backpacks on chairs and open notebooks on desk under whiteboard for then vs now scenarios

    Risking having your phone confiscated? Or risking the teacher catching you passing notes and reading it aloud to the class? lol I'd pick the latter.

    #11

    You're About To Dive Into Your Favorite Album.

    Headphones placed at the center of a pink and blue background representing then vs now scenarios concept.

    #12

    Your Favorite Band Is Finally Coming To Town.

    Person holding cinema tickets in a dimly lit setting, illustrating then vs now scenarios comparison.

    I've never heard of an online queue. I can just buy a ticket if I can afford it.

    You're Heading Home After A Long Day.

    Outdoor cafe seating area with colorful chairs and umbrellas, showcasing then vs now scenarios in urban spaces.

    I like how with Uber I can prepay online and there's no funny business with meters being shut off and demands of overpayment from cabbies. Plus, I find with longer commutes, I pay way less with Uber than a taxi.

    It's The Festive Season, And You're Spreading Some Cheer.

    Decorative wreath with red berries, pine cones, and nuts hanging on a rustic wooden door highlighting then vs now scenarios.

    #15

    You're Ready To Get More Serious About Your Physical Health This Fall.

    Set of hexagonal dumbbells on a rack in a gym showing then vs now scenarios for fitness equipment comparison.

    #16

    You're On Vacation With Your Significant Other, And You've Been Snapping Pictures All Day.

    Hand holding a Polaroid photo with nature scene against a wall of vintage photos in then vs now scenarios.

    You're Looking To Make A New Connection.

    Silhouettes of two people shaking hands in front of window blinds, representing then vs now scenarios comparison.

    #18

    You Need To Submit A Task And Don't Have Time To Waste.

    Chalk drawing of a clock on blackboard representing then vs now scenarios for comparison and decision-making.

    #19

    You're Planning Your Best Friend's Birthday Bash.

    Birthday cake with sparklers and strawberries, celebrating then vs now scenarios in a festive setting.

    #20

    You're Looking For Something To Binge This Weekend.

    Close-up of a smart TV screen showing streaming service options in a then vs now entertainment scenario comparison.

    I used to subscribe to TV magazines, they were great in keeping you up to date on coming shows. 20 years later, and I have yet to find something online that can match them.

    #21

    Exam Season Is Here, And It's Crunch Time.

    Dice spelling study on a table with stacks of books behind, illustrating then vs now scenarios in education.

    #22

    You've Just Made A Life-Changing Professional Contact.

    Vintage pink payphone with numeric keypad, illustrating then vs now scenarios in communication technology comparison.

    #23

    Your Friend Group Lives Far Apart, But You Want To Stay Connected.

    Empty road stretching through dense green trees illustrating then vs now scenarios comparison.

