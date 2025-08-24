“Which One Wins For You?”: 23 Then Vs Now Scenarios
Remember when you had to rewind your favorite song with a pencil, or when family photo albums were actual albums and not just a camera roll? Times have changed - and so have our habits.
This “Then Vs Now” poll is a trip down memory lane mixed with a look at how we live today. For each question, you’ll pick which version you think is better: the good old days or our tech-filled present.
Some choices will be easy, others might surprise you, and a few might make you realize… maybe the old way wasn’t so bad after all.
You're Eager To Get Home After Work But Need To Send A Relative A Large Amount Of Money.
After A Stressful Week, There Are So Many Options Available For A Relaxing And Fun Movie Night.
I have my own video store lol. There's no option for that. I used to love going to the video store. I personally find myself scrolling way too long, or unable to find the type of movies I'm looking for. Rom coms and comedies lately have either been uncomfortably raunchy to watch with family, or not funny at all. Everything else is thrillers, suspense and action movies, which is not what I want to watch to relax. Usually I settle for the latest Dreamworks movies because I just can't with Disney anymore. I'll still watch older Disney movies, before they went off the deep end. Thank goodness for the thrift store I work at. I can find loads of old 80s, 90s and 2000s favourites. Even some TCM movies that we've enjoyed. The only thing I've subscribed to watch on Netflix is The Crown.
You’ve Got A Free Day To Get Some Much-Needed Shopping Done.
I - hate - shopping. Especially window shopping. I go in stores only if I have a specific thing to buy, then I am laser focused to buy it and get out. I remember as a young woman, shopping with a friend. She's browsing in a clothing store and says, "Oh, this is cute - think I'll buy it." I'm thinking, what? Just buy something without needing it? I blame my frugal mom.
Your Friends Are Inviting You On A Spontaneous Winter Road Trip, And You’re In Charge Of Navigation.
None of these options sound good. I'll just pull up Google Maps.
You’re A Seriously Heavy Sleeper.
It's Sunday Afternoon, You've Been In And Out Of Sleep All Day And Your Body Is Demanding To Be Fed Immediately.
Both dangerous options for being half asleep lol. I would have to make sure I don't pass out again and not hear the delivery driver calling from the buzz box.
It’s Finally Time To Start Watching That Series You’ve Been Putting Off.
I've binge watched the heck out of old favourite shows I've got box sets of. Watching so many episode back to back, hearing the same intro songs, my mind would lose a bit of interest and start to wander. It becomes background noise. Then I realize I'm already on Season 2 and I can't remember half of season 1. We spent about 2 months binging on Gilmore Girls that we were glad when it was over, and feeling physically nauseated through the last season. I can't watch that show ever again. It's sorta nice watching one episode, maybe one a few times a week, and allowing yourself to actually pay attention for the 20-45 minute duration.
It's Monday Morning And The Weather Is Looking Unexpectedly Gloomy After A Full Weekend Of Sunny Skies.
You And Your Colleague Are Debating Iconic Gaming Habits, And There Are Plenty To Choose From.
It’s A Boring Day In Class, And You Want To Get Some Stuff Off Your Chest.
Risking having your phone confiscated? Or risking the teacher catching you passing notes and reading it aloud to the class? lol I'd pick the latter.
You're About To Dive Into Your Favorite Album.
Your Favorite Band Is Finally Coming To Town.
I've never heard of an online queue. I can just buy a ticket if I can afford it.
You're Heading Home After A Long Day.
I like how with Uber I can prepay online and there's no funny business with meters being shut off and demands of overpayment from cabbies. Plus, I find with longer commutes, I pay way less with Uber than a taxi.
It's The Festive Season, And You're Spreading Some Cheer.
You're Ready To Get More Serious About Your Physical Health This Fall.
You're On Vacation With Your Significant Other, And You've Been Snapping Pictures All Day.
You're Looking To Make A New Connection.
You Need To Submit A Task And Don't Have Time To Waste.
You're Planning Your Best Friend's Birthday Bash.
You're Looking For Something To Binge This Weekend.
Exam Season Is Here, And It's Crunch Time.
You've Just Made A Life-Changing Professional Contact.
Your Friend Group Lives Far Apart, But You Want To Stay Connected.
Like most of the oldsters here I've adopted tech to make life easier. But there are some things that are better done the old-fashioned way.
