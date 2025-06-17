ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Slattery is a photographer from California with a sharp eye for movie history. For more than a decade, he’s been tracking down filming locations from classic films and TV shows, traveling across the U.S. to capture how these spots look today. He lines up his shots to match the originals, and the result is a striking side-by-side view of past and present.

What started as a personal project has grown into a widely followed archive called Then & Now Movie Locations. Paul shares his work online, where fans of film and photography follow along as he revisits scenes from cult favorites and blockbusters.

