Paul Slattery is a photographer from California with a sharp eye for movie history. For more than a decade, he’s been tracking down filming locations from classic films and TV shows, traveling across the U.S. to capture how these spots look today. He lines up his shots to match the originals, and the result is a striking side-by-side view of past and present.

What started as a personal project has grown into a widely followed archive called Then & Now Movie Locations. Paul shares his work online, where fans of film and photography follow along as he revisits scenes from cult favorites and blockbusters.

More info: Instagram | thennowmovielocations.com | Facebook

#1

The X-Files

Man visits real-life movie and TV classic locations showing a lake and forest setting with a beach shoreline.

thennowmovielocations Report

"I started visiting movie locations because they were something that had always intrigued me. I mean, how neat would it be to stand in the exact same spot of one of your favorite scenes from one of your favorite movies you'd seen on the screen countless times? And since I couldn't be there when it was shot, I figured this was the next best thing," Paul shared with Bored Panda.
    #2

    Breaking Bad

    Comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics, showing how iconic houses look now in 50 new pics.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #3

    Carrie (2002)

    Side-by-side comparison of a real-life movie location house, showing its original and restored appearance today.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    When Paul began documenting the locations he visited on his website, it was mainly as a way to archive them, like a digital scrapbook he could look back on. He never set out to become famous or gain widespread recognition; that was never the goal. "Almost everyone collects something, whether it be baseball cards, comic books, vinyl records, etc. I collect movie locations, and for me, it's all about the memories. Since it's not a physical possession, documenting all of the locations I've visited and looking back at them whenever I feel the need allows me to instantly remember that particular moment in time when I was there and the experience I had. I like to say that I collect memories, not things."
    #4

    The Flintstones

    Comparison of classic movie location with real-life site now, showing rocky landscapes and desert terrain in a famous filming spot.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #5

    Glass

    Man visiting real-life locations from movie and TV classics featuring urban streets and aged buildings.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    For more of Paul's photos, be sure to check out his Instagram and Facebook pages. Curious where each picture was taken? You can find the address for every single location on Paul’s website.
    #6

    E.t. The Extra-Terrestrial

    Man visits real-life movie location with iconic wrapped car scene, showing how the site looks now in a suburban neighborhood.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #7

    A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

    Woman descending old stairway in a real-life location from movie and TV classics compared to current condition.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #8

    10 Things I Hate About You

    Concrete troll sculpture under a bridge featured in movie and TV classics, shown with people and in current condition.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #9

    The Ring

    Iconic real-life movie and TV classic location showing a historic library interior and its current appearance.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #10

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

    Side-by-side comparison of a movie waterfall scene and its real-life location visited by man exploring TV classics.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #11

    Halloween (1978)

    Side-by-side comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing how they look now with greenery and sidewalks.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #12

    My Stepmother Is An Alien

    Side-by-side comparison of a real-life movie location showing the front porch and yard as they look now and in the film.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #13

    Forrest Gump

    Scene from movie with a soldier in uniform at a bus stop compared to the real-life filming location by a riverfront park.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #14

    Hulk (2003)

    Man visits real-life movie and TV locations showing famous rock formation with the Hulk character and its current appearance.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #15

    Pet Sematary

    Man visits real-life movie and TV locations, showing a cemetery scene and how it looks now with gravestones and steps.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #16

    Problem Child

    Brick building from classic movie location shown during celebration and how it looks today without decorations.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #17

    Scream (2022)

    Real-life location from movie and TV classics comparing scene and current look of white house with columns.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #18

    Blue Velvet

    Side-by-side images of a classic movie house location and its current real-life appearance, showcasing changes over time.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #19

    The Girl Next Door

    Split image showing real-life locations from movie and TV classics, comparing original and current appearances of houses and driveways.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #20

    Wayne's World

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic movie location at night and the same real-life house as it looks now during the day.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #21

    The Graduate

    Scene from classic movie with bride and groom running, paired with current photo of the same real-life filming location.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #22

    Fast Times At Ridgemont High

    Comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing changes in house appearance over time.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #23

    The Terminator

    Split image showing the Griffith Observatory at night in a movie scene and in daylight, real-life location from movie classics.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #24

    The Game

    Man visits real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing changes over time in urban settings.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #25

    No Country For Old Men

    Desert movie location with a gate and mountains, showing real-life changes from classic film and TV scenes.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #26

    Joe Dirt

    Stone cottage featured in movie scene and its current appearance in real-life location visited by a man.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #27

    It (1990)

    Side-by-side comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing current appearances and changes.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #28

    The Green Mile

    Man visiting real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing then and now views of a large white house.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #29

    Scarface

    Side-by-side images showing a real-life location from movie and TV classics and how it looks now with columns and signage.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #30

    Stand By Me

    Side-by-side comparison of a vintage car scene and the current real-life location from movie and TV classics.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #31

    Beverly Hills 90210 (Pilot Episode)

    Side-by-side comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing past and present views.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #32

    Back To The Future Part II

    Staircase at a real-life movie and TV classic location shown during a visit to see how it looks now.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #33

    Con Air

    Scenes from classic movie at real-life location showing the current state of an abandoned swimming pool site

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #34

    Eastbound & Down

    Scene from movie classic with man facing group of students outside school, and current photo of real-life filming location.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #35

    National Lampoon's Vacation

    Side-by-side comparison of a movie gas station set and its real-life location visited by a man exploring iconic movie and TV sites.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #36

    The Black Phone

    Man visits real-life movie and TV locations, comparing iconic scenes with current views of classic homes.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #37

    Robocop (1987)

    Side-by-side photos of a real-life location from movie and TV classics showing how it looks now.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #38

    Easy Rider

    Side-by-side comparison of real-life movie location showing how it looks now with road and surrounding trees.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #39

    Back To The Future Part III

    Desert landscape featuring a rock formation from movie and TV classics with a car in the original scene and the location today.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #40

    Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade

    Top image shows a movie scene with a man on horseback near a rock formation; bottom image shows the real rock location now.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #41

    Valley Girl

    Side-by-side comparison of a real-life location from movie and TV classics showing changes over time.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #42

    Thelma & Louise

    Side-by-side images showing real-life locations from movie and TV classics compared to how they look now.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #43

    A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

    Side-by-side comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing changes over time.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #44

    American History X

    Famous coffee shop restaurant from movie scene compared to its current real-life location with fencing and signs.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #45

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

    Comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing how they look now with modern updates and parked cars.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #46

    Michael Jackson's Thriller

    Classic movie location with vintage car at night compared to how the real-life location looks now during daytime.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #47

    Friday Night Lights

    Side-by-side comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing how they look now outdoors.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #48

    The Lost Boys

    Side-by-side comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing past and present views of a coastal cliff.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #49

    Boogie Nights

    Side-by-side images showing a movie location bridge from a classic film and its real-life condition today.

    thennowmovielocations Report

    #50

    The Outsiders

    Comparison of real-life locations from movie and TV classics showing then and now views of a suburban neighborhood.

    thennowmovielocations Report

