Man Travels To Real Movie And TV Locations To See How They’ve Changed Over Time (50 New Pics)
Paul Slattery is a photographer from California with a sharp eye for movie history. For more than a decade, he’s been tracking down filming locations from classic films and TV shows, traveling across the U.S. to capture how these spots look today. He lines up his shots to match the originals, and the result is a striking side-by-side view of past and present.
What started as a personal project has grown into a widely followed archive called Then & Now Movie Locations. Paul shares his work online, where fans of film and photography follow along as he revisits scenes from cult favorites and blockbusters.
More info: Instagram | thennowmovielocations.com | Facebook
The X-Files
"I started visiting movie locations because they were something that had always intrigued me. I mean, how neat would it be to stand in the exact same spot of one of your favorite scenes from one of your favorite movies you'd seen on the screen countless times? And since I couldn't be there when it was shot, I figured this was the next best thing," Paul shared with Bored Panda.
Breaking Bad
Carrie (2002)
When Paul began documenting the locations he visited on his website, it was mainly as a way to archive them, like a digital scrapbook he could look back on. He never set out to become famous or gain widespread recognition; that was never the goal. "Almost everyone collects something, whether it be baseball cards, comic books, vinyl records, etc. I collect movie locations, and for me, it's all about the memories. Since it's not a physical possession, documenting all of the locations I've visited and looking back at them whenever I feel the need allows me to instantly remember that particular moment in time when I was there and the experience I had. I like to say that I collect memories, not things."
The Flintstones
Glass
For more of Paul's photos, be sure to check out his Instagram and Facebook pages. Curious where each picture was taken? You can find the address for every single location on Paul’s website.
E.t. The Extra-Terrestrial
A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
10 Things I Hate About You
The Ring
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Halloween (1978)
My Stepmother Is An Alien
Hulk (2003)
Pet Sematary
Problem Child
Scream (2022)
Blue Velvet
The Girl Next Door
Wayne's World
The Graduate
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
The Terminator
The Game
No Country For Old Men
It (1990)
The Green Mile
Scarface
Stand By Me
Beverly Hills 90210 (Pilot Episode)
Back To The Future Part II
Con Air
Eastbound & Down
National Lampoon's Vacation
The Black Phone
Robocop (1987)
Easy Rider
Back To The Future Part III
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
Valley Girl
Thelma & Louise
A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
American History X
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Michael Jackson's Thriller
Friday Night Lights
The Lost Boys
Boogie Nights
The Outsiders
Good work with the framing and duplicating angles and so on.
