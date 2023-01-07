25submissions
A Glimpse Into The Past: Here Are 25 Stunning Photos I Took Of Parisian Entertainment Venues
My name is Dimitri Bourriau, and I am a French artist also known as 'Jahz Design'. I graduated in graphic design, but I've always been interested in history and architecture.
I recently had the chance to capture the most beautiful theaters and cinemas in Paris through my lens. I spent many hours surveying its theaters and cinemas to find the most unexpected angles and the most surprising perspectives on these incredible buildings.
Théâtre Impérial - Château De Fontainebleau
Théâtre Daunou
Cinéma Le Grand Rex
Théâtre National De L'opéra Comique
Théâtre Du Châtelet
Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet
Salle Gaveau
Théâtre Grévin
Théâtre Mogador
Cinéma Le Louxor
Théâtre Louis-Philippe - Chateau De Compiegne
Théâtre De La Renaissance
Théâtre Hébertot
Théâtre Marigny
Théâtre Des Champs-Elysée
Théâtre Du Conservatoire National Supérieur D'art Dramatique
Théâtre Édouard Vii
Casino De Paris
Théâtre Des Folies Bergère
Théâtre Ranelagh
Théâtre Municipal De Fontainebleau
Le Trianon
Théâtre Libre
Théâtre De Paris
Théâtre De La Porte Saint-Martin
Beautiful pictures, I had no idea there were so many beautiful theatres in, and around, Paris. Thanks for sharing.
