My name is Dimitri Bourriau, and I am a French artist also known as 'Jahz Design'. I graduated in graphic design, but I've always been interested in history and architecture.

I recently had the chance to capture the most beautiful theaters and cinemas in Paris through my lens. I spent many hours surveying its theaters and cinemas to find the most unexpected angles and the most surprising perspectives on these incredible buildings.

More info: jahzdesign.com

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Théâtre Impérial - Château De Fontainebleau

Théâtre Impérial - Château De Fontainebleau

Report

9points
Jahz Design
POST
#2

Théâtre Daunou

Théâtre Daunou

Report

8points
Jahz Design
POST
#3

Cinéma Le Grand Rex

Cinéma Le Grand Rex

Report

8points
Jahz Design
POST
#4

Théâtre National De L'opéra Comique

Théâtre National De L'opéra Comique

Report

7points
Jahz Design
POST
#5

Théâtre Du Châtelet

Théâtre Du Châtelet

Report

7points
Jahz Design
POST
#6

Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet

Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet

Report

7points
Jahz Design
POST
#7

Salle Gaveau

Salle Gaveau

Report

7points
Jahz Design
POST
#8

Théâtre Grévin

Théâtre Grévin

Report

6points
Jahz Design
POST
#9

Théâtre Mogador

Théâtre Mogador

Report

6points
Jahz Design
POST
#10

Cinéma Le Louxor

Cinéma Le Louxor

Report

5points
Jahz Design
POST
#11

Théâtre Louis-Philippe - Chateau De Compiegne

Théâtre Louis-Philippe - Chateau De Compiegne

Report

5points
Jahz Design
POST
#12

Théâtre De La Renaissance

Théâtre De La Renaissance

Report

5points
Jahz Design
POST
#13

Théâtre Hébertot

Théâtre Hébertot

Report

5points
Jahz Design
POST
#14

Théâtre Marigny

Théâtre Marigny

Report

5points
Jahz Design
POST
#15

Théâtre Des Champs-Elysée

Théâtre Des Champs-Elysée

Report

4points
Jahz Design
POST
#16

Théâtre Du Conservatoire National Supérieur D'art Dramatique

Théâtre Du Conservatoire National Supérieur D'art Dramatique

Report

4points
Jahz Design
POST
#17

Théâtre Édouard Vii

Théâtre Édouard Vii

Report

3points
Jahz Design
POST
#18

Casino De Paris

Casino De Paris

Report

3points
Jahz Design
POST
#19

Théâtre Des Folies Bergère

Théâtre Des Folies Bergère

Report

3points
Jahz Design
POST
#20

Théâtre Ranelagh

Théâtre Ranelagh

Report

3points
Jahz Design
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Théâtre Municipal De Fontainebleau

Théâtre Municipal De Fontainebleau

Report

3points
Jahz Design
POST
#22

Le Trianon

Le Trianon

Report

3points
Jahz Design
POST
#23

Théâtre Libre

Théâtre Libre

Report

3points
Jahz Design
POST
#24

Théâtre De Paris

Théâtre De Paris

Report

2points
Jahz Design
POST
#25

Théâtre De La Porte Saint-Martin

Théâtre De La Porte Saint-Martin

Report

2points
Jahz Design
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish