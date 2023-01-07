My name is Dimitri Bourriau, and I am a French artist also known as 'Jahz Design'. I graduated in graphic design, but I've always been interested in history and architecture.

I recently had the chance to capture the most beautiful theaters and cinemas in Paris through my lens. I spent many hours surveying its theaters and cinemas to find the most unexpected angles and the most surprising perspectives on these incredible buildings.

More info: jahzdesign.com