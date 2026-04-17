If You Score 28/28 In This Movie Knowledge Quiz, You Deserve An Academy Award For Best Fan

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Whether you’re just a couch potato or a full-time film critic, we’re about to test how well you really know Hollywood, its blockbuster hits, and the absolute classics from every genre. The perfect challenge for the cinephiles glued to their screens and the casual trivia fans alike.

In this movie quiz, expect to cover iconic directors, legendary actors, unforgettable scenes, famous movie quotes, and award-winning performances from across the history of cinema. Let’s find out if you really know as much as you think!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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