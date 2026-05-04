The Tragic Downfall Of A ‘Star Wars’ Child Actor Who Was Moved From Jail To A Psychiatric Facility

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Jake Lloyd became one of the most recognizable child stars in the world following his appearance in the Star Wars franchise.

Born in Fort Collins, Colorado, Lloyd began acting at age 7. He rose to global fame as young Anakin Skywalker in 1999’s The Phantom Menace. However, the film received mixed reviews, with some criticism directed at his role.

Highlights Jake Lloyd rose to global fame as young Anakin Skywalker before stepping away from the spotlight.

He later faced mental health struggles, including diagnoses and periods of treatment.

Legal troubles and arrests followed, contributing to the former child actor’s prolonged struggles.

Soon after, he disappeared from Hollywood, only to later resurface amid mental health and legal struggles.

Here’s how Lloyd, once seen as destined for great things, much like his Star Wars character, faced a tragic downfall.

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Jake Lloyd retired from acting at a young age despite his Star Wars fame

Image credits: Lucasfilm

Lloyd made his acting debut with a recurring role on the hit medical drama ER. He was later chosen to play Anakin Skywalker from among 3,000 candidates.

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He starred in the first installment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, released in 1999. In 2001, he retired after taking on a handful of projects outside the franchise.

In a 2012 interview with The Sun, he said he stepped away from acting due to bullying and harassment at school linked to his Star Wars role.

“My entire school life was really a living hell,” he admitted.

The former child star began experiencing mental health issues during high school

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

In a 2024 interview with Scripps News, Lloyd’s mother, Lisa, offered a different account of his retirement. She denied the common belief that backlash from his performance as Anakin led him to quit.

Lisa said her son was largely shielded from the backlash surrounding the film. She instead cited her separation from Lloyd’s father as a major factor.

“It didn’t have anything to do with Star Wars. It had more to do with our family,” she said.

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Image credits: Lucasfilm

She also revealed that Lloyd began struggling with his mental health during high school. He was initially diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

However, after a brief stint at Columbia College Chicago in 2008, Lloyd moved to live with his mother in Indiana, where he was eventually diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Lisa said she believed the disorder was genetic, citing a history of schizophrenia on his father’s side.

Jake Lloyd faced serious legal troubles over the years, including jail time

Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

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Lloyd’s first brush with law enforcement was in 2015, when he reportedly attacked his mother while off his medication. However, Lisa refused to press charges.

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A few months later, on June 17, 2015, Lloyd was arrested in Colleton County, South Carolina. He was charged with failing to stop for officers, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

He spent nearly ten months in custody before being transferred to a mental health facility in April 2016. Lisa said his condition worsened after his younger sister, Madison, passed away in 2018.

She added that Lloyd experienced a complete psychotic break in March 2023, which led to a second arrest after he turned off his car in the middle of a busy freeway. When police arrived, they found his responses incoherent, and he was admitted to a hospital.

Jake Lloyd’s mother shared a positive update on his recovery

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

A couple of months after his second arrest, Lloyd entered an inpatient program at a mental health rehabilitation facility. When Lisa spoke to Scripps News in 2024, he was 10 months into an 18-month program.

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She said Lloyd had shown remarkable improvement and developed a better understanding of his condition during his stay.

“He is relating to people better and becoming a little bit more social, which is really nice,” she shared.

Image credits: @instadaniellogan/Instagram

Lisa also revealed that Lloyd remains a fan of Star Wars and enjoys watching new content from the franchise.

More recently, Lloyd made a rare appearance alongside fellow Star Wars child star Daniel Logan in January 2026. The two posed for a selfie, which Logan shared on his Instagram profile.

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The Star Wars movies and shows are streaming on Disney+.