The Story Of A Painting Created In The Open Air In A Frontline City By Maryna Kondurova (9 Pics)

The Story Of A Painting Created In The Open Air In A Frontline City By Maryna Kondurova
Art

The Story Of A Painting Created In The Open Air In A Frontline City By Maryna Kondurova

Олександра Малишко
Community member

Today I’m going to tell you about a plein air with Ukrainian artist Maryna Kondurova. If you are interested in her work, you can contact her on Facebook.

Sometimes, when our plans and opportunities coincide, we go together to the plein air to paint the beauty of our native land. Considering that we live in a huge city, Maryna likes to go to the suburbs where there is untouched nature and almost no people. Later I realized why. She is all about painting.

This time, we visited a deserted area, were we were able to relax and immerse ourselves in our thoughts and the process of painting. And just when we were at the height of concentration, people started to appear. At some point, it seemed to us that we were on a crowded street with no passersby. It’s a challenge for an artist to communicate when you’re deep in the process.

There is also always danger, not only from unknown people. In the spring, we are a little less exposed to missile attacks, but air raids are still frequent. Also, Russian drones often fly over the city.

I hope you understand that creativity and war sometimes seem to be incompatible processes. But we are and we continue our practice. We create life, peace in our paintings, capture a moment of harmony as much as possible.

Please write comments. Do you like the picture you see?

Later I will introduce you to more of the artist’s paintings and you will have time to reflect. Looking ahead, I will announce her exhibition, which will be held in the gallery of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine in the summer of 2023.

More info: Facebook

Lilacs on the Dnipro cliffs. Old Kadaki, oil on canvas, 60×80 cm, 2023

