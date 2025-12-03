The Simpsons Back New Zealand's Biggest Dog Rehoming

ADVERTISEMENT

This Christmas, The Simpsons have lent their support to an important Kiwi charity – pledging to help save at least 2,000 greyhounds who now face an uncertain future.

Following Racing Minister, Winston Peters’ announcement that greyhound racing will be banned in Aotearoa from August 2026, thousands of retired racing dogs urgently need homes. This is set to become the largest animal rehoming effort New Zealand has ever seen, and time is running out.

To help Kiwi see that greyhounds make exceptional pets, The Simpsons have taken the unusual step of getting involved, lending New Zealand the use of one of the world’s most recognisable dogs: Santa’s Little Helper.

With more than 36 years of episodes to choose from, The Simpsons have lent scenes that feature Santa’s Little Helper, to highlight the benefits of greyhounds as pets. Fans will recognise the scenes that spotlight the traits greyhound owners know well like his gentle and affectionate nature, his loyalty to the Simpson family and the joy and companionship he brings into their home.

The beloved greyhound, famously adopted by the Simpsons on Christmas Eve now represents the thousands of dogs waiting to be welcomed into their forever homes.

Behind this effort is Greyhounds as Pets, the charity committed to finding safe homes for retired racing greyhounds. The charity typically rehomes hundreds of greyhounds each year, but with racing now phasing out, rehoming numbers are expected to multiply rapidly.

Lisa Philp from Greyhounds as Pets commented: “Having Santa’s Little Helper champion our dogs is nothing short of extraordinary; it shows how important and urgent this mission is. Greyhounds are gentle, low-maintenance companions who give back tenfold the love they receive, and right now thousands urgently need homes.”

She adds, “Santa’s Little Helper has always shown that greyhounds are the perfect family pet. This Christmas, we’re asking Kiwi to open their hearts and homes, and consider adopting one of these affectionate and loyal animals”.

With families spending more time together over the holidays, Christmas provides a calm and supportive window to help a new dog settle in and adjust to their new environment.

More info: greyhoundsaspets.org.nz

