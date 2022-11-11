Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Discover The Winners Of The Open Call Photography Contest 2022 By The Independent Photographer (10 Pics)
Rosie Torres
The Independent Photographer has just announced the winners of its Open Call Photography Contest, which took place in October 2022. Images from more than 40 countries have been reviewed and 10 Winners and Finalists have been selected by Molly Roberts.

More information about the Judge:

Molly Roberts is an award-winning visual editor, independent curator, and documentarian, who has worked and collaborated with some of the most important names in contemporary photography over the course of her twenty-five-year-long career.

She currently serves as Senior Photography Editor at National Geographic Magazine; was previously Chief Photography Editor at Smithsonian Magazine, and headed up the photography teams at The Washington Post Magazine and USA Weekend.

The Open Call Photography competition aims to celebrate and reward photographers in portrait, documentary, fashion, landscape, fine art, street, conceptual, and more. We invite all photographers to share their best images!⁠

Join us over on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter where we’ll be sharing all our favorite images from the competition. Congratulations to all the talented photographers who made it to the final!

More info: independent-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

Renee Johnstone — 1st place. Prize — $1000

“Balanced Contrast” – Australia

“I am a mother of five and a photographer. My children inspire me and together we enjoy the process. It strengthens our connection. I set out to create soulful images that evoke emotion, telling my story of motherhood through my lens. Finding beauty in the mundane whilst delivering a subtle message of body positivity to my daughters. Turning what some may see as physical flaws into pieces of art that they can appreciate and look upon in adoration is my reason.”

“One is drawn to this image by the immediate intimacy of the scene. Dreamlike and meditative, the photograph begins to capture the secret trance of childhood and the depths of innocent imagination.” — Molly Roberts (National Geographic)

Carly Zavala — 2nd place. Prize — $600

“Calvin” – Brooklyn, New York, USA

“Portrait session with artist and model Calvin. The concept was to create a portrait that highlighted his beautiful features in contrast with the backdrop.”

“Colors and surface combine to create a gem-like quality. The shape and demeanor of the face are regal and timeless. A classic yet updated portrait.” — Molly Roberts (National Geographic)

Paul Lichte — 3rd place. Prize — $400

“Glacier River” – Iceland

“Glacier River photographed from a small airplane in southern Iceland.”

“Captured from onboard a light aircraft, Paul Lichte’s depiction of glacial rivers in Iceland (part of a wider series from his travels in the country) is truly stunning. Viewed from above, the rugged landscape becomes an almost abstract composition – rich in tactile texture and subtle hues – with the frozen waterways resembling tree roots. Expertly framed and rendered with extraordinary skill, it is a wonderful image that demonstrates, with remarkable potency, the profound, yet fragile beauty of the natural world.” – The Independent Photographer Editors

Alexandrena Parker – finalist

“Board Games – Ace of Diamond”

“A portrait of Charlee exploring the concept of childhood play away from digital screens.”

Ana Hop – finalist

“AUNTIE-2”

“This is an intimate portrayal of my aunt Arminda. She has been living with what has been diagnosed as Paranoid Schizophrenia. I am using these portraits to show her everyday struggle with this mental illness, which is now openly talked about but used to be a family secret. According to her diagnosis, she is not allowed to work or have a social life like other people with her condition sometimes can. She is very aware of her weight.”

Jason Ward – finalist

“Destiny”

Kelly-Ann Bobb – finalist

“Musings of Boscoe” – Trinidad and Tobago

“Editorial work influenced by the paintings of the contemporary Trinidadian painter Boscoe Holder. The Black Imagination and utilizing fashion as a vehicle to highlight our culture and to reference ourselves has led to this series.”

Kin Chan – finalist

“Tangzi Kyi” – Ritoma, Tibet

“Portrait of a young girl named Tangzi Kyi with her parents outside of Ritoma, Tibet. Perched 3,200 meters above sea level in the Tibetan Autonomous District of Gannan, Ritoma has a population of 1,500 inhabitants, 10,000 yaks and 25,000 sheep.”

Lucas Bullens – finalist

“Silverback Gorilla”

Thaddäus Biberauer – finalist

“While I fight the tears”

