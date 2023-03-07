Someone Asks The Internet, “What Is The Most European Thing Ever?” And 42 People Deliver
Europe is the second smallest continent but it has a long history of human development and is considered the birthplace of Western Civilization.
Today, its cultural wealth is used to solidify the colorful European community and is exported to the rest of the world as one of the continent's greatest assets.
But Reddit user Doeyy0 wanted to dig deeper. So they made a post on the platform, asking its users, "What is the most European thing ever?" From cobblestone roads to kebab shops, here are the most popular answers they've received.
Having proper bread sold by local bakery
Walkable cities
Hating the people from the next town over for reasons of medieval politics
Maybe not hating but at least laughing about. I think the English and French still dislike each other over King Richard and King William.
Being able to drink tap water without poisoning
my parents have there own well that the water comes from <3
Driving through 4 countries to go on vacation, not using your passport, no visa and use the same currency everywhere.
Plus using your cellphone all the way with no extra cost.
Having a castle in your town.
This is the Nornan keep of Cardiff castle. First built by the Romans, added to over the centuries with magnificent interiors by Bruges. Well worth a visit!
I can literally see one castle out of my living room and another one out of my kitchen window
From an American's perspective; Kebab shops. I've been all over Europe and I've got to say, those thing were *everywhere* and I stopped at way too many of them. I could really go for a durum kebab right about now...
Nah we have quite a few of these in Johannesburg, SA. Most malls have one. Not street-side though, it's definitely muslim street food or Greek. We tend to have wors rolls (hotdogs with a thick bbq'ed beef sausage on it). Or grilled maize.
Men unapologetically dressing super stylish
Casually having buildings from millennia ago around you all the time
knowing more than one language and being fluent in at least two of them
Labor laws that actually mean something
Cobblestone roads
Multilingualism
Lol not in France, we are the English of the non-english speakers
A proper selection of cheeses
Paid vacation time
A (clothes) washing machine in your kitchen
Most people have theirs in the bathroom. Having one in the kitchen is British
Going to another country just to go shopping
Trains. Trains that are clean. Trains that go where you want to go. Trains that are affordable.
One big difference is the way from villages to big cities are laid out. They all have numerous squares or public gathering places. You can enjoy a drink....music,people watching. You don’t have to drive everywhere. Local pubs abound. I always wondered how so many Europeans could make do with those tiny fridges. But then I realized they shop fresh all the time. There are so many,butchers or bakers,produce stands,cheese,deli,flower shops within walking distance. They shop local and fresh all the time. Without a car.
My Uncle lived in a big condo or over there row housing area. Every Saturday mobile butchers,bakers,fruit and produce etc.would set up outside for a few hours then move on. Everything fresh and local,and absolutely delicious. And no car needed.
Walking or riding a bike everywhere because who needs a car
So true, especially in larger cities – especially during rush hours. A couple of years ago there was a traffic survey published by the city council. Turned out that at least in the center of town the bicycle was the second quickest way of transport (second only to the subway) to get from one place to another. — I’m an all-year cyclist, and I have never even owned a car.
I listen to music in 7 languages regularly
Well, my music selection includes Mongolian, Hindi, Russian, German, Venda, Zulu, Sotho, English... so not really unique to EU.
Went on a work trip to Texas, got asked what it's like to not have a gun. I don't know, normal I guess?
Felt very European that day... (or most of the world, for that matter)
Tilt and turn windows
Fanta, but not the American kind.
Don't look for the history of Fanta tho. In fact don't look any European company more than 80 y.o.
Having pubs, schools, random post office buildings… older than any construction in America
40 quid plane tickets to another ey country
Carbonated EVERYTHING and paying to go pee
Riding a vespa in a suit
Living in the same town in the same country your ancestors are from.
Closed stores on Sundays
Not everywhere. We have Sunday opening in the UK, albeit shorter hours.
A bidet.
Taking a high speed train between countries ...
Mi Scusi?
One weird thing I learned about other countries is how they get American music on their radios, but we hardly ever get their music on our radios. Recently, the closest we’ve come is Boy With Luv by BTS featuring Halsey.
Where would I be without all that wonderful jazz music from the USA? I grew up listening to AFN (American Forces Network) and BFBS (British Forces Broadcasting Service)!
Roundabouts.
Closing shop for the afternoon.
Speedo worn with no trace of irony.
Hating our neighbor countries.
Having light dinners like 4 or 5 sausages and a chocolate cigarette
Affordable health care?
Affordable health care?