Europe is the second smallest continent but it has a long history of human development and is considered the birthplace of Western Civilization.

Today, its cultural wealth is used to solidify the colorful European community and is exported to the rest of the world as one of the continent's greatest assets.

But Reddit user Doeyy0 wanted to dig deeper. So they made a post on the platform, asking its users, "What is the most European thing ever?" From cobblestone roads to kebab shops, here are the most popular answers they've received.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Having proper bread sold by local bakery

Naimaigame16 , Markus Spiske Report

13points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

without sugar in the ingredients.

2
2points
reply
#2

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Walkable cities

Ralphthewunderllama , Christian Gertenbach Report

12points
POST
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's not European. It's just a non-US thing.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Hating the people from the next town over for reasons of medieval politics

magnificentballsack , Anastasia Lashkevich Report

12points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe not hating but at least laughing about. I think the English and French still dislike each other over King Richard and King William.

0
0points
reply
#4

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Being able to drink tap water without poisoning

Glum-Advance-289 , Nithin PA Report

12points
POST
Mis Stake 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my parents have there own well that the water comes from <3

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Driving through 4 countries to go on vacation, not using your passport, no visa and use the same currency everywhere.

Plus using your cellphone all the way with no extra cost.

Tc2cv , averie woodard Report

11points
POST
hoppsa
hoppsa
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having this, is such a privilige, we Europeans should appreciate and protect it more.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#6

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Having a castle in your town.

El_mochilero , Charlie Seaman Report

10points
POST
Awkward Lady
Awkward Lady
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the Nornan keep of Cardiff castle. First built by the Romans, added to over the centuries with magnificent interiors by Bruges. Well worth a visit!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver I can literally see one castle out of my living room and another one out of my kitchen window

level 3 1337sti , Kai Pilger Report

10points
POST
#8

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver From an American's perspective; Kebab shops. I've been all over Europe and I've got to say, those thing were *everywhere* and I stopped at way too many of them. I could really go for a durum kebab right about now...

Korvun , Luis Vidal Report

9points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah we have quite a few of these in Johannesburg, SA. Most malls have one. Not street-side though, it's definitely muslim street food or Greek. We tend to have wors rolls (hotdogs with a thick bbq'ed beef sausage on it). Or grilled maize.

0
0points
reply
#9

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Men unapologetically dressing super stylish

gimmeconfetti , Serhiy Hipskyy Report

9points
POST
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's also not true. More stylish than Walmart/mall-going Americans but they are still not stylish. Paris and Milano are not the whole continent.

0
0points
reply
#10

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Casually having buildings from millennia ago around you all the time

AlexVoxel , Levent Simsek Report

9points
POST
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's also just a non-USA thing. Have you been to China/Japan? They have even older buildings.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver knowing more than one language and being fluent in at least two of them

Marvelouselmerick198 , Samson Katt Report

9points
POST
#12

Labor laws that actually mean something

srsnhome Report

9points
POST
#13

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Cobblestone roads

The_Mootz_Pallucci , Zachary Shakked Report

8points
POST
#14

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Eurovision

noise_is_for_heroes , Daniel Aragay Report

8points
POST
#15

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Multilingualism

Whimsical-Escape , Leeloo Thefirst Report

8points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol not in France, we are the English of the non-english speakers

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver The most European thing ever is the quaint and charming cobblestone streets that wind through medieval cities, flanked by towering cathedrals and quaint cafes serving espresso and croissants. It's the picturesque vineyards of Tuscany, the romantic waterways of Venice, and the timeless elegance of Parisian boulevards. It's the sizzling aroma of fresh bratwurst wafting through the air at a bustling German Christmas market, the infectious energy of a Spanish fiesta, and the hauntingly beautiful strains of a traditional Irish ballad. The most European thing ever is the rich tapestry of cultures, cuisines, and landscapes that make up this diverse and endlessly fascinating continent.

Tongalaxy , Alex Barnes Report

8points
POST
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and Eastern Europe is never mentionned...

0
0points
reply
#17

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver A proper selection of cheeses

intangible-tangerine , Lina Kivaka Report

8points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, a cheese lovers heaven :). Am currently in Holland so stuffing my face with Dutch cheese and buying some to take home (France).

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Paid vacation time

Stratchmop , Mateusz Dach Report

8points
POST
#19

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver A (clothes) washing machine in your kitchen

bingomagic , Dinh Ng Report

8points
POST
Jiska Veldhuizen
Jiska Veldhuizen
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most people have theirs in the bathroom. Having one in the kitchen is British

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Going to another country just to go shopping

Armstry , Heidi Fin Report

7points
POST
Nat Blinsk
Nat Blinsk
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture is from Melbourne, Australia 🤦🏻‍♀️

2
2points
reply
#21

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Trains. Trains that are clean. Trains that go where you want to go. Trains that are affordable.

gadget850 , Alex Jumper Report

7points
POST
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they show a Hungarian train? bahahhahah, clean, bhahahahahhaha :D

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver One big difference is the way from villages to big cities are laid out. They all have numerous squares or public gathering places. You can enjoy a drink....music,people watching. You don’t have to drive everywhere. Local pubs abound. I always wondered how so many Europeans could make do with those tiny fridges. But then I realized they shop fresh all the time. There are so many,butchers or bakers,produce stands,cheese,deli,flower shops within walking distance. They shop local and fresh all the time. Without a car.

My Uncle lived in a big condo or over there row housing area. Every Saturday mobile butchers,bakers,fruit and produce etc.would set up outside for a few hours then move on. Everything fresh and local,and absolutely delicious. And no car needed.

hhar141 , Miti Report

6points
POST
#23

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Walking or riding a bike everywhere because who needs a car

Indelusionalworld , Nubia Navarro (nubikini) Report

6points
POST
frank behnsen
frank behnsen
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So true, especially in larger cities – especially during rush hours. A couple of years ago there was a traffic survey published by the city council. Turned out that at least in the center of town the bicycle was the second quickest way of transport (second only to the subway) to get from one place to another. — I’m an all-year cyclist, and I have never even owned a car.

1
1point
reply
#24

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver I listen to music in 7 languages regularly

PsychoDud , Karolina Grabowska Report

6points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, my music selection includes Mongolian, Hindi, Russian, German, Venda, Zulu, Sotho, English... so not really unique to EU.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Went on a work trip to Texas, got asked what it's like to not have a gun. I don't know, normal I guess?

Felt very European that day... (or most of the world, for that matter)

reiboul Report

6points
POST
Anon Yymi
Anon Yymi
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Feels like my country runs like a country, not a battle royale

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Tilt and turn windows

anon , Toby GoldingFollow Report

6points
POST
#27

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Fanta, but not the American kind.

unholymxja , Adrian Scottow Report

5points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't look for the history of Fanta tho. In fact don't look any European company more than 80 y.o.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Having pubs, schools, random post office buildings… older than any construction in America

ilovepicard Report

5points
POST
#29

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver 40 quid plane tickets to another ey country

redmeansily , Jason Toevs Report

4points
POST
#30

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Carbonated EVERYTHING and paying to go pee

SteelyDabs , Grant Hughes Report

4points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah the lack of public restroom is a real shame.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Riding a vespa in a suit

ImTheGuyWithTheGun , Rhys Rainbow-McCormack Report

4points
POST
#32

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Living in the same town in the same country your ancestors are from.

SnowDoom6 , Niki Nagy Report

4points
POST
#33

Closed stores on Sundays

bogeysandwine Report

3points
POST
Awkward Lady
Awkward Lady
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everywhere. We have Sunday opening in the UK, albeit shorter hours.

0
0points
reply
#34

A bidet.

CubfanBudman1963 Report

3points
POST
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's Japanese. Most people don't own a bidet.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Taking a high speed train between countries ...

Mi Scusi?

ClownfishSoup Report

3points
POST
#36

Mixing ketchup and mayo.

snunley75 Report

3points
POST
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ew. Who does that? Ew.

0
0points
reply
#37

One weird thing I learned about other countries is how they get American music on their radios, but we hardly ever get their music on our radios. Recently, the closest we’ve come is Boy With Luv by BTS featuring Halsey.

Give_Help_Please Report

3points
POST
frank behnsen
frank behnsen
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where would I be without all that wonderful jazz music from the USA? I grew up listening to AFN (American Forces Network) and BFBS (British Forces Broadcasting Service)!

0
0points
reply
#38

Roundabouts.

nuts4sale Report

2points
POST
#39

Closing shop for the afternoon.

pdfpdx Report

2points
POST
Awkward Lady
Awkward Lady
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, not so much in the UK.

0
0points
reply
#40

Speedo worn with no trace of irony.

Any_Goat_6443 Report

2points
POST
#41

Someone Asks The Internet, "What Is The Most European Thing Ever?" And 42 People Deliver Hating our neighbor countries.

johntsaou , ArtHouse Studio Report

1point
POST
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are levels of "hatred". Nordic countries don't really hate each other. They just want to be better than the others. Eastern European countries? That's everyday life with the current war and smaller but real problems... unfortunately.

0
0points
reply
#42

Having light dinners like 4 or 5 sausages and a chocolate cigarette

angryman2 Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!