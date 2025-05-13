Each year, the International Photography Awards (IPA) honors outstanding photographic work from around the world—and in 2024, the "People" category continues to shine as one of the most powerful and emotionally resonant sections of the competition. This category is dedicated to capturing the essence of the human experience, whether through intimate portraits, street scenes, cultural traditions, or everyday moments.

Spanning ten subcategories—including Children, Culture, Family, Lifestyle, Newborn/Baby, Portrait, Self-Portrait, Street Photography, Wedding, and Other—this diverse category celebrates photographers who focus their lens on the people and stories that define us. From quiet expressions of familial love to dynamic snapshots of life in motion, the winning images reveal just how deeply photography can connect us across cultures and continents.

IPA welcomes submissions from both professional and amateur photographers alike. Whether you are just starting out or an established name in the field, this is your chance to share your work with a global audience and gain recognition for your creative voice.

Don't miss your opportunity—submissions for the 2024 IPA Awards are still open, with the Extended Deadline set for May 30!

More info: photoawards.com | Facebook