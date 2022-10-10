Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)
12points
User submission
Interior Design6 hours ago

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

Simina -
Community member

Looking for a unique mirror that comes alive? Well, the artist Eduard Locota has the answer. Using high-tech scans of the most recognizable masterpieces of all time, he extracted the most important parts of each piece and gave them a new representation – fit for the 21st Century.

Innovative and classic “I Classici” has multiple and diverse pieces, but everyone is talking about the mirrors. David, Minerva, or Venus comes alive with your smartphone – transcend the physical counterpart of mirrors/sculptures into the metaverse. Each sculpture has a new life with augmented reality solutions.

“In my artistic practice, I usually use my physical craftsmanship and artistic skills, ignoring the other skills I have learned. I have over 20 years of experience working with digital sculpting and modelling tools, and finally decided to make a symbiosis of my physical abilities and mental gymnastics with software”, the artist said.

Eduard Locota is well known for other beautiful art pieces, like Crete Table, but this is the first time he combined digital 3D skills with physical skills and gave birth to this new collection.

Spoiler alert – The David Mirror and The Venus Mirror are limited editions – get to see the complete collection on his website.

More info: eduardlocota.com

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Simina -
Simina -
Author, Community member

The ART of being here.
A friendly - kind - dreamer

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda