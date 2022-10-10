The Expression “Mirror Mirror On The Wall” Suits The “I Classici” Collection (9 Pics)

Looking for a unique mirror that comes alive? Well, the artist Eduard Locota has the answer. Using high-tech scans of the most recognizable masterpieces of all time, he extracted the most important parts of each piece and gave them a new representation – fit for the 21st Century.

Innovative and classic “I Classici” has multiple and diverse pieces, but everyone is talking about the mirrors. David, Minerva, or Venus comes alive with your smartphone – transcend the physical counterpart of mirrors/sculptures into the metaverse. Each sculpture has a new life with augmented reality solutions.

“In my artistic practice, I usually use my physical craftsmanship and artistic skills, ignoring the other skills I have learned. I have over 20 years of experience working with digital sculpting and modelling tools, and finally decided to make a symbiosis of my physical abilities and mental gymnastics with software”, the artist said.

Eduard Locota is well known for other beautiful art pieces, like Crete Table, but this is the first time he combined digital 3D skills with physical skills and gave birth to this new collection.

Spoiler alert – The David Mirror and The Venus Mirror are limited editions – get to see the complete collection on his website.

More info: eduardlocota.com