Here's My Evolution Of Frankenstein's Hay Bale Monster For 8 Years Straight

I've been creating sculpted/painted Frankenstein's Monster hay bales for a Halloween event for 8 years. It's very interesting seeing how they've evolved over the years, depending on the size of the bales and how the bales are wrapped with twine. Most have been double-stacked bales, but this year was a single. Everyone who follows my monsters says it's the best one yet, even if it is only a single bale. I'm partial to #5. I almost didn't make one this year, but people started asking about it, so I got my materials together and went to work. I'm already looking forward to next year.

    Frankie 1

    Frankie 2

    Frankie 3

    Frankie 4

    Frankie 5

    Frankie 6

    Frankie 7

    Frankie 8

    Frankie 8 Profile

