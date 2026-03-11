ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re in need of a quick laugh, Nate Fakes has you covered. His single-panel comics turn everyday moments into hilarious little snapshots, full of clever puns and playful humor. From quirky animals to humans and even ordinary objects, nothing is safe from his witty take on life.

We’ve shared Nate’s work on Bored Panda before, and it’s clear our readers can’t get enough of his feel-good, lighthearted style. For this post, we’ve rounded up some of his most popular and upvoted comics that our community loved the most. Scroll down and enjoy – these are the perfect little pick-me-ups for your day!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | nfakes.com

#1

The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #2

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #3

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #4

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #5

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    rex900000 avatar
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the absence of clouds wearing sun glasses is the reason for climate change deniers, after all they are just that dumb.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #7

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #8

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #9

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #10

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #11

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that's not real rabbit; it's plush fabric and stuffing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #13

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #14

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always thought that myself.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #16

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #17

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #18

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #19

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #20

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #21

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #22

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #23

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #24

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #25

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #26

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #27

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #28

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #29

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #30

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #31

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #32

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #33

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #34

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #35

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #36

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #37

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #38

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #39

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #40

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #41

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #42

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #43

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #44

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #45

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #46

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #47

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #48

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I'll never be able to look at a baked potato the same way again.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #49

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #50

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #51

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #52

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #53

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #54

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #55

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #56

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #57

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #58

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #59

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #60

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #61

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #62

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #63

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #64

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #65

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #66

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #67

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #68

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #69

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

    #70

    The Best Of Nate Fakes

