Photography, for me, is about searching for balance – between silence and an explosion of energy, between calm and chaos, between a fleeting moment and eternity.

I find my greatest inspiration in the movement of a dog. In a leap that shatters the surface of the water. In the instant when thousands of droplets turn into a veil of light. In a gaze that is both playful and profound.

The dog in my images is not just an animal. It is a metaphor – of joy, of freedom, of raw life energy. When it pushes off the water, I see dance. When the splash erupts, I see poetry. And when its eyes meet mine, I am reminded that even in motion, there can be stillness.

Each photograph is a fragment of a story. It is not just about chasing a frisbee or running through water. It is a dialogue between nature, movement, and myself. It is the search for that precise moment when reality turns into an image – and the image becomes emotion.

And perhaps it is also an invitation: to pause, to breathe, and to let ourselves be carried away by the beauty that is right in front of us.

THE ART OF STILLNESS. THE JOY OF MOTION.

More info: luner.photography

#1

Flight Mode

Flight Mode

User avatar Lucie Nermuťová
    #2

    Titan Mode

    Titan Mode

    User avatar Lucie Nermuťová
    #3

    Hydro Hunter

    Hydro Hunter

    User avatar Lucie Nermuťová
