In The Adventures of Wences, Retro is a robot who longs for freedom and is tired of being locked in a closet. However, Wences knows that if he releases Retro, the robot can take control of everything around him.

#1

The Robot Retro And Its Desires

The Robot Retro And Its Desires

Arcadio Esquivel Mayorga
#2

Human Rights For A Robot

Human Rights For A Robot

Arcadio Esquivel Mayorga
#3

Retro The Robot Wants To Be Free

Retro The Robot Wants To Be Free

Arcadio Esquivel Mayorga
#4

Free Hugs From A Robot

Free Hugs From A Robot

Arcadio Esquivel Mayorga
#5

Wences And His Domineering Robot

Wences And His Domineering Robot

Arcadio Esquivel Mayorga
