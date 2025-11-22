Review: "My daughter has been having so much fun creating dresses with this kit. It’s easy for her to use on her own (she is 11). There is an option just to stick the fabric into the dress form, but it can’t be used on a Barbie unless it is sewn or taped, which are both options with this kit, just might need a little more adult help for some of them. It comes with a nice variety of fabrics and ribbons and other materials and supplies to keep them busy in a hands-on way for hours!" - M.A.M

