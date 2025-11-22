22 Activities That Will Make The Kids’ Table The Most Coveted Seat In The House This Thanksgiving
For all the talk of gratitude, Thanksgiving is a culinary marathon for the adults and a masterclass in boredom for the kids. While you're juggling oven timers and fielding questions about when dinner will finally be ready, your tiny, adorable houseguests are one "I'm boooored" away from staging a full-scale mutiny. But fear not, weary host. We have your official survival guide. This is an arsenal of creative crafts, hilarious games, and genius distractions designed to keep them so busy and happy, you might actually get to finish a conversation with another adult.
The Only Family Member Allowed To Give Confusing, Contradictory Instructions This Thanksgiving Is The Crossed Signals Game
Review: "This game was a hoot. Not only do you look like someone has just put a tray of ice cubes down your shirt while you're playing it - but age has NOTHING to do with proficiency. And it doesn't take three days to finish like some board games." - mariann seyfferth
Chop, Slice, And Dice With Confidence Using The Kid Safe Kitchen Knife Set, A Safe And Fun Way For Little Chefs To Help With Thanksgiving Prep
Review: "Super purchase here for a 3 year old. He is making his own bento lunches :) Cool to cook together and I feel completely relax with my little buddy having his own knives <3" - Reina555
Blast Off The Turkey Day Boredom With The Rechargeable Laser Tag, A High-Energy Game For Kids To Play And Burn Off Holiday Energy
Review: "As parents, it’s pretty difficult to compete with video games. But this set is a GAME CHANGER. We have spent hours outside playing laser tag. Everyone from my 4 year old nephew to my 40 year old husband has enjoyed it. It’s easy to setup and get started asap. The charge port is very portable and you really just need a decent amount of space to run around. Highly recommend!!" - Jessica C.
The Only Dinner Guest Who Won't Mind Being Molded Into A Weird, Lumpy Sculpture Is A Fresh Ball Of Crayola Air Dry Clay
Review: "So much fun! This is my first time using clay of any kind so I don’t have anything to compare it to quality wise. But, I’ve made some super fun things already and I’m excited to continue using it. (My photo of ET made out of the clay is on a pumpkin and he was sitting on my porch for weeks!)" - Riss Rae
Whisk Away Boredom With The Tiny Baking With 20 Delicious Tiny Recipes, A Miniature Cookbook And Baking Set That Lets Kids Get Creative In The Kitchen
Review: "This is so cute and really works! My 10 year old daughter had the best time! We made cupcakes and they were actually really good! Lots of fun recipes included!" - Linz
Mold A Masterpiece Of Fun On Turkey Day With The Play-Doh Bulk Handout, A Bulk Pack Of Creativity To Keep Kids Busy And Inspired
Review: "These are the perfect little play doughs! Not sticky, super easy to open and close, and the containers are durable. None of them were dried out and there are so many different colors! Easy to clean up. Perfect for party favors or stalking stuffers! Easy to use to make fun little sculptures or anything you want!" - CodyT
The Kids' Table Is About To Become The Most Sought-After Piece Of Real Estate In The Entire House With A Giant Coloring Tablecloth
Review: "This was a worthwhile purchase. The paper was thick enough to hold up for the event (and Save to use again next year, since it wasn’t all filled in when we were done) and crayons worked well on it. The lines of the artwork are crisp. Price is good. All around, thumbs up!" - J S
This year, the kids' table is no longer the JV squad; it's the V.I.P. lounge, and it's where the real party is happening. These activities are the bouncers, the entertainment, and the main event all rolled into one, transforming their little corner of the house into a place so fun, you might find a few grown-ups trying to sneak their way in.
Let Them Dribble Away The Turkey Day Zoomies With A Game Of Glow-In-The-Dark Hoops Using The Glow In The Dark Basketball
Review: "I was very impressed with this purchase. The product was exactly as described and looks like the picture 100%. The basketball bounces just like a normal basketball but the exciting part is it lights up so super bright you can see it from miles away. This was a gift for my son friend and he liked it so much I had to purchase another for him. Perfect for playing night time ball. I would highly recommend this product and would recommend over any glow in the dark basketball there is out there this is way better and brighter." - Brianna
Toss In Some Fun On Thanksgiving With The Portable Cornhole Set, A Compact And Convenient Way To Play A Classic Outdoor Game With Family And Friends
Review: "If your family enjoys a good game of cornhole, this is a great set! We got immediate use out of it. It was easy to store, with a nice carrying case, and solid quality. I have no doubt it will see a ton of use for our family!" - the_curiousgeorges
The Tiny Tim Gunn Living Inside Your Kid Is About To Have Their "Make It Work" Moment With A
Fashion Design Craft Kit
Review: "My daughter has been having so much fun creating dresses with this kit. It’s easy for her to use on her own (she is 11). There is an option just to stick the fabric into the dress form, but it can’t be used on a Barbie unless it is sewn or taped, which are both options with this kit, just might need a little more adult help for some of them. It comes with a nice variety of fabrics and ribbons and other materials and supplies to keep them busy in a hands-on way for hours!" - M.A.M
The Official Centerpiece For The Kids' Table Can Now Be A Beautiful, And Most Importantly, Shatterproof, Creation From A Fabric Flower Bouquet Making Set
Review: "My boys and girls loved making these flowers. The cut out flowers are high quality and this is super easy for many ages. I really liked that this one came with lots of fun accessories to display the flowers." - HartThart
The Gateway To A Lifelong, Slightly Obsessive Crafting Habit Is A Beginner Felt Sewing Kit
Review: "My twins LOVED IT! It was very easy for them to use and they had so much fun doing it! I wasn't expecting for them to make all of it, but they got so interested - kept them busy for almost all day!" - Nadezda Aleksandrina
The "Sous Chef In Training" Program For Your Kitchen Has Begun With A Baking Cook Book For Young Chefs
Review: "This cookbook is really good to use when baking with your kids. The recipes in the book are great and easy to make good tasting deserts!" - Edwin
Rock On With Creativity This Thanksgiving With The Rock Painting Set, A Colorful And Calming Activity That Lets Kids Express Themselves
Review: "I purchased these for my kids to do a craft with painting on glass and these worked very well. I followed the instructions and they worked great. We have gone on to paint on multiple surfaces including pumpkins and I have had no problems." - Kindle Customer
Let's call these what they are: strategic, sanity-saving investments in your own holiday enjoyment. Every minute your tiny relatives spend meticulously coloring a tablecloth or creating a slightly terrifying clay sculpture is a minute you're not refereeing an argument or answering the eternal question of "is it ready yet?" It's a beautiful, symbiotic relationship: they get to unleash their creativity and have a blast, and you get to baste the turkey in blessed, uninterrupted silence.
The Annual Post-Dinner Family Walk Just Got An Astronomical Upgrade With A Gskyer Telescope
Review: "This is a great telescope. It was very easy to setup and use right away. My son uses it all the time." - JasonS
The Thirty-Seven Napkins Your Niece Just Folded Into Unrecognizable Shapes Can Now Be Upgraded To Some Actual Origami Paper
Review: "The paper works, easy enough to fold. I use the paper while I watch videos on YouTube. Doing that along with the book works for me. I am not a book worm. I am not good at it, but I enjoy it anyhow." - Mariann wESLEY
The Only Guest Allowed To Do Insane, Gravity-Defying Stunts In The Living Room Is The Flip Double‑sided Rc Stunt Car
Review: "I bought this for my grandson who has special needs. I thought this would be a good way to practice his eye hand coordination and his fine motor skills. The remote is very responsive and easy to navigate. In addition to being able to control the movement, the car also lights up and flips around. The battery life is great and the charging time isn't too bad either." - Grandma Chaos
Your Windows Are About To Become A Beautiful, Light-Filled Art Gallery, Curated By Your Resident Tiny Picasso, With A Window Art Suncatcher Kit
Review: "My (just turned) 7 year old had a blast with this. It was easy for her to do 100% on her own and it held her attention. She was excited to hang it and to gift them." - Cats, Dogs, and Kids
Hatch A Holiday Friend With The Tamagotchi Pix, A Digital Pet To Care For And Play With On Turkey Day
Review: "Like my other Tamagotchi Pix. This product is built sturdy and I haven’t had any problems so far. I love this product. It’s so cute and well made. For a device with movable features such as the camera shutter button I think it is very sturdy and has the potential to be around for many years." - Kindle Customer
Build A Galaxy Of Fun On Thanksgiving With The LEGO Star Wars Set, A Brick-Tastic Way To Keep Kids Engaged And Entertained
Review: "The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter. Building Toy Set is an absolute hit! It sparked my nephew's passion for LEGO and Star Wars. With iconic elements from the classic trilogy movies and easy-to-follow instructions, it provided hours of building fun and imaginative play. Perfect for kids of all ages," - PEDRO U CERVANTES
Get Stuck On Fun With The Unicorn Slime Kit, A Squishy, Stretchy, And Sparkly Way To Keep Kids Entertained On Thanksgiving
Review: "My kids love this slime kit, there are enough ingredients to make different kinds of slime, they love the fish bowl pebbles and the snow powder and they made the jelly cube slime for me! love the container to store all the slime they have made. Worth buying it!!" - J.D.
He Night-Light Situation In The Guest Room Just Got A Major, And Very Adorable, Promotion With A Paint Your Own Cat Lamp Kit
Review: "My kid has absolutely loved this cat lamp kit. She decided to paint it to look like our calico cat. The paints go on smoothly and wash up well. The lamp is rechargeable, so it doesn't have to constantly be plugged in. My kid likes that there is an option for a rainbow light or plain white. Overall, this makes a great gift." - Tobin