Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tesco Manager Mistakes A Customer For An Employee, Slaps The Basket Out Of Their Hand
28points
People5 hours ago

Tesco Manager Mistakes A Customer For An Employee, Slaps The Basket Out Of Their Hand

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

The last thing you want after completing a tiresome nightshift is an argument with the manager. Of a store you don’t even work at.

One morning, when Reddit user Tenguninja85 was heading home to get some well-deserved sleep, they hopped into a Tesco to grab a snack.

However, as they were browsing the shelves, a man who was looking after the place had mistaken them for an employee and thought they were slacking.

Now the course of action the manager had taken would’ve been inappropriate even if the person had worked there. But given the fact that they were just a customer, it was completely unacceptable.

So when Tenguninja85 gave the man a reality check, they also decided to toy with him a bit. Continue scrolling to learn what happened from the Redditor’s now-viral post on r/pettyrevenge.

The manager at this grocery store had mistaken a customer for an employee, and grossly mistreated them

Image credits: Shashank Verma (not the actual photo)

So the customer decided to have some fun with him

Image credits: Kevin Malik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tenguninja85

People loved the way this person handled the situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Plot twist, the manager was the Karen.

0
0points
reply
POST
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Plot twist, the manager was the Karen.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda