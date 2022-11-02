Tesco Manager Mistakes A Customer For An Employee, Slaps The Basket Out Of Their Hand

The last thing you want after completing a tiresome nightshift is an argument with the manager. Of a store you don’t even work at.

One morning, when Reddit user Tenguninja85 was heading home to get some well-deserved sleep, they hopped into a Tesco to grab a snack.

However, as they were browsing the shelves, a man who was looking after the place had mistaken them for an employee and thought they were slacking.

Now the course of action the manager had taken would’ve been inappropriate even if the person had worked there. But given the fact that they were just a customer, it was completely unacceptable.

So when Tenguninja85 gave the man a reality check, they also decided to toy with him a bit. Continue scrolling to learn what happened from the Redditor’s now-viral post on r/pettyrevenge.

The manager at this grocery store had mistaken a customer for an employee, and grossly mistreated them

Image credits: Shashank Verma (not the actual photo)

So the customer decided to have some fun with him

Image credits: Kevin Malik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tenguninja85

People loved the way this person handled the situation