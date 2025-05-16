Dad Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Not Wanting To Join His Wife’s Work Trip With The Kids
Father and Reddit user Big_Yak_7004 has his hands full every day, figuratively and literally. Somehow, the man manages to work full-time (from home) and raise two kids while his wife pursues her medical career.
So, when she got the chance to go on a cross-country trip for a conference, the woman thought it would be a nice opportunity for the whole family to join her and spend some quality time together in a different environment.
However, her husband thinks that it would bring more stress rather than alleviate it, and isn’t so psyched about tagging along.
This dad is the primary parent in his family, and he refused to take the kids and join his wife on her work trip
But then he started feeling really guilty about it, so he asked the internet what to do
Parents need to watch out for themselves to avoid burnout
I don’t want to impersonate an armchair therapist, but having a full-time job and being the primary carer for two young children is a lot of work—certainly enough to burn out and start experiencing chronic parental stress, which is characterized by a parent who is:
- Experiencing physical or emotional exhaustion—or both;
- Feeling shame about their parenting, or that they’re not as good a parent as they used to be;
- Feeling overwhelmed or “fed up” with the role of being a parent;
- Feeling emotionally disconnected from their children.
Despite the author of the post appearing to check a few of these boxes, he also seems to fall into the 60% of parents who don’t do anything to relax and recharge.
Research has shown that moms and dads who are kind to themselves and prioritize self-care have better overall health and well-being.
If (before his inner critic tuned in) sticking to his routine felt like the right move for the dad to preserve his sanity, maybe there’s nothing wrong with it.
As the dad’s story went viral, he joined the discussion in the comments
Most of which said he did nothing wrong
Some, however, felt like he could’ve handled the situation better
There were also those who, instead of judging, offered their sincerest advice
Once again, the "if the genders were reversed everyone would be on your side" crowd, when everyone is very clearly already on his side. Except for a handful of delusional YTA'ers, and those will exist up to including "my partner intentionally set the house on fire with me in it, AITA for telling them that this is a problem for me?"
I wouldn't go either. That's way too much, especially since he has to work, and she'll be in seminars all day. It's a huge disruption for little kids. There will be no sight seeing or exploring. Just a miserable experience all around.
