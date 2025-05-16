Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Not Wanting To Join His Wife’s Work Trip With The Kids
Dad holding baby indoors, showing tender moment reflecting on not joining wife's work trip with the kids.
Dad Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Not Wanting To Join His Wife’s Work Trip With The Kids

Father and Reddit user Big_Yak_7004 has his hands full every day, figuratively and literally. Somehow, the man manages to work full-time (from home) and raise two kids while his wife pursues her medical career.

So, when she got the chance to go on a cross-country trip for a conference, the woman thought it would be a nice opportunity for the whole family to join her and spend some quality time together in a different environment.

However, her husband thinks that it would bring more stress rather than alleviate it, and isn’t so psyched about tagging along.

    This dad is the primary parent in his family, and he refused to take the kids and join his wife on her work trip

    Image credits:  joaquincorbalan/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But then he started feeling really guilty about it, so he asked the internet what to do

    Image credits: nebojsa_ki/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Big_Yak_7004

    Parents need to watch out for themselves to avoid burnout

    Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    I don’t want to impersonate an armchair therapist, but having a full-time job and being the primary carer for two young children is a lot of work—certainly enough to burn out and start experiencing chronic parental stress, which is characterized by a parent who is:

    • Experiencing physical or emotional exhaustion—or both;
    • Feeling shame about their parenting, or that they’re not as good a parent as they used to be;
    • Feeling overwhelmed or “fed up” with the role of being a parent;
    • Feeling emotionally disconnected from their children.

    Despite the author of the post appearing to check a few of these boxes, he also seems to fall into the 60% of parents who don’t do anything to relax and recharge.

    Research has shown that moms and dads who are kind to themselves and prioritize self-care have better overall health and well-being.

    If (before his inner critic tuned in) sticking to his routine felt like the right move for the dad to preserve his sanity, maybe there’s nothing wrong with it.

    As the dad’s story went viral, he joined the discussion in the comments

    Most of which said he did nothing wrong

    Some, however, felt like he could’ve handled the situation better

    There were also those who, instead of judging, offered their sincerest advice

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once again, the "if the genders were reversed everyone would be on your side" crowd, when everyone is very clearly already on his side. Except for a handful of delusional YTA'ers, and those will exist up to including "my partner intentionally set the house on fire with me in it, AITA for telling them that this is a problem for me?"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't go either. That's way too much, especially since he has to work, and she'll be in seminars all day. It's a huge disruption for little kids. There will be no sight seeing or exploring. Just a miserable experience all around.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
