Sister Faces Brother’s “Ultimatum” To Either Stop Criticizing His Parenting Style Or Move Out Of His Home

It’s said that family is there to support, love, and help us when times are tough. But we also know that this is not always the case or that it all seems to be much more complicated in real life. A lot of things change when people grow up and start their own family. What is interesting to notice is that while some unintentionally bring the same patterns and understandings taken from the family they grew up in, others, who usually were not a fan of how things were handled in their household, maintain the opposite approach and create new rules instead of taking an example from their parents. Reddit user @u/rrraannnddooomm decided to ask others online if he was wrong for threatening to kick his sister out of his house after she questioned his parenting methods and wanted him to change them because her kids had started to rebel against her rules after seeing how “lax” his parenting is. The story that received almost 11k upvotes soon became an invitation to other users for them to share their insights on the situation.

The 44-year-old author of the post started his story by sharing that he lives with his 14-year-old daughter and raises her as a single dad since her mom died 10 years ago. The Original Poster (OP) also shared that he has a sister who recently moved into his house with her family because their house got flooded. Understanding the gravity of the situation, the man suggested that she, her husband and their three kids could live in his well-made basement with a separate entrance. Despite the premises where the dad and his daughter lived being separate from where the man’s sister lived, the families would still meet and hang out for some time. This is when the main problem started arising.

OP shared that coming from a strict upbringing, he didn’t want the same harsh rules applied to his daughter because this is what made him limit contact with his family and go to therapy. While he is interested in his daughter’s life, he’s raising her in a way that would ensure a healthy relationship between them, make her a responsible and trustworthy person and does that by giving her the right amount of freedom. He shared that he doesn’t monitor her, doesn’t check her homework and allows her to go to bed when she feels like it. This way, the man hopes that his daughter learns to take care of herself, understand what works for her, and work hard for her future without being pushed to do so by someone else. And this approach has made their relationship work for the best.

However, the man’s sister didn’t think that the way her brother parents his daughter is suitable because she noticed how her own kids, seeing how their uncle and cousin lives, have started “rebelling”. The author of the post revealed that while he tries to give some space and freedom to his 14-year-old, his sister is overly strict with her kids, monitoring them, constantly checking their schoolwork and not even allowing them to have their doors shut. Seeing how freely her niece lives, the woman said that her brother should do something about this. But the man didn’t budge and instead told her that if she doesn’t like being there, she can move out. Knowing that his response could’ve been too harsh, the man then asked others online what they thought about this situation.

A lot of Reddit users agreed with the dad, even praising his parenting methods and that he is raising a mindful and responsible kid. Some of them expressed their concern for his sister’s kids who, from the given examples of how she treats them, could lack understanding in the future about the things that OP’s daughter has already learned about. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

According to CNBC, there are 4 types of parenting: permissive, authoritative, neglectful, and authoritarian. Permissive parents are considered those who, in order to avoid conflict, allow their kids more than they should. These people are seen more as a friend figure rather than a parental one. Authoritative parents nurture and support their kids, but at the same time, they provide clear rules and expect their kids to follow them, at the same time guiding and explaining matters to them. Neglectful parents are seen as not involved in their kid’s life as much as, for example, authoritative parents, and are unable to set certain rules because of their lack of interest in their son or daughter. Authoritarian parents are very much focused on disciplining their kids without expecting the kids to provide them with feedback or wishes, feeling as if they know better what their offspring needs. While some people might believe in strict parenting and its inevitable results, being able to listen to your kid and show your support and love while teaching them about life and how to navigate through it helps to maintain a solid relationship with your kid and raise a well-aware and prepared person.

