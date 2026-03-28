Teen Gets Abandoned For Being A Love Child, Family Wants Him Back After Shocking DNA Result

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Illegitimate children not only have to go through legal hurdles, but they also have to deal with significant psychological challenges. One of them is the torment they may experience from their siblings and family members, much like what this teenage boy went through.

Not only was he abandoned by his father after learning he wasn’t his child, but he also endured nasty treatment from one of his older brothers. However, the situation took a sharp left turn when the family learned about a mix-up in the DNA test.

This story had quite a satisfying end for the boy. Read through the entire text below to find out.

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Life can be rough if you’re an illegitimate child

Image credits: Ulises Guareschi Corvetto (not the actual photo)

This teenage boy endured torment from his family until a DNA test mix-up became quite the revelation

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Image credits: National Cancer Institute (not the actual photo)

After what happened, he understandably wanted to distance himself from everyone, especially his dad

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Image source: turnsoutinsane

Conflict is an inevitable outcome when a parent tries to reconnect with their child whom they have abandoned

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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Abandonment itself already causes pain for the child who went through it. According to psychotherapist and Custody X Change contributor Claire Law, it is a form of relational trauma that may impact the child into adulthood.

“When there is a later attempt to reconnect with the child who was abandoned by their parent, there is a sense of conflict. This is because there is still a part of an individual who wants to reconnect with their parent, while another part does not,” Law told Bored Panda.

What made it a much worse look for the father was trying to rebuild the relationship only after finding out that the boy was actually his son. Law says a successful way to do this is to understand the effects of what happened and to re-establish trust.

“A parent has to prove that they are reliable, and this is something that has to be done over a period of time, allowing the child, even if an adult, to set the pace,” she said.

The boy understandably wants nothing to do with his father and the rest of the family, who pretty much disowned him. According to Law, cutting off family members depends on how the situation affects the person’s well-being.

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“What’s most important is whether the relationship supports or challenges the person’s feelings of safety and autonomy,” she explained.

It appears the boy is better off distancing himself from his family for good, given that they even tried to turn things around and pin the blame on him after what they did.

People in the comments gave their candid comments and shared their advice

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Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

The boy shared an update, revealing that things had gotten more chaotic

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Image credits: Evan Tang (not the actual photo)

While he found an ally in his grandfather, other members of his family began gaslighting him

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Commenters lauded the teen’s grandfather, with some getting emotional

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Image credits: Guille B (not the actual photo)

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The boy’s second update revealed another twist to the story

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Readers were delighted with how story turned out

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Readers generally felt happy for the teen experienced and his vindication

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