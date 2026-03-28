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Teen Gets Abandoned For Being A Love Child, Family Wants Him Back After Shocking DNA Result
Young man in deep thought on a couch, reflecting on DNA lab paternity results and reconnecting with family.
Family, Relationships

Teen Gets Abandoned For Being A Love Child, Family Wants Him Back After Shocking DNA Result

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Illegitimate children not only have to go through legal hurdles, but they also have to deal with significant psychological challenges. One of them is the torment they may experience from their siblings and family members, much like what this teenage boy went through.

Not only was he abandoned by his father after learning he wasn’t his child, but he also endured nasty treatment from one of his older brothers. However, the situation took a sharp left turn when the family learned about a mix-up in the DNA test

This story had quite a satisfying end for the boy. Read through the entire text below to find out. 

RELATED:

    Life can be rough if you’re an illegitimate child

    Image credits: Ulises Guareschi Corvetto (not the actual photo)

    This teenage boy endured torment from his family until a DNA test mix-up became quite the revelation

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    Image credits: National Cancer Institute (not the actual photo)

    After what happened, he understandably wanted to distance himself from everyone, especially his dad

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    Image source: turnsoutinsane

    Conflict is an inevitable outcome when a parent tries to reconnect with their child whom they have abandoned

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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    Abandonment itself already causes pain for the child who went through it. According to psychotherapist and Custody X Change contributor Claire Law, it is a form of relational trauma that may impact the child into adulthood. 

    “When there is a later attempt to reconnect with the child who was abandoned by their parent, there is a sense of conflict. This is because there is still a part of an individual who wants to reconnect with their parent, while another part does not,” Law told Bored Panda. 

    What made it a much worse look for the father was trying to rebuild the relationship only after finding out that the boy was actually his son. Law says a successful way to do this is to understand the effects of what happened and to re-establish trust. 

    “A parent has to prove that they are reliable, and this is something that has to be done over a period of time, allowing the child, even if an adult, to set the pace,” she said. 

    The boy understandably wants nothing to do with his father and the rest of the family, who pretty much disowned him. According to Law, cutting off family members depends on how the situation affects the person’s well-being. 

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    “What’s most important is whether the relationship supports or challenges the person’s feelings of safety and autonomy,” she explained. 

    It appears the boy is better off distancing himself from his family for good, given that they even tried to turn things around and pin the blame on him after what they did.

    People in the comments gave their candid comments and shared their advice

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    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    The boy shared an update, revealing that things had gotten more chaotic

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    Image credits: Evan Tang (not the actual photo)

    While he found an ally in his grandfather, other members of his family began gaslighting him

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    Image source: turnsoutinsane

    Commenters lauded the teen’s grandfather, with some getting emotional

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    Image credits: Guille B (not the actual photo)

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    The boy’s second update revealed another twist to the story

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    Image source: turnsoutinsane

    Readers were delighted with how story turned out

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    Readers generally felt happy for the teen experienced and his vindication

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assuming this story isn't fiction, I want to know if the current affair kid has now been exiled from the family.

    8
    8points
    reply
    marstew1173 avatar
    Mark Stewart
    Mark Stewart
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah if true that is some beautiful karma that nasty older brother is the actual affair baby.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell them to kick rocks. Tell your mom, too.

    0
    0points
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time" - Maya Angelou.

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    User avatar
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assuming this story isn't fiction, I want to know if the current affair kid has now been exiled from the family.

    8
    8points
    reply
    marstew1173 avatar
    Mark Stewart
    Mark Stewart
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah if true that is some beautiful karma that nasty older brother is the actual affair baby.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell them to kick rocks. Tell your mom, too.

    0
    0points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time" - Maya Angelou.

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