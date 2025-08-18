Teen Daughter’s Heartbreaking Question To Mom After Being Mauled By Pack Of Dogs

ADVERTISEMENT

A California teen is facing a long and painful road to recovery after being viciously mauled by a pack of dogs while out for a morning jog. The attack, described as “brutal,” left her unrecognizable to her own mother and in need of more than 500 stitches.

17-year-old Tracy Hurtado was running near her home in Newberry Springs around 6:30 to 7:00 am on July 17 when she was surrounded and attacked by more than ten dogs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD).

Highlights California teen Tracy Hurtado was brutally mauled by over 10 dogs during a morning jog, needing more than 500 stitches for her injuries.

Her mother barely recognized her due to severe injuries and dirt.

Tracy faces long recovery with physical rehab and therapy, unable to attend school due to trauma and nightmares.

The dogs, reportedly owned by a 61-year-old local man named Craig Arthur Simmons, left her with devastating injuries.

“The bites caused large lacerations, abrasions and removed flesh,” the sheriff’s department confirmed.

RELATED:

17YO asked her mother if she was “still pretty” after being brutally mauled by a pack of large dogs

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

The teen’s mother, Maria Azpeitia, received the call informing her of her daughter’s condition. She rushed out the door, racing toward the scene in a panic, fearing the worst but clinging to hope that her daughter would somehow be okay.

ADVERTISEMENT

What she found instead was every parent’s nightmare.

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

Tracy lay on the ground, bloodied, mangled, and barely recognizable. The dogs had left her covered in deep wounds and dirt. Maria froze at the sight, taking her several moments to process what she was seeing.

“I didn’t know who she was,” Azpeitia told local media. “She was so covered in dirt. I didn’t recognize my daughter. I recognized her bra. That’s what I recognized.”

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

Despite the horror of the moment, Maria had to set aside her despair, as her daughter was conscious, alive, and in desperate need for comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she knelt beside Tracy, trying to soothe her, the teenager, her face smeared with blood and dust, looked up and asked a single, heartbreaking question.

“Mom, am I still pretty?”

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

ADVERTISEMENT

Maria knew no words could fix what had happened, but she knew what Tracy needed to hear.

“Yes, of course, you’re beautiful,” she replied.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

Tracy’s stepfather, Carlos Ramirez, later confirmed the devastating extent of the injuries. The dogs had torn into her with such brutality, it was as if they intended to consume her entirely.

“They bit every part of her body you could think of, except for her ankles,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fundraiser campaign was launched to help Tracy deal with her physical and psychological wounds

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

Before the attack, Tracy was eagerly preparing to begin her senior year of high school.

It was meant to be a season of yearbook photos and college applications. Instead, she now spends her days in and out of medical appointments, trying to piece her life back together.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a fundraiser page launched by her family, Tracy can no longer attend school. Her days are filled with rehabilitation sessions and visits to doctors, who are helping her heal from the physical and psychological consequences of the mauling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to the trauma, she cannot sleep at night; she’s having nightmares,” the page read.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

Despite the unimaginable circumstances, Tracy is not alone.

The campaign is on its way to be a massive success, bringing in more than $37,000 of its $40,000 goal. The site has been flooded with supportive messages from strangers across the country, many of whom were moved by her story.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

“Your mama is right, you’re still beautiful and you’re strong,” one donor wrote. “You’re going to have an AMAZING senior year.”

“You asked if you were still pretty? You’re amazing and beautiful,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged owner of the dogs was arrested and could face up to four years in jail

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

ADVERTISEMENT

The man believed to be responsible for the dogs, 61-year-old Craig Arthur Simmons, was eventually arrested last Wednesday (August 13). He now faces charges under California Penal Code 399(B), which applies to an “owner of an animal causing serious bodily injury.”

Under this law, a person can be held criminally liable if they knew, or should have known, that their animal was dangerous and failed to take proper precautions to prevent an attack.

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

In Simmons’ case, the size of the pack, and the severity of Tracy’s injuries may all play a role in the prosecution’s argument that he acted with reckless disregard for public safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

If convicted, the man could face up to four years in state prison, along with significant fines. In technical terms, the charge is classified as a “wobbler,” meaning it can be prosecuted as either misdemeanor or felony depending on the circumstances.

At the time of writing, neither Simmons nor San Bernardino authorities have released additional statements beyond confirming the arrest.

“Breaks my heart.” Netizens took to social media to wish Tracy a speedy recovery

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT