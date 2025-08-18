Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Daughter’s Heartbreaking Question To Mom After Being Mauled By Pack Of Dogs
Teen daughter posing in a car with long hair and natural makeup, reflecting on a dog mauling incident.
Animals, Dogs

Teen Daughter’s Heartbreaking Question To Mom After Being Mauled By Pack Of Dogs

A California teen is facing a long and painful road to recovery after being viciously mauled by a pack of dogs while out for a morning jog. The attack, described as “brutal,” left her unrecognizable to her own mother and in need of more than 500 stitches.

17-year-old Tracy Hurtado was running near her home in Newberry Springs around 6:30 to 7:00 am on July 17 when she was surrounded and attacked by more than ten dogs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD). 

Highlights
  • California teen Tracy Hurtado was brutally mauled by over 10 dogs during a morning jog, needing more than 500 stitches for her injuries.
  • Her mother barely recognized her due to severe injuries and dirt.
  • Tracy faces long recovery with physical rehab and therapy, unable to attend school due to trauma and nightmares.

The dogs, reportedly owned by a 61-year-old local man named Craig Arthur Simmons, left her with devastating injuries.

“The bites caused large lacerations, abrasions and removed flesh,” the sheriff’s department confirmed.

    17YO asked her mother if she was “still pretty” after being brutally mauled by a pack of large dogs

    Teen daughter speaking to reporter outdoors after being mauled by pack of dogs, sharing her heartbreaking story.

    Image credits: ABC7

    The teen’s mother, Maria Azpeitia, received the call informing her of her daughter’s condition. She rushed out the door, racing toward the scene in a panic, fearing the worst but clinging to hope that her daughter would somehow be okay.

    What she found instead was every parent’s nightmare.

    Teen daughter standing outdoors with an intense expression after being mauled by a pack of dogs.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Tracy lay on the ground, bloodied, mangled, and barely recognizable. The dogs had left her covered in deep wounds and dirt. Maria froze at the sight, taking her several moments to process what she was seeing.

    “I didn’t know who she was,” Azpeitia told local media. “She was so covered in dirt. I didn’t recognize my daughter. I recognized her bra. That’s what I recognized.”

    Teen daughter with long hair sitting in a car wearing a seatbelt, reflecting after a heartbreaking incident involving a pack of dogs.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Despite the horror of the moment, Maria had to set aside her despair, as her daughter was conscious, alive, and in desperate need for comfort.

    As she knelt beside Tracy, trying to soothe her, the teenager, her face smeared with blood and dust, looked up and asked a single, heartbreaking question.

    “Mom, am I still pretty?”

    Desert landscape with dry bushes under a clear sky, setting for teen daughter’s heartbreaking dog mauling incident.

    Image credits: ABC7

    Maria knew no words could fix what had happened, but she knew what Tracy needed to hear.

    “Yes, of course, you’re beautiful,” she replied.

    Empty outdoor playground equipment against a rocky, barren background, relating to teen daughter's heartbreaking dog mauling incident.

    Image credits: ABC7

    Tracy’s stepfather, Carlos Ramirez, later confirmed the devastating extent of the injuries. The dogs had torn into her with such brutality, it was as if they intended to consume her entirely.

    “They bit every part of her body you could think of, except for her ankles,” he said.

    A fundraiser campaign was launched to help Tracy deal with her physical and psychological wounds

    Teen daughter’s leg covered in healing wounds being treated by gloved hands after dog mauling incident in hospital setting

    Image credits: ABC7

    Before the attack, Tracy was eagerly preparing to begin her senior year of high school. 

    It was meant to be a season of yearbook photos and college applications. Instead, she now spends her days in and out of medical appointments, trying to piece her life back together.

    Teen daughter with legs and arms heavily bandaged, resting on a bed after being mauled by a pack of dogs.

    Image credits: ABC7

    According to a fundraiser page launched by her family, Tracy can no longer attend school. Her days are filled with rehabilitation sessions and visits to doctors, who are helping her heal from the physical and psychological consequences of the mauling.

    “Due to the trauma, she cannot sleep at night; she’s having nightmares,” the page read.

    Two dogs resting outside a weathered building, highlighting concerns about a teen daughter's dog mauling incident.

    Image credits: ABC7

    Despite the unimaginable circumstances, Tracy is not alone.

    The campaign is on its way to be a massive success, bringing in more than $37,000 of its $40,000 goal. The site has been flooded with supportive messages from strangers across the country, many of whom were moved by her story.

    Two dogs standing outdoors, illustrating a scene related to a teen daughter's dog mauling incident.

    Image credits: ABC7

    “Your mama is right, you’re still beautiful and you’re strong,” one donor wrote. “You’re going to have an AMAZING senior year.”

    “You asked if you were still pretty? You’re amazing and beautiful,” another added.

    The alleged owner of the dogs was arrested and could face up to four years in jail

    Teen daughter with emotional expression, sharing her heartbreaking experience after being mauled by pack of dogs.

    Image credits: ABC7

    The man believed to be responsible for the dogs, 61-year-old Craig Arthur Simmons, was eventually arrested last Wednesday (August 13). He now faces charges under California Penal Code 399(B), which applies to an “owner of an animal causing serious bodily injury.”

    Under this law, a person can be held criminally liable if they knew, or should have known, that their animal was dangerous and failed to take proper precautions to prevent an attack.

    Fundraiser page showing support for teen daughter's recovery after being mauled by a pack of dogs in California.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    In Simmons’ case, the size of the pack, and the severity of Tracy’s injuries may all play a role in the prosecution’s argument that he acted with reckless disregard for public safety.

    If convicted, the man could face up to four years in state prison, along with significant fines. In technical terms, the charge is classified as a “wobbler,” meaning it can be prosecuted as either misdemeanor or felony depending on the circumstances.

    At the time of writing, neither Simmons nor San Bernardino authorities have released additional statements beyond confirming the arrest.

    “Breaks my heart.” Netizens took to social media to wish Tracy a speedy recovery

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    heather_84 avatar
    Heather
    Heather
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My neighbor was being attacked by her own pit bull after he had killed her shepherd mix. I heard her screaming for help and like an idiot, I went right over the fence, grabbed the pit bull by the loose skin on the back of his neck to get him off her. It worked-he flipped around and gripped right onto my face. I only needed 50 stitches though and my scarring is very minimal. The dog is still there-zero consequences because it happened in it's own yard. I am the biggest dog lover, but now I do not EVER approach strays or go to a dog park etc. I also think pit bulls should be banned after reading about ALL of the brutal attacks on their owners despite being raised from puppyhood in the home. There is an unknown switch in their DNA that if it get's flipped, you have no control.

    heather_84 avatar
    Heather
    Heather
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

