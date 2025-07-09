20 Truly Outrageous Student Names, As Revealed By A Teacher Who Taught Them
Naming a baby is one of the most important decisions parents have to make before they even become parents. After all, we all know how much our personality, social life, and other things are impacted by what we're named. So, some folks decide to go a non-controversial route and name their kids according to traditions, popular names, or something else that doesn't stand out too much.
Others try to be unique and come up with names you wouldn't even think a person could be called. Today, let's take a peek at what weird names people have come up with, and let's vote whether they're too weird or whether we're making too big of a deal out of it.
Top of my list will forever be Jazztopher. If it wasn't so ridiculous, I'd have named my son Jazztopher.
A close second to Jazztopher is a little girl I used to tutor in high school, Manliness.
I taught sisters Boheiama and Munickh once.
At this point, you already know that what parents name their baby is going to influence their life in major ways. From their social ties to identity, a name is a compelling aspect of who the person is in their life.
That’s why many parents tend to choose names for their babies that are not too out there. It doesn’t have to be something very traditional like Emma, Olivia, John, David, or something else along these lines. It can be any name that doesn’t sound too odd in the context of others, has a common spelling, doesn’t have odd connotations, and things like that.
Olympicks
Sohckjune (yes, it was spelled that way).
Racey
At the same time, there are parents who seek to stand out while naming their children. And so, they come up with names that are so out of the ordinary, the ordinary seems like a faint line in the distance.
Quite often, celebrities are those people who like to stand out with their kids’ names. Let’s take the popular influencer, “trad wife” Nara Smith, as an example. From time to time, the internet comes back to discuss the names she has given her children. She and her husband, Lucky Blue, have 3 younglings, whose names are: Rumble Honey Smith, Slim Easy Smith, and Whimsy Lou Smith.
Happynetta
Aypel (pronounced as Apple)
Well, that's not too bad, but the poor kid having to say "No, it's pronounced Apple, but it's spelt Aypel" for the rest of their life.
Yours Sincerelie
Yes, you read that right – those are names of their kids. Also, Nara is currently pregnant with their 4th child and has recently made a video discussing the baby names she loves, but won’t be using, which also included some unique choices like Moss, Champ, Silk, Twinkle, Button, to name a few. So, names that aren’t easy for everyone to digest.
The thing is that Nara and Lucky are far from the only ones who like to name their kids in a relatively weird manner. In fact, there’s a whole internet phenomenon called “tragedeigh” that kind of makes fun of names that are too odd. The title for it is a reference to common names like Kelsey being spelled in an unusual way (for instance, Kelseigh or something similar) to seem more unique.
Christmas Day Occasion
Godsgiftlynn
Girfty
Tragedeigh = a given name that has been deliberately misspelled or completely made up to appear more unique than it actually is.
This phenomenon has a whole subreddit, where people can post stories, experiences, and opinions about weird names. One day, we came across an interesting post there – it was about a teacher with 16 years of experience listing the weird names they had encountered over the years.
Moneight (pronounced like the French painter Monet)
Prussiah Indigoh
Their list included such interesting variations as Jazztopher, Olympicks, Happynetta, and many others. You can find them in the list we made today. Well, neither the OP nor we are name-judging, but still, it’s quite entertaining to see what people can come up with, isn’t it?
Do you know any weird names? Don’t be shy – share them in the comments!
Siblings Xacary and Xara (Pronounced Sackery and Sarah)
Names that start with X can be cool. Like Xenia and Xander. I kinda like Xara (pronounced Zara), too.
Happy New Year (he was born in December)
Glorytogodsson
Londyn Holiday
Wouldn't choose that middle name, but I like Londyn. At least you can pronounce it!
Jingle Belle