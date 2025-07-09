ADVERTISEMENT

Naming a baby is one of the most important decisions parents have to make before they even become parents. After all, we all know how much our personality, social life, and other things are impacted by what we're named. So, some folks decide to go a non-controversial route and name their kids according to traditions, popular names, or something else that doesn't stand out too much.

Others try to be unique and come up with names you wouldn't even think a person could be called. Today, let's take a peek at what weird names people have come up with, and let's vote whether they're too weird or whether we're making too big of a deal out of it.

More info: Reddit

#1

Three street musicians playing saxophone, tuba, and drums, showcasing creative student names in a lively setting. Top of my list will forever be Jazztopher. If it wasn't so ridiculous, I'd have named my son Jazztopher.

vena-chan , Brett Sayles Report

    #2

    Man in a plaid shirt sitting by water holding his head, reflecting on truly outrageous student names revealed by a teacher. A close second to Jazztopher is a little girl I used to tutor in high school, Manliness.

    vena-chan , Nathan Cowley Report

    #3

    Panoramic view of city rooftops under a cloudy sky, illustrating a setting for truly outrageous student names shared by a teacher. I taught sisters Boheiama and Munickh once.

    vena-chan , Sebastian Sollfrank Report

    At this point, you already know that what parents name their baby is going to influence their life in major ways. From their social ties to identity, a name is a compelling aspect of who the person is in their life. 

    That’s why many parents tend to choose names for their babies that are not too out there. It doesn’t have to be something very traditional like Emma, Olivia, John, David, or something else along these lines. It can be any name that doesn’t sound too odd in the context of others, has a common spelling, doesn’t have odd connotations, and things like that. 
    #4

    Runner in bright blue outfit crossing finish line on track, illustrating energy and pace related to student names topic. Olympicks

    vena-chan , Getty Images Report

    #5

    Colorful patterned socks hanging on a clothesline under blue sky, symbolizing outrageous student names revealed by a teacher. Sohckjune (yes, it was spelled that way).

    vena-chan , Nick Page Report

    #6

    Horse race in snowy conditions with jockeys competing fiercely, illustrating the energy and speed of student names. Racey

    vena-chan , Pietro Mattia Report

    At the same time, there are parents who seek to stand out while naming their children. And so, they come up with names that are so out of the ordinary, the ordinary seems like a faint line in the distance

    Quite often, celebrities are those people who like to stand out with their kids’ names. Let’s take the popular influencer, “trad wife” Nara Smith, as an example. From time to time, the internet comes back to discuss the names she has given her children. She and her husband, Lucky Blue, have 3 younglings, whose names are: Rumble Honey Smith, Slim Easy Smith, and Whimsy Lou Smith. 
    #7

    Young girl running happily in a field, illustrating the theme of truly outrageous student names shared by a teacher. Happynetta

    vena-chan , Pixabay Report

    #8

    Bright red apples in a wooden crate outdoors, illustrating unusual and outrageous student names shared by a teacher. Aypel (pronounced as Apple)

    vena-chan , Pixabay Report

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's not too bad, but the poor kid having to say "No, it's pronounced Apple, but it's spelt Aypel" for the rest of their life.

    #9

    Hand of a teacher writing notes in a notebook about truly outrageous student names in an educational setting Yours Sincerelie

    vena-chan , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Yes, you read that right – those are names of their kids. Also, Nara is currently pregnant with their 4th child and has recently made a video discussing the baby names she loves, but won’t be using, which also included some unique choices like Moss, Champ, Silk, Twinkle, Button, to name a few. So, names that aren’t easy for everyone to digest. 

    The thing is that Nara and Lucky are far from the only ones who like to name their kids in a relatively weird manner. In fact, there’s a whole internet phenomenon called “tragedeigh” that kind of makes fun of names that are too odd. The title for it is a reference to common names like Kelsey being spelled in an unusual way (for instance, Kelseigh or something similar) to seem more unique. 

    #10

    Father and daughter smiling together while looking at a phone, illustrating outrageous student names shared by a teacher. Christmas Day Occasion

    vena-chan , cottonbro studio Report

    #11

    Young students dressed in white dresses holding flowers and candles during a ceremonial event in a church setting. Godsgiftlynn

    vena-chan , Nico Rueda Report

    #12

    Wrapped gift boxes in various colors with festive ribbons, symbolizing the theme of outrageous student names. Girfty

    vena-chan , freestocks Report

    Tragedeigh = a given name that has been deliberately misspelled or completely made up to appear more unique than it actually is.

    This phenomenon has a whole subreddit, where people can post stories, experiences, and opinions about weird names. One day, we came across an interesting post there – it was about a teacher with 16 years of experience listing the weird names they had encountered over the years. 
    #13

    Portrait of a bearded man in formal attire, representing a teacher discussing truly outrageous student names. Moneight (pronounced like the French painter Monet)

    vena-chan , Carolus-Duran Report

    #14

    Bronze statue in a park surrounded by trees under a blue sky, illustrating outrageous student names revealed by a teacher. Prussiah Indigoh

    vena-chan , André F**k Report

    #15

    Group of young adults celebrating with party hats, expressing surprise and joy related to outrageous student names. Surprisely

    vena-chan , freepik Report

    Their list included such interesting variations as Jazztopher, Olympicks, Happynetta, and many others. You can find them in the list we made today. Well, neither the OP nor we are name-judging, but still, it’s quite entertaining to see what people can come up with, isn’t it? 

    Do you know any weird names? Don’t be shy – share them in the comments!
    #16

    Two children painting colorful eggs at a table, illustrating creativity linked to outrageous student names shared by a teacher. Siblings Xacary and Xara (Pronounced Sackery and Sarah)

    vena-chan , cottonbro studio Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Names that start with X can be cool. Like Xenia and Xander. I kinda like Xara (pronounced Zara), too.

    #17

    Three young women celebrating indoors with 2024 balloons, dressed in shiny outfits, representing outrageous student names party. Happy New Year (he was born in December)

    vena-chan , Karolina Grabowska Report

    #18

    Young boy in white robe holding decorated candle during religious ceremony, illustrating outrageous student names concept. Glorytogodsson

    vena-chan , Getty Images Report

    #19

    Couple sitting on a bench by the river with London Eye in the background, discussing truly outrageous student names. Londyn Holiday

    vena-chan , Wender Junior Souza Vieira Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't choose that middle name, but I like Londyn. At least you can pronounce it!

    #20

    Hand holding a small golden bell near a pine branch decorated with white berries, for student names article. Jingle Belle

    vena-chan , Getty Images Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!