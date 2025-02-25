Student’s Acne Causes Classmate’s Panic Attacks, Teacher And Friends Demand She Cover It Up
Acne affects 9.4% of the global population, making it the most common skin condition. Yet, despite how normal it is, those who have it still endure unfair judgment and stigma.
For this Redditor, acne has been a long-standing struggle. Hoping to avoid further irritation, she finally ditched makeup and embraced her natural skin. What she didn’t expect was for her bare face to personally offend a classmate, who claimed it triggered their trypophobia and caused panic attacks.
Now, instead of support, she’s under pressure from students—and even her teacher—to cover up with concealer. Feeling isolated, she’s turning to the internet for advice.
In the replies, the author shared that she had already discussed the issue with school administration
Readers, in turn, encouraged her not to give in, reminding her that she isn’t obligated to wear makeup
This has to be ragebait. I seriously cannot believe OP is as naive as their replies make them out to be. Nor do I believe any teacher would put up with that nonsense - and I've had my fair share of nonsensical teachers. But on the slim chance it isn't ragebait then obviously NTA and that teacher needs to be spoken to by a higher-up. The trypophobic girl is obviously looking for attention and an excuse to bully OP. I mean, come on, does she react that way to every single person who has acne? I doubt it. If she does, then she needs professional help, not coddling. When you have a phobia, even a severe one, you cannot expect the world to cater to you, that's just not how life works. You learn to manage yourself.
