Student’s Acne Causes Classmate’s Panic Attacks, Teacher And Friends Demand She Cover It Up

Acne affects 9.4% of the global population, making it the most common skin condition. Yet, despite how normal it is, those who have it still endure unfair judgment and stigma.

For this Redditor, acne has been a long-standing struggle. Hoping to avoid further irritation, she finally ditched makeup and embraced her natural skin. What she didn’t expect was for her bare face to personally offend a classmate, who claimed it triggered their trypophobia and caused panic attacks.

Now, instead of support, she’s under pressure from students—and even her teacher—to cover up with concealer. Feeling isolated, she’s turning to the internet for advice.

After struggling with acne for a long time, the young woman finally ditched makeup to avoid irritation

What she didn’t expect was for her bare face to personally offend a classmate

Image credits: Yeetoads

In the replies, the author shared that she had already discussed the issue with school administration

Readers, in turn, encouraged her not to give in, reminding her that she isn’t obligated to wear makeup

