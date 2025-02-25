Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Student’s Acne Causes Classmate’s Panic Attacks, Teacher And Friends Demand She Cover It Up
Entitled People, Social Issues

Student’s Acne Causes Classmate’s Panic Attacks, Teacher And Friends Demand She Cover It Up

Acne affects 9.4% of the global population, making it the most common skin condition. Yet, despite how normal it is, those who have it still endure unfair judgment and stigma.

For this Redditor, acne has been a long-standing struggle. Hoping to avoid further irritation, she finally ditched makeup and embraced her natural skin. What she didn’t expect was for her bare face to personally offend a classmate, who claimed it triggered their trypophobia and caused panic attacks.

Now, instead of support, she’s under pressure from students—and even her teacher—to cover up with concealer. Feeling isolated, she’s turning to the internet for advice.

    After struggling with acne for a long time, the young woman finally ditched makeup to avoid irritation

    Image credits: Bluesandisland (not the actual photo)

    What she didn’t expect was for her bare face to personally offend a classmate

    Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Yeetoads

    In the replies, the author shared that she had already discussed the issue with school administration

    Readers, in turn, encouraged her not to give in, reminding her that she isn’t obligated to wear makeup

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Bowtechie
    This has to be ragebait. I seriously cannot believe OP is as naive as their replies make them out to be. Nor do I believe any teacher would put up with that nonsense - and I've had my fair share of nonsensical teachers. But on the slim chance it isn't ragebait then obviously NTA and that teacher needs to be spoken to by a higher-up. The trypophobic girl is obviously looking for attention and an excuse to bully OP. I mean, come on, does she react that way to every single person who has acne? I doubt it. If she does, then she needs professional help, not coddling. When you have a phobia, even a severe one, you cannot expect the world to cater to you, that's just not how life works. You learn to manage yourself.

