Returned Twice, But This Cat Refused To Give Up On Finding Love
Man and cat touching noses in a cozy home
Animals, Cats

Returned Twice, But This Cat Refused To Give Up On Finding Love

Interview
hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy
Bella Bellarda is no ordinary cat. Despite her undeniable charm and intelligence, she faced heartbreak early on, being returned to the shelter not once, but twice. Each time she thought she had found her forever home, circumstances pulled her back, leaving her cautious but still hopeful.

But Bella’s story doesn’t end in sadness. This multi-talented feline is not only fluent in multiple languages—English, French, Italian, and Arabic—but she’s also trained to perform impressive tricks and stunts. From cuddles to acrobatics, Bella has proven that a little patience and love can bring out the extraordinary in even the most anxious souls. Her new family quickly realized that beneath her initial nervousness lies a heart full of trust, playfulness, and devotion.

More info: Instagram | venxel.com | youtube.com

    Meet Bella Bellarda, a cat with a story to tell

    Tabby cat with green eyes and pink collar

    Tabby cat with green eyes and pink collar showing resilience after being returned twice, refusing to give up on finding love.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    She was adopted twice, only to be returned to the shelter each time

    Tabby cat with a red collar standing on a white surface, looking intently at the camera

    Tabby cat with a red collar standing on a white surface, looking intently at the camera, symbolizing love and hope.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Tabby cat lying on a table playfully reaching out

    Tabby cat lying on a table playfully reaching out, showing determination in finding love after being returned twice.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    The heartbreak never stopped her from hoping for a real home

    Tabby cat with a pink collar sitting on a brown couch between two floral pillows

    Tabby cat with a pink collar sitting on a brown couch between two floral pillows, showing determination in finding love.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    That home finally arrived, with two humans ready to love her

    Man wearing glasses and a gray hoodie sharing a close moment with a cat

    Man wearing glasses and a gray hoodie sharing a close moment with a determined cat refusing to give up on finding love.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Bella was adopted during the COVID period. “It was quite a funny time, because there were actually more people looking to adopt than there were cats available — the complete opposite of what usually happens,” one of the humans in Bella’s life shared with Bored Panda. “Bella was adopted from a veterinary hospital after having a pretty rough start in life. She’d been abandoned twice before, mainly because when she was younger, she used to pee outside the litter box. Of course, that can become a difficult situation for some families, especially those with kids, so she was quickly brought back to the hospital, where they decided to give her another chance at finding a home.”

    Man wearing a red cap interacting with a cat standing on a counter

    Man wearing a red cap interacting with a cat standing on a counter, showing a moment of love and connection between them.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    At first, Bella approached cautiously, unsure if she could trust them

    Tabby cat with green eyes wearing a pink collar, sitting relaxed on a plaid gray and blue blanket

    Tabby cat with green eyes wearing a pink collar, sitting relaxed on a plaid gray and blue blanket, showing love and resilience.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Slowly, she began to open up, hugging her dad tightly whenever he was near

    Man smiling as a cat climbs onto him

    Man smiling as a cat climbs onto him, showing the cat's refusal to give up on finding love after being returned twice

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    “It’s certain that Bella’s past experiences have had an impact on her usual behavior. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details about what she went through before she was adopted. However, just like with humans, any significant life event tends to shape our behavior, our decisions, and even our personality. Today, Bella is a pretty calm and gentle cat. Of course, there are moments when she’s a bit more energetic — but that’s true for all cats! She does have a few little quirks, like occasionally urinating outside her litter box. We’ve never really figured out the exact reason behind it, but fortunately, that tendency has become rarer and rarer over the past few months.”

    Man and a tabby cat showing affection indoors

    Man and a tabby cat showing affection indoors, highlighting the cat's journey of finding love after being returned twice

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Those hugs became her way of feeling safe and loved

    A man smiling while holding a tabby cat

    A man smiling while holding a tabby cat showing love, illustrating a cat refusing to give up on finding love.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    “At home, Bella is a very affectionate cat. In the morning, when she wakes up, the first thing she looks for is human contact — probably because she’s hoping for food! After that, she usually goes back to sleep until around noon, wakes up again for another meal, and then continues her long nap routine. It’s mostly in the evening that she becomes super active.

    “She tends to do big sprints around the house and seeks out extra cuddles. When she’s awake, she’s really awake — alert, curious, and full of life. She absolutely loves being around people. When she’s invited, she’ll come and sit with them, trying to understand what’s going on. She’s also pretty perceptive — she quickly figures out which humans want to interact with her and which ones don’t, and she never pushes it with those who prefer to be left alone.”

    Her dad spoke to her in multiple languages, which Bella seemed to understand perfectly

    Tabby cat wearing a red collar sitting on a desk next to a laptop and monitor

    Tabby cat wearing a red collar sitting on a desk next to a laptop and monitor, symbolizing a cat refusing to give up on love.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    English, French, Italian, and Arabic—she responded to them all

    Tabby cat wearing a collar standing on a kitchen counter with interactive puzzle toys

    Tabby cat wearing a collar standing on a kitchen counter with interactive puzzle toys for love and engagement.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Tabby cat playing with interactive puzzle toy

    Tabby cat playing with interactive puzzle toy, showing determination and love-seeking behavior in a home setting.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    But Bella isn’t just smart; she’s incredibly talented, too

    A tabby cat with a pink collar perched on a smiling man's shoulder

    A tabby cat with a pink collar perched on a smiling man's shoulder, showing a cat refused to give up on finding love.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Trained to jump astonishing heights, she amazed her humans with each leap

    Cat in mid-air leap inside a living room

    Cat in mid-air leap inside a living room, showing determination in finding love despite being returned twice.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    “Bella used to love climbing onto people’s backs — and sometimes, if you weren’t paying attention, she’d just leap on you from behind! Little by little, I started stepping back just for fun, and I noticed how much she enjoyed it. So the distance gradually increased, and now she can jump over 2.5 meters in length! It’s really a natural activity for her. Cats in the wild climb trees, take risks, and love to explore. Here, it’s just a playful little game — short jumps of a few meters. Out in nature, they can easily make leaps of six or seven meters!”

    Man taking a selfie with a cat jumping in the background

    Man taking a selfie with a cat jumping in the background, showing the bond of a cat refused to give up on finding love.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Young man smiling with a cat on his shoulder

    Young man smiling with a cat on his shoulder showing the cat refused to give up on finding love theme

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    “At one point in my life, I was feeling sad — like everyone does sometimes. During that period, I felt that Bella became especially affectionate and close to me. Her dad wasn’t around at that time, so she spent a lot more time with me. I’m really convinced she could sense how I was feeling — she was gentler, calmer, and somehow more present. I have such a warm memory of that time because she was right there by my side, keeping me company during a difficult moment in my life.”

    She now lives happily, never wanting to leave the home that finally feels like hers

    Close-up of a tabby cat with green eyes lying upside down

    Close-up of a tabby cat with green eyes lying upside down, symbolizing a cat refused to give up on finding love.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Tabby cat lying down with green eyes

    Tabby cat lying down with green eyes, showing determination and warmth, symbolizing love and resilience in finding a home.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Now, Bella spends her days hugging, jumping, and enjoying every moment in her forever home

    Man and a cat showing affection

    Man and a cat showing affection, highlighting a cat's journey of finding love despite being returned twice.

    Image credits: bellabellarda

    Fans from all over have fallen in love with Bella, sharing their thoughts and heartwarming messages on her Instagram

    A close-up of a cat showing affection

    A close-up of a cat showing affection, symbolizing determination in the search for love after being returned twice.

    Sweet cat with strong personality, athletic abilities, and a loving owner

    Sweet cat with strong personality, athletic abilities, and a loving owner after being returned twice by the shelter.

    User comment: "That's amazing! She is a rockstar!"

    User comment on social media reading, "That’s amazing! She is a rockstar!" about a cat that refused to give up on finding love.

    Cat with a hopeful expression

    Cat with a hopeful expression, symbolizing determination and love despite being returned twice.

    A resilient cat showing determination and hope

    A resilient cat returned twice, showing determination and hope in its journey to find lasting love and a forever home.

    Cat showing determination and warmth

    Cat showing determination and warmth, returned twice but refusing to give up on finding love.

    A determined cat sitting calmly

    A determined cat sitting calmly, symbolizing hope and resilience in finding love after being returned twice.

    Cat
    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    One of our girls Maya was in foster care until she was 3. I cannot believe how lucky we are to have found her as she is super adorable.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    My handsome orange boy was also returned to the shelter twice. He was four when we adopted him. He was the sweetest little man, I just couldn't understand why someone would do that. I miss you, Mr. Kitty!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
