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While most of us enjoy getting gifts, there is a special kind of joy in giving as well, particularly if one has done their homework and knows exactly what the recipient wants. But little can prepare someone for the uncomfortable experience of giving a gift and having the other person just complain.

A young man asked the internet if he was wrong to take back the relatively expensive gift he got his teenage sister after she spent her entire birthday throwing a tantrum and complaining. This immediately caused a fair bit of family drama, leading to arguments about her behavior and him “ruining” her birthday.

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Most folks have enough tact to not complain when they don’t like a gift they’ve received

Image credits: SkelDry / freepik (not the actual photo)

But one man was shocked when his little sister spent her birthday throwing a tantrum

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Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ruinedbdaythrowaway

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Some readers thought everyone overreacted

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While they didn’t excuse the sister, a few thought he was still wrong

Others ultimately thought he did the right thing