Swimmer “Kicked Out” Of Olympic Village Over “Inappropriate Behavior” Breaks Silence A Year Later
Female swimmer in blue swimsuit posing against a blue background, related to Olympic Village inappropriate behavior story.
News, Sports

Swimmer “Kicked Out” Of Olympic Village Over “Inappropriate Behavior” Breaks Silence A Year Later

The 21-year-old Paraguayan swimmer who stirred headlines during the Paris Olympics has returned to social media, announcing her comeback.

Luana Alonso, originally born in Asunción,Paraguay, competed for the country during last summer’s Olympics, but failed to make the semifinals. 

Her decision to visit Disneyland instead of supporting her teammates during the final swim meets prompted Olympic officials to say that her presence was “creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay.”

  • Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso breaks her silence on why she left the Paris Olympics
  • After losing, she announced her retirement and visited Disney, prompting Olympic officials to call her inappropriate
  • In a new IG post, she discusses what she thinks is the real reason she got such a bad wrap

Now, she’s revisiting the issue to set the record straight.

    Luana Alonso sets the record straight about leaving Paris Olympics

    Female swimmer in blue swimsuit posing at a sports event after being kicked out of Olympic Village for inappropriate behavior.

    Image credits: luanalonsom

    Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Last summer, Luana competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics, representing Paraguay in the women’s 100 meters butterfly. 

    It was a tough break for the then 20-year-old. She failed to make it to the semifinals by coming in sixth in her heat. Immediately following the loss, Alonso took to social media to announce her retirement.

    She also decided to take a night off to visit Disneyland Paris. Without qualifying for the semifinals, she decided against hanging out with the rest of her team so she could have a moment to herself.

    “Let me make be clear”: Alonso reacts to coverage saying she was kicked out

    Swimmer sitting near illuminated Olympic rings at night, symbolizing Olympic Village and athlete controversy.

    Image credits: Luana Alonso/Facebook

    Swimmer sitting on floor near Paris 2024 logo, representing athlete involved in Olympic Village inappropriate behavior incident.

    Image credits: Luana Alonso/Facebook

    In a long IG post recently, Alonso said: “Let me make this clear: I left the Olympic Village on my own. The Paraguayan Olympic team claimed I created an ‘inappropriate environment’ simply because I decided I didn’t want to swim anymore,” Alonso said, referring to the fact that after she lost, she abruptly announced her retirement and fled to Disney.

    In other parts of her post, the swimmer said that Olympic officials “tried to take [her] accreditation away, but that’s not something they had the right to do.” 

    She implied that the reason the officials called her inappropriate was because she didn’t hand in her credentials. “I chose not to hand it over and apparently that was ‘inappropriate’ to them,” she said in the post.

    “She did not spend the night in the Athletes Village”: Alonso visits Disney, skips supporting teammates

    Young woman pointing up at Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower, related to swimmer kicked out of Olympic village story.

    Image credits: Luana Alonso/Facebook

    Tweet from user Johnny expressing support with text She can do whatever she wants about swimmer kicked out of Olympic village incident.

    Image credits: JohnnyL9033

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to nypost with a comment about a swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village over inappropriate behavior.

    Image credits: JerryTelevision

    At the time of the incident last summer, rumors were swirling about the cause of her departure. 

    According to the official statement, “Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay. We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village.”

    At the time, the media widely reported that Alonso had been kicked out of the Olympics despite a post on her social media accounts that read:

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @luanalonsom

    “I just wanted to make it clear that I was never removed or expelled from anywhere, stop spreading false information. I don’t want to give any statement but I’m not going to let lies affect me either.”

    After that, she has been largely silent, balancing her time as an adult content creator with her studies at Southern Methodist University, a Christian college, in Dallas, Texas. Until now.

    “I’m coming back”: Alonso replies to a question about her return to swimming

    Female swimmer with Olympic rings tattoo wearing green bikini under outdoor shower, showcasing athletic physique.

    Image credits: luanalonsom

    Woman in festive outfit waving Paraguayan flag near Eiffel Tower with Olympic rings, related to swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village.

    Image credits: luanalonsom

    In her latest IG post, Alonso talks about being asked to participate in the Pan American Junior Games. She implies that she would have agreed if she had been treated better earlier. 

    “Funny how the same people who treated me like this later begged me to return to the Pan American Junior Games. If I had been treated with basic respect, maybe I wouldn’t have stepped away,” her post read.

    She continued that she’s “always given everything for my country, breaking records, winning medals. But standing up for myself has always made me a ‘problem’ in their eyes,” she said.

    Alonso said she was not sorry for standing up for herself.

    Female swimmer at an aquatic center pool deck, posing confidently in a black swimsuit before competition begins.

    Image credits: luanalonsom

    Blonde female swimmer in a black dress posing indoors near curtains, related to Olympic Village inappropriate behavior story.

    Image credits: luanalonsom

    “I speak up when I’m disrespected, whether it’s by team-mates, staff, or anyone else and that’s not going to change,” she told followers.

    “I’ll be posting a video soon to address everything properly. 

    “But seriously, these lies are wild and affecting my life and that’s why I decided I’m keeping my life lowkey,” Alonso said.

    And in one exchange with a fan who asked if she would ever consider returning to the sport, she replied, “Next year I’m coming back. But I don’t know if I will be back to competitive swimming.”

    Netizens have mixed reactions to Luana Alonso’s confession about what really happened

    Comment by Matthew Ansell discussing coach or team issues related to swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village for inappropriate behavior.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing negative experiences in the Olympic Village related to swimmer kicked out over inappropriate behavior.

    User comment text expressing a critical opinion about the Olympics, posted by John Dee.

    Comment by Josh Braswell questioning judges' role in taking joy from contestants, displayed in a simple text format.

    Comment text reading What did she do that was so bad by Alva Hyde in black and blue font on a white background.

    Comment by Marty Allan praising a swimmer who was kicked out of the Olympic Village for inappropriate behavior.

    Comment about swimmer kicked out of Olympic village for inappropriate behavior, sharing her experience one year later.

    Comment by Joe Bocko discussing swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village and issues with facilities and standards.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading God forbid a girl have a little fun referencing swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village.

    Montgomery Friesen commenting on rules related to swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village over inappropriate behavior.

    Comment by Jane Cullen expressing disbelief about the swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village for inappropriate behavior.

    Comment by Wayne Scott expressing that being young and open-hearted is no longer what the Olympics stands for after swimmer kicked out.

    Text excerpt from an article about a swimmer kicked out of the Olympic Village over inappropriate behavior breaking silence a year later.

    Comment by Phil Evans discussing dedication of a swimmer pursuing Olympic quality and handling pressure.

    Text comment by Vera House stating her opinion on the swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village for inappropriate behavior.

    Text snippet showing a comment by Dani Mareko stating she loves her image more than the sport related to swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village.

    Swimmer speaking in an interview, addressing being kicked out of Olympic Village over inappropriate behavior.

    Comment on swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village for inappropriate behavior, sharing a critical opinion on new generation professionalism.

    Screenshot of a comment by Jeff Raynor saying "She’s not good enough to go back lol" on an online post about swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village.

    Comment from Etain Arngunnr criticizing swimmer kicked out of Olympic Village for inappropriate behavior, discussing rules and responsibility.

