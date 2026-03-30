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Tanya Gomelskaya’s art is the kind that invites a double take. At first, her paintings seem rooted in classical portraiture and meticulous realism, but the longer you look, the more they begin to shift into something stranger, more vulnerable, and deeply psychological. Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1988 and brought to the United States as a child, Gomelskaya found in art a way to navigate displacement, identity, and emotion long before she fully returned to painting as a career. Now based in Central Jersey, she creates works that feel intensely personal while still speaking to something universal, using the human body not just as a subject, but as a surface for memory, tension, fragility, and transformation.

Across her different series, Gomelskaya explores these ideas in distinct but connected ways. Her “Good Luck Series,” with its broken mirror imagery, turns reflection into something fractured and uneasy, as though identity itself has splintered. In her sculptural works, painted figures seem to push beyond the limits of the canvas, emerging into the viewer’s space in ways that feel both beautiful and unsettling.

To see more of Tanya Gomelskaya’s art, be sure to visit her website and Instagram. And while you’re scrolling through the works below, don’t forget to vote for the pieces that stood out to you the most.

More info: tanya.gallery | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Darling Iv”

Epoxy sculpture and oil on panel.

Tanya Gomelskaya Report

12points
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Her large-scale and mixed-technique pieces continue that same emotional thread, incorporating found objects, hair, and dimensional elements that blur the line between painting and installation. What ties all of it together is her remarkable attention to skin, gesture, and expression, along with a willingness to make discomfort part of the viewing experience. The result is work that feels intimate, surreal, and impossible to ignore.
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    #2

    “Smile Like You Mean It”

    Oil on wood.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    11points
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    #3

    “Unrest”

    Oil paint on glass, and clay in vintage frame

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    10points
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    #4

    “Baby Teeth”

    Oil on wood and frame sculpture.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    9points
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    #5

    “Pink Bowtie”

    Oil on wood with applied nails.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    9points
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    #6

    “A Quiet Place”

    Oil on panel with epoxy sculpture.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    9points
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    #7

    “Twins”

    Oil on wood with applied synthetic hair.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    9points
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    #8

    “Barebones”

    Oil and epoxy sculpture on panel.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    8points
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    #9

    “Melting”

    Oil, epoxy sculpture, and resin on panel.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    8points
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    #10

    “Black Piercing Tongue #7”

    Oil on panel, clay, modeling paste, found objects, and resin in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    8points
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    #11

    “Good Luck #6”

    Oil on glass with resin sculpture in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    6points
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    #12

    “Maybe Tomorrow”

    Oil on canvas with applied fabric.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    6points
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    #13

    “Blue Gummy Bear Tongue #8”

    Oil on panel, clay, modeling paste, found objects, and resin in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    6points
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    #14

    “Screwed Tongue #8”

    Oil on panel, clay, modeling paste, found objects, and resin in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    6points
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    #15

    “Dollface”

    Oil and acrylic on glass with applied found objects.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    5points
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    #16

    “Intertwined”

    Oil on wood cutout.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    5points
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    #17

    “Now You See”

    Oil on wood with applied found objects.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    4points
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    #18

    “Cello”

    Oil on wood and frame sculpture.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    4points
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    #19

    “Good Luck #15”

    Oil on glass with resin sculpture in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    4points
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    #20

    “Restless”

    Oil on canvas with applied fabric.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    4points
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    #21

    “Roses Are Red”

    Oil, spray paint, resin, and artificial roses on linen.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    4points
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    #22

    “Lovers Tongue #1”

    Oil on panel, clay, modeling paste, and resin in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    4points
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    #23

    “Good Luck #34”

    Oil on glass with resin sculpture in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    4points
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    #24

    “Unravel”

    Oil on linen with applied synthetic hair.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    4points
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    #25

    “Woman In The Window”

    Oil on linen with applied synthetic hair and fabric.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    4points
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    #26

    “Day Dreamer”

    Oil on linen with applied found objects.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    3points
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    #27

    “Good Luck #16”

    Oil on glass with resin sculpture in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    3points
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    #28

    “Good Luck #32”

    Oil on glass with resin sculpture in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    3points
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    #29

    “Remember”

    Oil paint and resin on panel.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    3points
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    #30

    “Lovers Tongue #4”

    Oil on panel, clay, and resin in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    3points
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    #31

    “Good Luck #17”

    Oil on glass with resin sculpture in vintage frame.

    Tanya Gomelskaya Report

    2points
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    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the artist tries to celebrate the joy of life, then there something went wrong.

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